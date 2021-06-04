5 flower seeds to sow in June: get planting for stunning summer blooms

With the month of June comes plenty of sunshine, so the soil is now warming up nicely. Not only does the warmer weather encourage our gardens to spring into life, it also means it's now fine to direct sow your flower seeds. Instead of starting off seeds off on your windowsill or in a greenhouse, you can simply sow them in the ground where you want them to grow.

If you're worried it's too late to add some color to your flowerbeds ideas and containers this year, the good news is that there's still time. We've put together some top options that you can get in the ground now to give you some late summer color, plus an idea for what to sow now for blooms next spring. Which one of these stunning flowers will you choose for your plot?

1. Giant Orange Hyssop

If you want to sow something off the beaten path, so to speak, then try this more unusual flower that will look pretty at the front of your garden borders. It’s nectar-rich, scented and loves full sun. Another bonus is that it will flower in the first year from seed.

June is the last month for sowing this particular variety but it will flower by October, so it’s worth it for some autumnal color later in the season.

2. Foxglove

A stunning choice for any garden, it produces tall spikes with classic foxglove tiers of apricot and pink flowers that bees love. Ideal for creating height to your borders, this is great choice if you're a fan of cottage garden ideas.

This particular variety is a re-selection of a Suttons favorite from yesteryear, with all the improvements that ensure it has improved color and flower size, and it truly is a stunning flower to grow. It’s a winner of the RHS Award of Garden Merit too.

One thing to bear in mind is that it won’t flower this year though, so this is all about preparation for next summer. If you sow now, it will bloom from May to July next year instead.

3. Borage

This is a fast growing herb which produces beautiful blue flowers that can be used to flavor drinks. Other common names for this plant include Starflower and Bugloss.

The young cucumber-flavored leaves can be used in salads too, so it’s a bit of an all-rounder. Traditionally, it was used to treat ailments like jaundice and kidney problems.

Sowing now will reap rewards within a couple of months as they will bloom up to the end of September. It will also self-seed and can reappear year after year.

Find out what else would make a great addition to your plot with our guide on how to create a herb garden.

4. Candytuft

This attractive and oh-so-pretty flower is easy to grow and will look fabulous in your borders. It’s a dwarf plant that grows to regular height, though it does like to hug the ground, so you can use them as a companion to other larger varieties.

Plant in full sun and keep the soil moist. You can sow direct in the ground if the soil is warm enough, and the pink flowers will brighten your garden until autumn, typically around the end of September.

5. Nasturtium

For some stunning tangerine flowers and lush green leaves, nasturtium is your go to plant. Ideal for borders and container gardening ideas, this variety has won the Fleuroselect Award 2020 and creates a ball-like structure rather than an unruly bush.

You can direct sow in June into well-drained soil in a sunny position, and it will flower until the end of October.

If you grow vegetables, nasturtiums can also offer plenty of other benefits too. By growing this in the corners of your veg patch, it will help to protect your prized crops from pests such as aphids and blackfly. Nasturtiums works well alongside everything from tomatoes and cabbages to broccoli and kale. Find out more tips on the many benefits of companion planting in our guide.