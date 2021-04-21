Best gas BBQ 2021: 9 gas barbecues you can buy right now
The best gas BBQ in 2021 will be easy to ignite and switch off after use. Our guide includes some mighty gas BBQs from Weber and Char-Broil, as well as budget-friendly options from Outback and Argos.
Summer is only a matter of weeks away, and some of the best gas BBQs you can buy right now are selling out fast in anticipation. From small and portable BBQs to family-friendly four-burner BBQs that are perfect for entertaining, we've covered everything you could possibly need right here.
For more of our favourites in 2021, check out our guide to the best BBQ. This includes not only the best gas BBQs you can buy this year, but top charcoal and electric options. For our top picks of gas BBQs, keep reading.
The best gas BBQ for 2021
1. Weber Q3200 Gas Barbecue
Best gas BBQ: this Weber barbecue packs away easily and looks great when assembled
The Weber Q3200 BBQ has quality porcelain-enamelled cast iron cooking grates and comes on a lightweight frame that's easy to move as you need.
For the family
The Q3200 will serve up to six people on its two burners. While the frame is small, the grill covers the entire top surface area so no space is wasted. It also has two side tables that can be folded away easily, and a storage shelf underneath the aluminium frame that keeps tools and other essentials nearby.
A portable gas BBQ
Most gas barbecues can be on the heavy side, making them difficult to drag inside after use. The Weber Q3200 has two front wheels and weighs 45kg, so you'll have no trouble taking it just about anywhere.
High quality
The cooking grates are cast iron and porcelain-enamelled for easy cleaning and durability. The frame is glass-reinforced nylon, and burners are stainless steel. The body itself is cast aluminium and comes with an in-built thermometer.
2. Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill
Best hybrid gas BBQ: not ready to commit? Opt for this tried and tested hybrid model
The best gas BBQ can still be versatile. We gave this one 4.5 out of 5 stars in testing. Assembly took a while but it's sturdy, reliable and easy to use.
All the extras
In-built thermometer? Check. Warming rack? Check. We could go on, because from the side burner to the in-built can opener this BBQ is perfect for cooking up a feast.
Pick your ideal size
We tested the three burner, but there are also two and four burner models available. The three is perfect for a family of four or entertaining for a larger crowd, but a two burner would still do the job for most events. The four burner is built to impress, for the true grill lover.
Convert from gas to coal
Even when cooking with coal you get the convenience of gas to ignite and heat the charcoal before cooking. All you need to do is insert a charcoal tray, which has a shelf directly underneath the grill for when not in use. Both gas and charcoal gave amazing results, so it's the best of both worlds.
Gardeningetc rating 4.5 out of 5 stars – head over to our Char-Broil Gas2Coal BBQ review for the full details.
3. Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Force 2 Burner
Best contemporary gas barbecue: this gas BBQ is the perfect complement to a modern garden design and delivers great food, of course
A good looker as well as a good cooker, the Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Force 2 Burner BBQ could prove a welcome addition to your outdoor space.
Sleek design
We’re not putting looks above usefulness, but its appearance does make this gas BBQ stand out from the crowd. Its lines are far less bulky than your average barbecue and the colour draws the eye, too. In other words, it’ll bring more than cooking to the party.
Cooking options
This model has a high hood for convection cooking, and effective flavour infusion. There are three gas burners, which are independently controlled, and a cooking area that’s 2915cm2 so guests won’t go hungry.
Handy features
For a long life, this barbecue is made with a die-cast aluminium body and serveries to prevent rusting, and vitreous enamel coated cast iron plates for easy cleaning. You can move the BBQ around on the two castors, and they’re lockable once it’s in position.
4. Outback Omega 250 Gas BBQ
Best cheap gas BBQ: get the Outback Omega 250 gas BBQ for a large gas BBQ on a budget
Looking for a gas BBQ to cater to the whole family? Even if you've not got much to spend, the Outback Omega 250 Gas BBQ is a top choice.
Cooking area
You get 1800cm sq. to play with, which is plenty of room for all the sausages, burgers and steaks you desire. What's more, the side burner will allow you to prep side dishes without taking your eye off the main event.
Portable
At under 20kg the Outback Omega 250 Gas BBQ is a very lightweight option when compared to some of the gas BBQs in our guide. The frame is lightweight and covered by mesh instead of a metal coating. The wheels will make it easy to take in and out of the shed or garage, and the side shelves can be taken down.
Value
Two burners are all you'll get with the Outback Omega 250 Gas BBQ. There's also no thermometer in the lid. That said, there's not much else to fault for the price. It's a brilliant value option that sells out every year.
5. Weber Genesis II E-310
Best gas BBQ for the whole family: a smart outdoor cooker for your garden get-togethers that makes barbecuing a relaxed affair
If you think food from a gas barbecue won’t deliver on flavour, the Weber Genesis II E-310 BBQ could convince you otherwise.
Barbecue flavour
We know not everyone’s convinced that food from a gas barbecue can meet their standards, but with its nifty Flavorizor bars, this model should make you think otherwise. It has three burners and 68 x 48cm of grilling space plus a warming rack as well so you can keep up with demand.
