Spring wreath ideas: 10 beautiful decorations for doors, walls, and tablescapes

Adding some spring wreath ideas to your home or garden is an easy way to welcome warmer weather. And there are lots of lovely looks to go for.

You might automatically think of Christmas decor when you think of wreaths, but there's no reason you can't embrace a springtime version of these classic and versatile features. From faux florals and light-up styles to carefully curated dried-flower designs, there are plenty available to buy ready-made. But if you're feeling creative, you could simply make your own for that personal touch.

They're a wonderful way to brighten doors, walls, front porch, or even your dining table, whether as part of your spring garden ideas or for indoors. We've brought together some of our top looks to get you inspired.

Pep up your home with these 10 stunning spring wreath ideas

Whatever your style – classic or contemporary – you're bound to find spring wreath ideas you love in this mix.

1. Embrace an Easter theme with decorated eggs

Decorate eggs for your springtime wreath (Image credit: Carolyn Barber/Future)

'Wreaths have quickly become a year-round staple and are the perfect way to give your home an instant uplift,' says the team at Lights4fun. Of course, there are lots of options when it comes to using flowers and foliage, but for an Easter-themed design, consider getting crafty with eggs, instead.

Make life easy and opt for faux ones from craft shops, or use the traditional blowing technique on real ones (you can use a bulb syringe or an egg blowing kit, available on Amazon, to do this). Then, you can decorate them with acrylic paint, add a lick of water-proof varnish, and hot glue them to a wreath base before adding a loop of yarn for hanging it up. You can make it as simple or as colorful as you like – we love the addition of feathers in this one above.

Whether you're looking for garden decor ideas to make a springtime get-together feel extra special or want to pep up your interior scheme in time for the new season, this is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons.

2. Keep it minimal with fresh flowers

Narcissus, hellebores, and foliage make a lovely display (Image credit: David Brittain/Future)

The garden finally begins to reawaken in spring, so why not incorporate some of the fresh new flowers and greenery into a rustic, DIY wreath? Clusters of hellebore and narcissus blooms look wonderfully delicate, as demonstrated here, especially against a minimal backdrop of green fern leaves. Simply tuck the stems into a natural, woven base.

Twining young rosemary stems around the structure makes a lovely finishing touch for a wilder feel – plus they'll offer a subtle scent to the display, too.

A design like this won't last forever, but it's lovely for a special event. Keep it under a cover outdoors (such as on your front porch) and mist it regularly to help it last longer.

3. Opt for a dazzling dried-flower design

Get creative with the gorgeous Spring Wreath Making Kit from Mary Elizabeth Flowers (Image credit: Mary Elizabeth Flowers)

'Making a spring wreath from dried flowers is a wonderful way to inject spring colors and florals into your interior without having to pick your fleeting fresh flowers,' says Mary Snee, Founder of dried flower florist Mary Elizabeth Flowers.

'You could use dried flowers, foliage, and grasses in pastel colors and finish with a statement bow in a duck-egg or yellow ribbon to get a classic spring or Easter look.'

Fancy making your own? 'Simply gather little handfuls of dried florals into mini-bouquets, tied with some twine,' says Mary. 'Then, trim the stems, leaving in inch or so below your tie-point. Next, one by one, bind all your mini-bouquets directly onto a wreath ring, overlapping each mini-bouquet on top of the one before to hide the stems and the knotted twine beneath.

'An asymmetrical wreath, where you leave part of the wreath ring exposed, can be an easier task than making a full wreath,' she adds. This is because you don't encounter the awkward final stage of trying to tuck and tie the last flowers underneath the first bunch when you have come full circle. 'You can simply bind a beautiful bow over the stems of the final mini-bouquet to hide any messy knots and mechanics.'

One of the best parts about spring wreaths that use dried flowers is that they can last for years. 'So, once summer comes and your mood shifts from pastels to brighter hues, you can package it away somewhere safe and dry to be brought out year after year as spring arrives.'

You can even go a step further and learn how to dry flowers from your garden to use in your design – our guide explains everything you need to know.

4. Decorate your door with an artsy, free-form wreath

Opt for a boho style (Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Who says wreaths have to be round? Let your creativity run wild and use twirls of dried grasses looped and tied to make a wild, free-form structure. Such an eclectic, arty look is perfect for lovers of bohemian garden ideas.

With the addition of fresh (or, for a longer-lasting look, faux) flowers and maybe some structural seed heads, you can create a show-stopping feature for your front door. Use a color palette that complements the paintwork for extra style points.

5. Go for pretty pastels

The Morning Light dried flower wreath from The Happy Blossoms is perfect for spring (Image credit: The Happy Blossoms)

How's this for a bright and contemporary look? It's sure to bring joy to any onlooker with its bubblegum pink, cool teal, and warm mustard tones.

The ribbon adds the perfect finishing touch. 'We love to pair pastel-toned and gingham ribbons together for a spring look,' says Lauren Hooper, Founder of The Happy Blossoms. 'Attach your ribbon to the top or bottom of your wreath and experiment with different lengths to create varying designs.'

