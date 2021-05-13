The Wildlife Trusts' 30-day wildness challenge is back for 2021 - here's how to take part

The Wildlife Trusts' 30 Days Wild challenge is back for 2021, calling on people across the UK to do one wild thing a day over the month of June. The organization is providing lots of ideas for 'random acts of wildness' you can take part in over the course of the month, so it's a great option if you're already a fan of our wildlife garden ideas.

Last year, almost half a million schoolchildren took part. Whether you're new to the challenge or not, head to the website to sign up and receive a free pack of goodies.

(Image credit: Getty / Jill Ferry)

The pack is full of inspiration on how to plan your month exploring the natural world. Over 59,000 people across the country have signed up already this year, so if you want to get involved, act quickly!

There are four options to choose from when signing up. You can apply for you and/or your family, for your school/nursery/youth group, for your business, or for your care home.

The initiative aims to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors, whether in the garden, a local park, or in your local area. The month-long challenge is sure to leave participants feeling much more connected with nature.

(Image credit: Getty / Jim Cook)

Examples of wild activities include cartwheels in the grass (for the more agile among us), spotting ducks at the park, switching a product to a green alternative at home, and cycling to work. You could also choose to watch a sunset or learn how to create a herb garden.

It could simply be spending time making your garden more nature-friendly by hanging up one of the best bird feeders.

Or, you could find out more about sustainable gardens to ensure your plot is as eco-friendly as possible. The challenge is a great way for adults to learn more about local wildlife, and a lovely way to keep kids busy during the half-term holidays, too.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Wildlife Trust shared the news on Instagram, and the post soon attracted lots of comments from nature lovers.

'You can never be too wild! All signed up!' wrote one.

'Our pack arrived today!! Thank you!!' said another.

You can share your own wild activities on social media with the #30dayswild hashtag and search for posts with the hashtag to see what other people are doing. Will you be signing up and perhaps trying your hand at rewilding your garden this month?