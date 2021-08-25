Aldi is selling a wooden garden tool shed for under £100

Having an organised space in which to store your garden tools safely really does make gardening easier. Budget supermarket Aldi is now selling a lovely wooden tool shed that fits the bill – and it's under £100.

As garden tool storage ideas go, we don't think you could get much better if you don't want to spend too much money.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Gardenline Wooden Tool Shed from Aldi, £99, is an online exclusive and it's available to pre-order on the Special Buys website right now. Its tall and slim design means that it won't take up too much space, making it a convenient small garden idea.

We think it would fit neatly into a side return, providing a useful spot for picking up garden tools before heading out to tick off some late-summer gardening jobs. Alternatively, the tool shed would be right at home in a patio area or an urban courtyard filled with vibrant containers.

It looks to be a great option for storing away various items, such as your best garden shears, hose pipes and plant pots. The section at the top is ideal for keeping smaller items, from pieces of string and wire to garden gloves.

(Image credit: Aldi)

This shed benefits from a felted roof to help keep the inside dry. You can also ensure your wooden shed looks great for many years to come by applying a wood-preserve coating to protect it from the elements. Whether you choose a subtle stain or a bold colour, you can find out how to paint a shed with our guide.

Aldi's latest garden offering also includes the Ferrex Loppers With Gearing System, pictured above.

These are just £14.99, and while they're currently sold out online, they're worth looking out for in-store from August 29th. And, when it comes to cutting back hedges and trimming down trees in the cooler months, Aldi's Ferrex 40V Cordless Chainsaw provides a cheap option.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The new collection also features a leaf blower, which is cordless.

Being in nature, enjoying the fresh air and doing inadvertent exercise are the biggest motivations for us to get out in the garden. However, some new plants and equipment can really help inspire when we're feeling less enthusiastic.

Aldi's gardening range has plenty of useful pieces, but we're particularly keen on the shed. Which would you pick?