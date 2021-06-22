Best Bosch tool deals for your garden this Amazon Prime Day

Looking to upgrade your garden tools this summer? Now is the perfect time to invest in the best Bosch tool deals thanks to Amazon Prime Day. With everything from Bosch lawn mowers and hedge trimmers to pressure washers and leaf blowers on offer, you're guaranteed to find exactly what you need to kit out your garden shed with the latest buys for less.

With some many Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deals to choose from, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up the top Bosch garden tools on offer right now.

But don't delay as these Bosch tool deals won't be on offer for long. Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so keep scrolling to find your perfect buys before the clock ticks down.

Save 46% today! Bosch 06008A7F70 EasyAquatak 110 High Pressure Washer | £89.99 now £48.30 at Amazon (save £41.69)

A pressure washer for under £50? Yes please! This pressure washer is a compact design so won't take up much storage space in your shed or garage either. With a 1300W motor, 110 bar pressure and a flow rate of 330 litres per hour, this brilliant buy can handle a wide range of outdoor cleaning tasks. There are a different nozzles to suit different surfaces, and the high-pressure detergent nozzle reduces cleaning time by quickly applying the soap. With a saving of 46% for Prime Day, this is one deal you definitely don't want to miss out on. View Deal

Bosch Electric VertiCutter UniversalVerticut 1100 lawn mower | £229.99 now £146.49 at Amazon (save £83.50)

Ideal for small and medium sized gardens, this electric lawn mower has a cutting width of 32cm. It offers four different cutting heights, weighs 12.7kg and has a grass box capacity of 50 litres. For easy storage, it has twin-fold handles and a stackable collection box.View Deal

Bosch 0600847B70 AHS 50-16 Electric Hedge Cutter | £69.99 now £40.82 at Amazon (save £29.17)

Thanks to its lightweight, ergonomic design, this corded hedge trimmer will ensure that keeping your hedges in check is a breeze. With its powerful 450W motor and 50cm cutting blade, it's more than capable of handling small to medium sized hedges. Weighing just 2.7kg, it's easy to handle too. View Deal

Bosch 600853670 Shredder AXT Rapid 2200 | £249.99 now £139.30 at Amazon (save £110.69)

Want to get rid of garden waste, fast? This compact and easy-to-use shredder is just what you need. With a high speed 2200W motor and laser-cut precision blade, you can easily shred your green or woody garden debris. It weighs just 12kg and is easy to move thanks to its built-in wheels. The fast feed hopper means you can process around 90 kg/h of garden waste. A valuable garden tool for any keen gardener. View Deal

Bosch 06008A7D70 High Pressure Washer AdvancedAquatak 140 | £279.99 now £247.99 at Amazon (save £32)

If you want to take care of every outdoor cleaning task with ease, you might be looking for a more powerful pressure washer that can cope with all the dirt, grease and grime that you can throw at it. This best pressure washer has a 2100W motor and 140 bar pressure to make light work of cleaning patios, decking, cars, furniture, fences and walls. It has a hose length of 5 metres and a maximum flow rate of 450 litres per hour. It also comes with a high pressure detergent nozzle to help remove really stubborn dirt.

View Deal

Bosch Rotak 34R Electric Lawnmower | £139.99 now £73.49 at Amazon (save £66.50)

With a 34cm cutting width, this electric mower is a good choice for small and medium sized lawns. It has a 1300W motor and adjustable cutting heights ranging from 20-70mm so it can easily deal with a range of different grass lengths. Its clever grass combs mean you can mow right up to the edge of your lawn too, so there's less additional work to tidy up the lawn edges after mowing.View Deal

Bosch Electric Leaf Blower and Vacuum UniversalGardenTidy 2300 | £109.99 now £67.35 at Amazon (save £42.64)

The leaves might still be on the trees at the moment, but come autumn you'll be glad you invested in this practical garden tool on Amazon Prime Day. With this great-value leaf blower and vacuum, you get a 3-in-1 tool that will blow, vacuum and shred leaves and garden debris. It's easy to switch between the different modes thanks to a quick-release mechanism. Having this garden tool in your shed will make it super easy to collect up all those fallen leaves to use in your homemade leaf mould for the garden.

View Deal

More Bosch lawn mower deals

Want more Bosch lawn mower deals? Check out the top buys at today's best prices below.