These are the top garden tool deals under £35 for Amazon Prime Day, as chosen by the Gardeningetc team

If you need to update your gardening tool kit, then you've come to the right place. We've scrolled through the best Amazon Prime Day garden tool deals to find the top shopping picks for you.

Whether you need a new pair of secateurs for annual pruning, an updated spade for effortless digging, or a smart set of shears to get your lawn in order – we've got you covered. Fantastic tools at fantastic prices – what's not to love?

1. A set of secateurs

Whether you've just learnt how to prune roses or how to prune lavender, everyone needs a trusty pair of secateurs.

gonicc 8" Professional Secateurs Sharp Bypass Pruning Shears (GPPS-1002) l £15.95 now £11.95 at Amazon (save £4)

With a high-quality, super-sharp blade made of steel, these bypass secateurs are perfect for tidying and snipping back shrubs and branches up to 3/4" in diameter. What's more, the handle is ergonomically-designed, non-slip, strong, and comfortable.

Spear and Jackson 6758GS Razorsharp Geared Anvil Secateurs l £24.99 now £8.99 at Amazon (save £16)

If you need to cut back thick or dead, woody material, then anvil-style secateurs are a must-have. This light-weight design features a geared action, a sharp steel blade, and a comfortable grip to make cutting easy-peasy. They're also rust-resistant, so will last.

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp Cutting, Set 3K Bypass and Anvil Secateurs Set l £29.99 now £13.99 at Amazon (save £16)

Why choose between anvil and bypass when you could have both? This stylish duo has been developed with Kew Gardens' horticultural team, meaning it is now officially licensed, used and recommended by Kew Gardens – so it must be good! Both designs are made with strong and sharp high carbon steel blades, and have a choice of two cutting widths.

2. A pair of pretty but practical gardening gloves

We love these colourful Hortem 3 Pairs Ladies Gardening Gloves (Image credit: Hortem)

Whatever garden job you're doing – from potting and planting to weeding or painting – gardening gloves are a must-have for protecting your hands and providing more grip.

Hortem 3 Pairs Ladies Gardening Gloves Medium l £8.99 now £7.99 at Amazon (save £1)

This stylish set of three will get you sorted for summer. They come in a one-size-fits all (3.9 inches palm wide and 9 inches long), and we just adore the eye-catching patterns. Non-slip, breathable, with PVC grip pads – they're ideal for light garden jobs such as planting and seed sowing.

Women Utility Work Gloves l £14.80 now £11.84 at Amazon (save £2.96)

These gloves are ideal for tougher garden work. Featuring a breathable mesh and spandex back, padded knuckles, and microfibre padded palms, they'll keep your hands comfy and protected as you work. What's more, three of the fingertips have a touchscreen design.

Lakeland Active Fellbarrow Multipurpose Gardening Work Gloves - Field Green l £12.99 now £6.99 at Amazon (save £6)

Waterproof and durable, these latex-coated gloves will keep your hands protected and your grip strong no matter the weather. A cotton jersey material on the inside ensures they stay comfy, whilst an elasticated wrist will prevent dirt getting in.

3. A useful hand trowel

The GARDENA Classic Flower Fork (Image credit: Gardena)

Feeling inspired by our guide to garden borders? These trowels are ideal for helping you freshen up your beds with beautiful blooms, so take your pick from these garden tool deals.

Spear and Jackson 3010TR Neverbend Stainless Steel Hand Trowel l £14.49 now £8.99 at Amazon (save £5.50)

This hand trowel has been designed to protect knuckles from being scraped or hit whilst working. The blade is made from a tough stainless steel which is easy to clean, whilst the hardwood handle is weatherproof as well as stylish.

GARDENA Classic Flower Fork l £8.98 now £4.09 at Amazon (save £4.89)

A universal planting tool that's perfect for planting and transplanting without damaging roots. It includes an ergonomically-shaped handle and is made from coated steel for a durable finish.

4. Garden shears for every clipping task

The Spear & Jackson 4855TS Razorsharp Advantage Topiary Shears (Image credit: Spear & Jackson)

Clipping a hedge or the edge of a lawn by hand can be rather therapeutic – and these garden tool deals will ensure you get great results.

Spear and Jackson 4868SS/09 Razorsharp Wooden Handled Shears, Blue l £29.60 now £19.59 at Amazon (save £10.01)

Great for neatening up hedges or lawns, these shears promise precise and powerful performance. Their notched blades make it easier to cut thicker stems, so they will come in handy for pruning shrubs, too. Weatherproofed hardwood handles and chrome-plated, rust-resistant blades means they will also stand the test of time.

Spear and Jackson Razorsharp Lawn Shears l £57.99 now £33.99 at Amazon (save £24)

Smarten up your lawn ideas with the help of these shears. Due to the long handles (36''), you can work from an upright and comfortable position. And, the carbon steel blades have been hardened, tempered and coated in PTFE, offering rust resistance and a sharp, smooth cutting action.

Spear and Jackson 4855TS Razorsharp Advantage Topiary Shears l £18.99 now £11.99 at Amazon (save £7)

Try your hand at topiary with these super-sharp shears. Whether you want to create a timeless look or introduce cloud pruning to your Japanese garden ideas, they're sure to come in handy. Features include a safety lock catch, high carbon steel blades and soft-feel handles for added comfort.

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp 8110KEW Hedge Shears l £42.99 now £23.29 at Amazon (save £19.70)

Another tool which is licensed and used by the team at Kew Gardens, these shears feature high quality hardened carbon steel blades allowing cuts to be made precisely and easily. An additional notch near the base enables thicker stems to be tackled effortlessly too, without damaging the tool. Shock-absorbent and light-weight, the aluminium handles feature soft grips for extra comfort.

5. A trusty garden spade for essential garden tasks

The Spear and Jackson 1190EL/09 Select Stainless Digging Spade in blue (Image credit: Spear & Jackson)

Maybe you've just learnt how to build a garden pond, or are planning on some other DIY action for your landscaping ideas. Either way, you'll definitely need a reliable spade for the job, and we've got some great picks with these garden tool deals.

Spear and Jackson 1307CTP Neverbend Professional Heavy Duty Spade l £29.99 now £21.99 at Amazon (save £8)

A tough tool that won't let you down, this spade features an oversized solid forged steel head and socket and a part polished blade. What's more, the hardwood shaft is weatherproof for even more durability.

Spear and Jackson 1190EL/09 Select Stainless Digging Spade, Blue l £37.99 now £24.99 at Amazon (save £13)

Perfect for digging and turning soil, this stainless-steel tool is a winner in our books. It's simple yet effective, with an integral ergonomic forward-tilting handle increasing the ease of use.

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens 1180SYDKEW Carbon Steel Treaded Digging Spade l £42.49 now £28.99 at Amazon (save £13.50)

Approved by the Kew Garden team, this spade is forged from a single piece of steel offering maximum strength. A long handle made from FSC-approved, weatherproof ash not only looks stylish but is also ideal for avoiding a bad back when working outdoors. Resistance to rust, this tool has a 15 year guarantee too, making it a reliable addition for your shed ideas.

