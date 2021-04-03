5 quick ways to refresh your outdoor space this Easter

Just because your garden living area is outside, it doesn’t mean you can’t treat it in exactly the same way as you would if you were decorating your living room. The same process applies – choosing a color scheme, and then adding texture and pattern with pretty extras like cushions, throws and tableware.

With the weather warming up and all of us looking forward to spending more time outdoors, we’ve put together our top five ways to add some color and pattern to your outdoor living space ideas to ensure your garden will be both vibrant and stylish this spring and beyond.

1. Get painting!

Painting a wall in your garden will revive your space ready for spring and summer entertaining. The real beauty of it is that it’s a quick update that could be completed in just a few hours at the weekend.

Want an extra touch for your garden wall ideas? Why not pop up a few reclaimed scaffold boards to use as shelving. They will add texture to the wall and be somewhere for you to create some lovely displays for your outdoor space. We love how this set-up uses textured placements and potted plants to create an interesting backdrop to the dining space.

2. Add an outdoor rug

Outdoor rugs have come a long way in recent years and now it would be odd to see a garden patio or balcony without one. They really add to a space with both color and texture. The beauty of them is that you can leave them outside and if they get grubby, simply give them a wash down with a garden hose. As they’re soft underfoot you can easily add a few cushions and use them as a sunbathing spot too.

3. Stay sheltered with a classic gazebo

The weather can be a little unpredictable at this time of year, so why not add the best gazebo to your outdoor set-up? For a country cottage garden, super bright colors may not feel right aesthetically, but there are plenty of other options to choose that would suit a more traditional vibe.

We love this vintage Riviera-style striped gazebo with its coastal blue stripe. Team it with a couple of classic deckchairs and you’ll instantly have a beautiful outdoor living space to enjoy. These matching deckchairs from Cox & Cox also have fringing, which gives them an elegant textural quality.

4. Pick brightly colored tableware

Rattan basket and accessories from Wayfair (Image credit: Wayfair)

If you're celebrating Easter outdoors this year, what could be better than adding a splash of color and pattern to your outdoor dining space with on-trend tableware.

Colorful plates, bowls and bright glassware will all do the trick, instantly lifting a simple set-up. For extra vibrancy, introduce a bold table runner down the centre of a garden table, or use a pretty picnic blanket as the backdrop to your garden gathering. Simple, effective and a brilliant option for budget garden ideas.

5. Introduce some finishing touches

Give your patio space an instant lift for spring by adding a mix of outdoor cushions in contemporary patterns. To really up the comfort factor, the trick is to treat this space as if it were your living room inside the house. Introduce throws, planters and even some garden lighting ideas so you can enjoy the space after dark too.