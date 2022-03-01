5 best outdoor storage solutions to hide clutter

These outdoor storage finds will revolutionize how you view your backyard, creating space where you need it most — and tidying away all those things you'd rather have hidden from sight. They are essential for busy backyards with a lot going on, from children's toys to an outdoor seating area, in order to help clear away items when you aren't using them. They are also especially good if you live in an area with constantly changing weather, as you can stash away outdoor pillows and throws when you suspect a downpour is on the way.

Outdoor storage can also prove itself to be a home for the tools you need to keep close to hand to tackle your garden, including the best lawn mower and smaller items such as garden shears, trowels, and more. Whether you already have a shed or you can't squeeze one into your backyard, investing in an outdoor storage solution might just be the best thing you do this year. For an aesthetically pleasing yard — and a neat and tidy space.

5 outdoor storage solutions to tidy your backyard

1.

Rubbermaid Small Horizontal Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed Check Amazon Dimensions: 28 x 55 x 34 inches

Capacity: 134 gallons

Get all the space you need with this large outdoor storage shed, which opens up to allow you to grab and store everything you need. It's perfect for pool chemicals, patio cushions, garden tools or to store extras from your bike. The construction here is so important, and thankfully this shed is durable and weather resistant, and can even squeeze an extra shelf in if you have smaller items to store.

2.

Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box Check Amazon Dimensions: 61 x 28.5 x 25.4 inches

Capacity: 150 gallons

If you want outdoor storage that perfectly blends with your existing garden decor, then this resin piece strikes the sweet point between organization and style. The resin material makes it weatherproof, but the overall look would fit with an outdoor seating area quite easily. It has a huge capacity and a soft-close mechanism to avoid any accidents.

3.

Suncast 47 Gal. Patio Storage and Prep Station Check Amazon Dimensions: 19.5 in. x 44.25 in. x 31.75 in

Capacity: 47 gallons

Integrate your storage into your socializing area with this ultra-versatile unit. It would be the perfect choice if you have some space near your grill, as it provides extra space for chopping veggies and serving up food thanks to the built-in top shelf. It has utensil hooks and even a bottle opener, as well as lots of interior space for cushions and throws, which are a godsend when it gets chilly towards the end of a cookout.

4.

Rubbermaid Vertical Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Storage Shed Check Amazon Dimensions: 25 x 30 x 72 inches

Capacity: 127 gallons

Vertical storage is a genius solution if you have a lot of gardening utensils but not a lot of space to keep them. With a slim, space-saving design and a rust-proof exterior, all you need to do to get a tidier yard is simply fill this shed up with your rakes, edgers, pots and fertilizer. The design of this unit is maintenance-free, so you can relax when it comes to keeping the unit itself tidy.

5.

Vineego Outdoor All-Weather 100 Gallon Resin Deck Box $104.99 at Walmart Dimensions: 47.83 x 21.46 x 24.21 inches

Capacity: 100 gallons

There are so many handy features integrated into this storage box, from the handles for maneuvering to the hole for a lock, to keep your valuables safe. As any outdoor storage should be, this locker is weatherproof and UV-proof too, making your life as easy as possible.

Browse more outdoor storage...

The most essential thing when finalizing your garden storage ideas is that it suits the exact items you need to store. So, if you're still on the lookout for the pick that will change your backyard or shed storage situation, these are the retailers we would recommend: