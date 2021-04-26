Where to buy barbecues in stock right now: get the BBQ started with these online options

We've made it our mission to track down all the places you can buy barbecues online right now, with BBQ options from Homebase, B&Q and Wayfair to choose from. While some people are willing to wait for one of the grills that have claimed a spot in our carefully curated best BBQ buying guide, others simply want to make the most of the sun with a BBQ that can be ordered online right now, and delivered within the week.

Knowing where to find barbecues in stock right now is no mean feat, but there are some retailers you may not have thought to consider. Some are consistently dropping more stock and even shiny new releases just in time for the summer. We've been keeping a watchful eye on all of them to make sure nobody misses the chance to make the most of their garden this summer with some alfresco dining.

Whether you want a compact kettle BBQ or one of the best gas BBQs for entertaining a crowd, keep reading for our top picks of places to buy BBQs in stock right now.

What BBQs are available to buy right now?

Take a scroll with our handy widget below. It's designed to curate every BBQ available to buy online right now, including big brands like Weber and Char-Broil, and budget-friendly options.

If you see one you like, just click on the link and you'll be taken straight to the retailer. It couldn't be easier.

Looking for barbecues you can buy right now? Take a look at these retailers...

Argos

Boasting one of the largest ranges of budget-friendly grills out there, it's no wonder that Argos is a sellout BBQ brand. It's currently got 21 charcoal BBQs on site, and 11 gas options. Of course, the range depends fully on what's available to be delivered near you, and you can always pick up from your local Argos store as a good backup. View Deal

John Lewis & Partners

The stock just keeps coming over at John Lewis & Partners, so click through to check out some swanky grills from the likes of Weber and Everdure by Heston. There are also a handful of own brand grills, finished in stainless steel and with an array of burner options for all shapes and sizes. The brand has sections for both gas and charcoal BBQs. Or, take a look at the range of pellet BBQs in stock right now. View Deal

Robert Dyas

One of the best stocks of budget brand Outback can be found directly at Robert Dyas. There's also some Grillstream and Landmann options to check out, all of which can be delivered right to your door. Take a look at the charcoal options here, or peruse the gas models in stock right now. View Deal

Wayfair

No stranger to a bargain, Wayfair not only has plenty of BBQs to choose from, there's a decent chunk of them on sale right now. Pick from familiar brands or a range of new ones you may not of heard of, and narrow your search by Kamado, kettle portable and more. View Deal

B&Q

Choose from B&Q's own range of GoodHome BBQs and one of the best stocks of Weber BBQs out there. Try the full list of the top gas BBQs in stock right now, or peruse the charcoal BBQs in full. View Deal

Amazon

There's familiar and relatively unknown BBQs on sale at Amazon, but one thing you're sure of is something in stock. You can pick up a budget-friendly kettle grill for well under £100, or choose from big brands like Char-Broil and Napoleon. Be aware that wait times vary at Amazon right now, but they'll always tell you if shipping will be delayed before you buy.View Deal

Wilko

That's right, Wilko's got one of the hottest selections right now. This includes smoker grills, pedestal BBQs and even a paella cooking set! Own brand options include a charcoal grill for just £40, and that's not even the cheapest BBQ you can buy on the site.

Homebase

Choose from an impressive range of Texas gas BBQs in red, silver and black. There's a variety of sizes too, and all for a reasonable price. The charcoal range isn't to be scoffed at either. Find some options from Outback and plenty of portable picks. You can take a look at the gas BBQ range for entertaining, and the charcoal BBQ range is impressive. View Deal

Amara

Boasting some of the most popular BBQs you can buy right now, the Amara range includes Heston's Everdure range and options from BergHoff, Lotus Grill, and Rösle. Other options include the classic Morsø outdoor oven and some brilliant fire pits and pizza ovens. A luxe option with plenty of stock right now. View Deal

Ryman

Ryman's garden range is unexpectedly generous. The BBQ selection features Charles Bentley models in a range of sizes, all of which are powered by gas and very reasonably priced. If you want a charcoal model this isn't the place for you. A gas model for under £500, however, look no further. View Deal

Cuckooland.com

Our go-to site when looking for the best garden furniture, Cuckooland also has a few BBQs to choose from. There are a couple of built-in options, some with fire pit grills and other made to be taken on the go.View Deal

That's the end of our BBQ roundup – did you find what you're looking for? If you want to complete your patio in time for the sunshine, be sure to check our guide on where to buy garden furniture in stock now, or head over to our best pizza oven guide if you want to add more to your alfresco cooking setup.