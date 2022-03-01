6 best outdoor dinnerware sets for stylish alfresco dining

These stylish outdoor dinnerware picks are the essentially unbreakable products you need to host dinner parties in style. Crafted from special materials to prevent breakages from drops, and lightweight so that you can set the table outside in a flash, these sets are both beautiful and functional. They are also easy to clean, so that tidying takes much less time.

There is a range of materials to look out for as you shop outdoor dinnerware that will help you host outdoors, on your fancy garden furniture, including durable bamboo dinnerware and inexpensive plastic sets for hosting children's parties too. Regardless of which material you go for, ensure that your set is heat-safe too, so you don't get a nasty surprise when you try to serve a hot meal with them.

With the help of our awesome outdoor dining ideas, you'll have the foundations for a stunning outdoor dinner party, so shop these excellent outdoor dinnerware picks for the must-have finishing touch to your backyard.

The most stylish outdoor dinnerware sets for spring and summer

1. Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set $27.61 at Amazon Contains: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls

This affordable melamine dinnerware set comes highly-rated by reviewers, and is available in a range of absolutely stunning designs. Crafted from break resistant melamine, which is a type of plastic, this set is the perfect patio pick for you this summer when it comes to price and design, with so many colors and finishes to choose from.

2. Fable Colorful Bamboo Plates & Dinnerware $148 at food52 Contains: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 low bowls, 4 cereal bowls

Eco-friendly outdoor dinnerware is high in demand, and this amazing colorful set from Fable is a way to combine your need for beautiful crockery and sustainability. These plates are crafted from bamboo fiber and non-GMO cornstarch. Dishwasher safe and available in a range of lovely color combinations, these have climbed right to the top of our wishlist.

3. Crackle 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set $34.56 at Wayfair Contains: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 soup bowls

Get a more weathered look with this set that has a crackle effect within the design. A little different compared to usual melamine products, these plates have a more antique look to finish your dinner setting. Dishwasher safe and perfect for stacking to save safe, these are a great choice for a unique patio table look.



4. Melamine Lastra Three-Piece Dinner Setting $66 at Vietri Contains: 1 dinner plate, 1 salad plate, 1 bowl

If you want to stick with white dinnerware inside and outside your home, then this set is perfect for keeping things neutral. Shatterproof and with intricate detailing on the plates, this is a way you can integrate melamine into your home without compromising on quality.

5. Zak Designs French Country House Melamine Dinnerware Set $55.98 at Amazon Contains: 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 bowls

This durable set is well-suited to those who have a more rustic, farmhouse look within their home. You can bring that look outdoors with these plates and bowls, and keep everything looking cohesive. They have an intricate embossed design that will transform your dinner setting instantly.

6. Planta Organic Outdoor Dinnerware $165 at Food52 Contains: 6 dinner plates, 6 salad plates and 6 bowls

These plates are made mostly from plant-based materials, including bamboo and cornstarch, and are available in a series of stunning neutral colors to keep your table looking exactly how you'd like. They look like ceramic dishes, but are actually lightweight and scratch resistant, making serving up a meal outside practical as well as pretty.

Browse more outdoor dinnerware sets...

Don't forget that your outdoor dinner setting would benefit from a few final touches to make it perfect, including a set of outdoor string lights.

And if you're a little more particular about your dinnerware, these are the retailers we would head to first to find our favorites: