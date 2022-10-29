Balcony Christmas decor: 8 festive ways to dress up your small outdoor space

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Balcony Christmas decor is a great way to celebrate the festive season in the city – and there are lots of different styles to try.

Many outdoor Christmas decor ideas require slightly larger plots, but urban dwellers needn't miss out on the fun. Even the smallest of balconies can be transformed into a winter wonderland with a few accessories, twinkling lights, and festive foliage.

From cozy, Scandi-chic setups to dazzling dining spaces ready for entertaining alfresco, we've rounded up our favorite ways to dress up a balcony for the holiday season – these looks will get you inspired in no time.

Embrace the season with these balcony Christmas decor ideas

It's easy to give your balcony ideas a refresh in time for Christmas and make the most of the space.

1. Try a Scandi-chic theme

Mix neutral tones with natural textures (Image credit: Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images)

If you prefer to keep your Christmas decor understated, a Scandi-chic look is the perfect solution.

Opt for accessories in elegant neutrals and natural textures – think rattan, wood, and fluffy sheepskin. Layer up cushions and throws to make a cozy place to sit and watch the world go by (perhaps with a hot chocolate in hand). And don't forget to add a Christmas wreath to the wall – this simple yet supersized one is the perfect addition to the scene with its twinkling microlights.

Hanging lanterns are also a lovely way to add to the rustic appeal. Fill them with LED outdoor-suitable tealights for peace of mind, or opt for solar-powered designs: we're fans of these ones from Amazon (opens in new tab).

2. Decorate an outdoor Christmas tree

Christmas trees aren't just for the living room (Image credit: AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images)

Some types of Christmas tree are perfect for growing in pots outdoors, so if you've got a bit more space on your balcony, and it's relatively sheltered from high winds, why not give it a go? Keep it well-watered and it will look fresher for much longer than a cut tree indoors.

Weave outdoor fairy lights around the branches and tuck baubles amongst the foliage (avoid glass just in case they fall off). You could also tie on small ribbons in gold, red, or maybe silver – whatever fits your theme – for an extra sense of pizzazz.

3. Plant up seasonal containers

Add height for extra impact (Image credit: martinedoucet/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Rather than an actual Christmas tree, you could simply set up some chic planters – an idea that also works well for a Christmas porch decor idea.

Filling them with winter plants for pots will add color and form to your balcony all season long. But for a slightly more festive edge, it's fun to get a little more creative.

Pushing twigs, sprigs of evergreen foliage, and even dried flowers into the compost will add height and instant impact, and provides the perfect base for microlights or hanging decorations for extra sparkle. We like this rustic reindeer ornament too, for upping a sense of playfulness.

4. Make pretty winter window boxes

Fill planters with seasonal decor (Image credit: Villareal Daniel/EyeEm/Getty Images)

For very small balconies with little floor space, winter window boxes could be the solution for embracing the holiday spirit.

Again, these can be filled with seasonal plants, and elevated with festive accessories. We love these faux winter berries from Amazon (opens in new tab), for instance, which could be pushed straight into the soil. Pine cones also make a pretty addition, as do baubles, LED candles, subtle solar lights – whatever takes your fancy.

5. Set up a festive entertaining space

Ready for entertaining in style (Image credit: AleksandarNakic/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Christmas is a great time to get together with loved ones, so why not extend your living space to your balcony for a spot of alfresco entertaining?

With the darker evenings, outdoor Christmas lighting ideas are a must, whether that's festoons strung up overhead or flickering candles in the middle of a decorative table centerpiece.

Tablescaping allows for plenty of creative opportunity, too. Ornate serving bowls, decorative runners and napkins, and hand-crafted menus or place cards will all make an occasion feel extra special, whether you're serving a three-course dinner or simply mugs of mulled wine and baked goods.

6. Layer up the Christmas decor

Spread good cheer to passers-by (Image credit: Bogdan Kurylo/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Dressing up your balcony is a great way to spread holiday cheer, as passers-by can appreciate the display, too. This setup, complete with foliage garlands, luxe bells, and lots of lights is sure to turn heads and give you a warm welcome home.

If possible, you could make an even more dramatic display by learning how to put Christmas lights on a house. As Rebecca Stanton, Stylist at Dobbies says in their Christmas trends podcast (opens in new tab), 'the more lights the better.'

Emily Kelsey from Lights4fun (opens in new tab) suggests dressing your balcony with a connectable light-up Christmas garland – 'simply connect each garland together until you’ve reached your desired length and style along the balcony, looping the garland around the balustrade in a circular motion.' Look for one with a timer function for ease.

'Complete with a light-up potted Christmas tree placed beside the balcony door for a truly festive display,' she adds.

7. Create a cozy corner

Create a Christmas scheme that suits you (Image credit: Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images)

Rebecca also comments on the trend of personalization when it comes to festive decorations, and this can apply to your balcony Christmas decor, too.

'Where you can, really personalize it and make it a statement, and reflect you and your personal self,' she advises.

One way to do so is by layering up artificial flowers with foraged treasures to make your own eye-catching displays, whether that's on small tables as vignettes, or in wreaths.

Don't forget to choose a color scheme you love, too – we particularly love the sugary-pastel and rose-gold tones of John Lewis' 2022 'Sugar Plum Cafe' collection (opens in new tab) which would work outdoors as well as in. But this mix of cream, white, and wood, punctuated by pops of deep green, is a timeless combo.

8. Secure a super-sized wreath to your balcony

Green and red foliage decor always feels festive (Image credit: Carmen K. Sisson/Cloudybright/Alamy Stock Photo)

Once you know how to make a Christmas wreath, you can go as big as you like – this large design provides plenty of impact.

Framed by faux foliage garlands, it gives a picture-perfect look that is sure to spread good cheer to your neighborhood. Just make sure it is securely attached using multiple anchor points and take proper safety precautions during installation.

If you're short on time, you can always buy one ready-made – Amazon (opens in new tab) has plenty.