This is another design that uses dried flowers – with some dyed for an extra boost of vibrancy. 'Our favorite dried flowers to use in a wreath are colorful phalaris, pastel wheat, whimsical broom, fluffy bunny tails, and wispy dried grasses,' says Lauren. 'The grass creates a beautiful pattern as it bursts out from the center of the wreath. We also love to use dried lavender in our wreaths to add a calming scent.'

6. Brighten your windows with sunny yellow shades

A beautiful and bold look from Dobbies (Image credit: Dobbies)

We adore this beautiful, fresh wreath in its sunshine tones. Hanging in the window at the front of your home, it's a surefire way to give guests a warm welcome. Pair with spring window box ideas below, for extra oomph.

'In spring, it's fun to use living bulbs which can grow into your wreath,' says Lauren

of The Happy Blossoms. 'We'd advise using bulbs that have already started to sprout a little bit. Muscari and narcissi paperwhite are particularly lovely bulbs to use.' Lauren advises attaching green flat moss to your frame first, before making holes in the moss to bury your bulbs.

'For greenery, you can use olive, pitto, eucalyptus, and rosemary – which smells lovely. Heather and pussy willow branches are also beautiful scattered throughout your design. This type of wreath is perfect for hanging outside on your front door and will retain enough moisture for your bulbs to grow.

'You could also add spring-themed decorations like painted eggs to your wreath,' she adds.

7. Create a charming glow with microlights

Brighten up your scheme with a light-up wreath, like this one from Lights4fun (Image credit: Lights4fun)

All good indoor and outdoor lighting will boost the atmosphere of a space. So, to give your spring wreath ideas an extra touch of pizzazz, consider adding microlights. They look beautiful woven through this twiggy, nest-like style, made complete by pastel-toned eggs and faux flowers.

It's a lovely look for upping the ambiance of a kitchen or bedroom. Or, if you opt for outdoor-suitable LEDs, a wreath like this can be used to quite literally brighten up your front door.

8. Embrace long-lasting color with faux flowers

This handmade faux flower spring wreath from Whitefields Decor looks beautiful on a door (Image credit: Whitefields Decor)

Opt for a low-maintenance approach with your spring wreath ideas and stick to artificial flowers rather than the real deal. That way, you can enjoy it for years to come, too.

We love the riot of colors in this design for a real sense of flower power. Big and bold, it makes a great focal point for a door or as outdoor wall decor.

9. Give your wreath a natural, nest-like look

We love all the springtime details in this design (Image credit: Tim Winter/Future)

For a more naturalistic wreath, take inspiration from seasonal treasures.

This example encapsulates the idea perfectly, using a variety of foliage in different tones of green, wisps of grass, colorful twigs, miniature flowers, and soft feathers. The small nest and adorable bird tucked amongst the array make lovely surprises for those who look closely. And, that bright orange bow adds a fun pop of color.

It's a pretty approach for those who like a more rustic garden, and will look equally as lovely on a kitchen cupboard as it will on your porch.

10. Make a statement with forsythia

Contrast your wreath with its surroundings for a modern look (Image credit: Island Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

There are lots of spring flowering plants, but when it comes to blossoming shrubs, forsythia has to be one of our favorites. With its masses of bright yellow blooms, it will add an early dose of sunshine to the garden. And, it makes a wonderful addition to spring wreaths.

Using all one type of plant for your decoration in this way keeps the look contemporary – and we love how it contrasts against the black door behind, too, for a real statement.

Want to grow your own to recreate this beautiful piece? You can learn all about forsythia plant care in our dedicated guide.

Where can you put a spring wreath?

'We love how versatile wreaths can be,' says Lauren of The Happy Blossoms. 'You can hang them up or lay them flat to create a beautiful tablescape.'

She suggests making your wreaths in a variety of sizes and then placing pillar candles in the middle of each – a gorgeous centerpiece for a spring or Easter table as part of your garden party ideas. 'If using dried flowers, we'd suggest using flameless, battery-operated candles, or you could protect your fresh wreath by using a hurricane candle,' she adds.

'Wreaths are a lovely way to add color to your interior space all year round,' she continues. 'Dried flower wreaths are perfect for styling in a bedroom, living room, or hallway – we'd suggest hanging your wreath above your bed as a statement piece or as part of a gallery wall to give your display texture and variety.'

Of course, wreaths can also make gorgeous additions to your garden, particularly when it comes to 'adorning front doors, for a stylish spring welcome home,' as suggests Lights4fun.

Decorate your dining table for an Easter party – this wreath from Lights4fun is right on theme (Image credit: Lights4fun)

What can you use for the base of a DIY spring wreath?

If you're making your spring wreath yourself, you'll need to start with a base.

'Make your wreath as small or huge as you like, using a variety of circular frames,' says Lauren. Want to go all out? 'A hula hoop is perfect for making a gigantic wreath.'

'Grapevine, dogwood, and embroidery hoops also make ideal wreath frames, depending on the size you want your wreath to be,' she adds. It's generally easy to find them either online or in craft stores.