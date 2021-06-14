The RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021: a complete guide

The RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021 is making a welcome return to Cheshire’s spectacular 1,000-acre Deer Park. This floral extravaganza will be one of the first major outdoor events to be held in the north-west of England this year, bringing gardeners and plant lovers together to celebrate all things gardening once again.

After last year’s cancellation due to Covid-19, the RHS Tatton Court Flower Show 2021 is back and better than ever. It will be packed full of inspirational ideas and advice for you if you're looking to maximise your own indoor and outdoor growing spaces, following everyone's renewed appreciation of gardens and growing since lockdown.

The much-loved event will see the return of innovative garden design ideas and fantastic floral displays with thousands of plants available to purchase, family fun and a packed timetable of talks and demonstrations throughout the week.

It's your first stop for gardening inspiration, says RHS Flower Show Tatton Park Show Manager Gemma Lake: 'We're so excited to return to Tatton Park this summer for a much-needed celebration of colour, love and all things gardening. We have seen a huge increase in people gardening and growing over the last year and so to be able to return to the north west this summer with a show full of inspiration and advice for all gardeners and plant lovers is fantastic.'

This year’s show has a ‘Summer of Love’ theme that's celebrated with a centrepiece Rainbow Pride planting that soars skywards, covered in hundreds of beautiful blooms including rudbeckia, echinacea, achillea, geraniums and crocosmia.

The show takes place in the spectacular grounds of Tatton Park, an historical estate with a neo-classical mansion and 50 acres of landscaped gardens. It looks like being unmissable.

We've rounded up all the info you need to know about the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021 below – from what’s on and show highlights to travel info and food options. Book your ticket today!

When is the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021?

Stunning floral display in the flower school at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Mark Waugh)

The RHS Tatton Park Flower Show is being held on the 21-25 July 2021. The first day – Wednesday 21st – is for RHS members only. Tickets start at £30.75.

Thursday to Sunday admittance is open to all. Tickets start at £25.25 for members and £29.75 for non-members. More info can be found on the RHS’s dedicated web page.

For specific opening times, see below:

Wednesday 21st July, RHS members only: 10am – 5pm.

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th July, RHS members and non-members: 10am – 5pm (Sunday 25th July - plant sell off starts at 4pm)

Where is the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show located?

Floral designer Jonathan Moseley makes final preparations for the floral RHS letters at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Charlotte Graham)

The RHS Tatton Park Flower Show is held in the grounds of the historic National Trust property Tatton Park, a stunning estate with neo-classical mansion, 50 acres of landscaped gardens and Deer Park.

Tatton Park is situated in Knutsford, Cheshire, 16 miles south of Manchester.

The full address is:

Tatton Park

Knutsford

Cheshire

WA16 6QN

RHS Tatton Park Flower Shower 2021: what to expect

The Art and Nature of a Port Sunlight Garden designed by Liam English RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Tim Sandall)

Get inspired by stunning garden designs

Equilibrium Garden designed by Richard Heys RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Tim Sandall)

If you’re after inspiration for your outdoor space, whether that’s new garden design ideas or planting suggestions for your flowerbed ideas, the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show promises to deliver, encouraging you to look beyond the beautiful gardens and plants on display and make more considered plant choices in your own garden.

Former RHS Young Designer finalist Anca Panait will return to the show with the RHS Flower Power Garden, highlighting the positive power of plants and their emotional and healing properties, immersing visitors in a celebration of colour and scent.

The RHS is joining forces with the gardening team at Tatton Park with a feature garden by Manchester-based designer Michael McGarr, which takes inspiration from the ecology of the lesser-known areas of Tatton Park, inspiring visitors to look at their own local green spaces and the wealth of biodiversity they attract for inspiration on how to fill their own spaces with wildlife garden ideas.

Five upcoming designers under 30 will go head to head to be crowned this year’s RHS Young Designer of the Year with their thought provoking gardens highlighting issues of sustainable gardens and mental health.

The ever-popular back-to-back gardens along with the three winning gardens designed by local BBC Radio Lancashire, Manchester and Merseyside listeners will provide creative solutions for small garden ideas. The small gardens will be packed full of tips from highlighting how to make gardens more flood resilient to how to create a more sustainable garden.

Show gardens will also return this year designed by RHS Tatton Park favourite Pip Probert and three debut RHS Tatton Park designers: Peter Lloyd who is creating a garden oasis to escape from the stresses of everyday life, and Robert Hardy and Neil Sutcliffe who are creating Legacy Gardens for leading charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

Confirmed gardens for the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021

The Start in Salford Garden designed by Andrew Walker RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Tim Sandall)

Show and feature gardens:



RHS Flower Power Garden designed by Anna Panait

Garden with a View designed by Pip Probert

Breathe Easy designed by Peter Lloyd

The Cancer Research UK Legacy Garden designed by Neil Sutcliffe

Macmillan Legacy Garden designed by Rob Hardy

BBC local radio city gardens:



Island in the Sun designed by Dawn Evans, BBC Radio Manchester

My City, Our Music designed by Susan Burke, BBC Radio Merseyside

Bee Happy in the City designed by Denise Reddin, BBC Radio Lancashire

Back to back gardens:



Full Circle Garden designed by Rachel Bennion

Crescendo designed by Clive Scott

Young designer exhibitors:



On Tropic designed by Freddie Stickland

It's Okay Not To Be Okay designed by James Smith

The Dreamscape Garden designed by Ellie Edkins

The Earth Garden designed by Max Parker-Smith

Shooting Star Children's Hospice Rehearse Garden designed by Emilie Bausager

Boost your gardening knowledge with workshops and garden advice from the experts

A floral workshop in the Flower School at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Mark Waugh)

There’s more to the Tatton Park Flower Show than show gardens. There are also live demonstrations, workshops and talks.