Stylish design
We’re fans of this stylish black porcelain design, which will make a fabulous centrepiece for an outdoor entertaining area. It’s easy to look after, too, with a rust-proof porcelain-enamelled lid and wheels to make moving easy, or a cover available.
App available
Love your smart appliances? The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub could be added to this BBQ to help make cooking even more precise. The notifications will let you relax without compromising on food quality.
6. CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1
Best four burner gas BBQ: all the space you need to cook up a storm
As if the generous four burners weren't enough, the CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1 comes with a side burner for serious feasting. It's got plenty of storage and an in-built thermometer, what more could you want?
What's under the hood
A 61 x 42cm cooking area, for a start. There's also a warming rack to keep things toasty without burning, and because you've got four burners to play with you can cook for a small group by just firing up one or two.
Large
Despite how lightweight it is it's far from small. The CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1 has dimensions of 135 x 54 x 110cm. The arms won't fold down either, so measure out your storage space before buying. Because it comes on four wheels, transportation is easy enough.
Classic design
If you want a gas BBQ with that classic frame for a sturdy and put-together look, the CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1 will impress. It's got storage space that resembles a built-in kitchen and the sturdy build will last for many summers.
7. Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ
Best tabletop gas BBQ: easy to store and take on the go
The Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ is affordable and it's also portable. This tabletop BBQ can be added to your car boot or placed on suitable patio furniture for all of the barbecued goodness, but without the space demands.
Store with ease
At just 39cm high, 44cm deep, and 97cm wide, the Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ is easy to store in a garage, shed, or even cupboard. It weighs 19kg, so you'll be able to pick it up and place it in the car for camping trips or bringing to friends' houses.
Enough space for the family
The Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ has a 47 x 35cm cooking area. Not the largest of the models in our guide, but still capable of cooking plenty of burgers or hot dogs. If your family barbecues have a constant stream of hot dishes, it can take care of everything you need. Consider something with more burners if you want to serve all in one go.
Reasonably priced
Not many of the best gas BBQs are under £150, so we think this one is brilliant value. It has a thermometer on the lid and is constructed of sturdy metal. The side plates are made of wood, which gives a great look and makes them easy to clean.
8. Weber Spirit II E-310
Best positionable gas BBQ: exploit a choice of grilling venues in the garden with an easy-to-manoeuvre design
It’s easy to put the Weber Spirit II E-310 GBS Gas BBQ exactly where you want it when you’re barbecuing. It's H120 x W150 x D74 cm in size and even comes with the gas ignition battery included.
Moveable feast
Chunky all-weather wheels make this gas barbecue no problem to move around the garden so you can take advantage of sun and shade as you want, or tidy it easily out the way when you’ve finished cooking. The cart below the BBQ ensures there’s still plenty of storage once the BBQ is in place, and there are tool hooks as well.
Cooking features
This two-burner BBQ also has a side burner for sauces. There’s a 68 x 48cm cooking area and a warming rack as well to help you stay on track with serving. There’s a built-in lid thermometer for cooking precision.
Barbecue system
You can use the Gourmet Barbecue System to switch out your grates for pizza stones, griddles, roasters and more.
9. Argos Home Deluxe 3 Burner Outdoor Kitchen
Best budget gas barbecue: cooking and work space, plus storage, for a low price tag
If you’re making your first steps into the world of gas barbecuing, then the Argos Home Deluxe 3 Burner Outdoor Kitchen Gas BBQ could be the one for you.
Simple prep
Although this barbecue has a small price tag, it will still deliver all the ease of cooking you’d expect from a gas barbecue. There are three adjustable burners, and it has a side burner as well. We like the fact that there’s a warming rack as well as it makes timings stress-free.
Family pleaser
This design promises to feed a decent size group with a cook top of 60 x 41cm. Organising what you need to cook and to dish up is made easier with a good amount of storage and space for condiments, too.
On wheels
You can roll this gas BBQ to where you need it in the garden without too much effort, and if you have space to put it away in winter. Otherwise, you can buy a cover that would work with it.
How to buy the best gas BBQ
Check out how many burners the barbecue has. Multiples are best as you can have different temperatures in different areas to suit the cooking task you’re performing. Take a look at the burner controls, too. Ergonomic handles or knobs will give you the control you’re used to in your kitchen.
Hood
If you want to cook bigger cuts of meat look for a model with a high hood to accommodate them.
Storage
Think about how much food preparation space you’d like: side shelves, storage underneath, hooks for utensils. All can be really useful to make cooking a smoother experience if your gas BBQ isn’t part of an outdoor kitchen with worktops and built-in cupboards.
What is the best gas BBQ for 2021?
Here’s a quick recap – if you want the best gas BBQ for 2020, we’d recommend the Weber Genesis II E-310. It looks great, has lots of features and enough room to cook for the whole family. We love that you can connect it to the Weber app for guided cooking.
For more outdoor cooking options check out the best pizza ovens.