Celebrating the wonderful world of floristry, the Flower School will return with floral creations by local florists and demonstrations from floristry expert Jonathan Moseley. Combining flowers and fashion, the show will also welcome Fleurs de Villes who are bringing their spectacular array of floral couture installations to the show, blending fresh blooms with bespoke floral-dressed mannequins.

A riot of summer colour can be found in the Floral Marquees and Plant Village, with more than 90 of the UK’s finest growers selling a huge selection of award-winning indoor and outdoor plants ranging from air plants, cacti and succulents to summer favourites including chrysanthemums, salvias, gladioli and dahlias.

For those unsure what plants to purchase the new ‘Community Borders’ will be full of imaginative planting combinations to appeal to anyone looking to boost their own garden borders at home.

Stay refreshed with a wide selection of food and drink

(Image credit: Slingsby Gin)

A tempting array of refreshments is a must for every great day out, and at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show there is something for everyone.

You'll find a mix of food courts throughout the show, offering covered and outdoor socially-distanced seating, with a wide variety of food and drink available. All food is sourced from local producers, made from the highest quality ingredients and freshly cooked. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

Highlights include freshly made 100% beef burgers, sustainable fish and chips, freshly-baked cakes, baguettes and pastries, and Fairtrade tea or freshly ground barista-made coffee.

And don't miss the treats such as British strawberries, ice cream, Champagne and Pimm's!

Shop stunning buys for your outdoor space

Chrysanthemums Direct master grower at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth)

You will be spoiled for choice when it comes to the shopping delights on offer at the show. There's lots to browse in addition to the wonderful selection of plants for your patio gardening ideas.

Choose from a range of plants from everyday favourites to unusual gems. You can also meet the experts who will explain how to care for the plants, with everything from tips on how to grow dahlias to how to prune roses. Choose from over 70 hand-picked growers and nurseries, all selling award-winning stock.

The Country Living Pavilion brings together a hand-picked selection of beautiful and unique products from artisan designers, artists and crafts people from around the UK.

There is also a tempting array of home accessories, original art, bespoke and handmade jewellery, and stylish fashion. From gardening essentials to delightful home decorations, the hand picked selection offers a fabulous boutique shopping experience.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Foods, the Great Taste Market gives you the chance to purchase direct from local award winning producers, and take home a range of fine foods, wines and craft spirits from independent artisans.

Finally, the RHS Hub is the one-stop shop for all things plant related. Snap up great gifts for gardeners, as well as once-in-a-lifetime gardening holidays.

Covid-19 safety precautions at the Tatton Park Flower Show 2021

Fun and games in the RHS Bridgewater Garden at the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Mark Waugh)

The Tatton Park Flower Show is a large outdoor space that can be enjoyed safely by everyone. However, extra precautionary measures will be in place where necessary, to ensure you have a happy, safe and worry-free experience.

Everyone visiting the show should familiarise themselves with the latest Government advice before attending.



If you're feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms associated with Covid-19 you will not be permitted entry to the show

All key queueing points will be socially distanced.

Extra parking and park and ride facilities will be available.

Layouts have been revised to avoid crowd build-up in popular areas.

Track and trace check-in will be available.

Transactions will be cashless wherever possible.

Hand sanitization points will be positioned around the site.

Cleaning and waste disposal regimes will be enhanced.

How to travel to the Tatton Park Flower Show

(Image credit: RHS/Mark Waugh)

Most visitors travel to the show by road or by train.

Metrolink

Getting to the show from Greater Manchester is easy. Travel by tram from any Metrolink stop to either Altrincham or Manchester Airport, where a free shuttle bus operates to and from the show.

The shuttle buses depart from Altrincham Interchange (Stand B) and Manchester Airport (Stand L) every 30 minutes. Visit the Transport for Greater Manchester website to plan your journey.

Shuttle buses

There’s a free shuttle bus from Altrincham and Manchester Airport to the show.

Train

Trains run between Manchester Piccadilly and Knutsford stations (journey time approximately 40 minutes). Knutsford station is a 10-minute walk from the Knutsford Gate entrance of the Tatton Park estate, and a courtesy bus service operates from the Knutsford Gate to the showground entrance and back.

For full details on all regional train services (including information for disabled visitors), go to tfgm.com/ or visit nationalrail.co.uk/

Car

Routes to the show are signposted on all major roads in the area. Due to changes associated with the newly opened A556 your route to the show may be different this year. Please follow the yellow and black show signs and not your satnav to minimise delays entering and exiting the show.

Please allow adequate time for your journey. The drop-off point for cars and taxis is the Rostherne Gate.



Parking

There is ample parking in the grounds of Tatton Park, free of charge. You will be directed to an appropriate car park on arrival. All car parks are open from 8am, and shut one hour after the show closes. Shuttle buses, some with wheelchair access, are available where appropriate to assist in transport from the car parks to the showground entrances.



Limited Premium Parking closer to the show entrance is available for £8, which you can purchase along with your show ticket.



Parking on the roads around the showground is strictly prohibited.

Where do you buy tickets for the Tatton Park Flower Show 2021?

Dahlia mass planting at RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2019 (Image credit: RHS/Neil Hepworth)

Whether you’re after cottage garden ideas or the latest patio ideas, find all the inspo you need and more at the Tatton Park Flower Show 2021. Tickets are now available to buy online.