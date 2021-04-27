Garden furniture sales: the best deals ahead of summer

Should you be on the hunt for a few garden furniture sales to shop, because you need some new outdoor furniture and you are on a budget, then we are here to help. Whether you are lusting after a bistro set for your teeny terrace, a deckchair to catch some sun on your balcony, or, perhaps you want to go all out with a garden dining set for alfresco evenings? We've found all of the best garden furniture deals on the web this month, and we've listed them below.

Finding garden furniture that's in stock right now isn't easy, let alone garden furniture that's both in stock and on sale. Keep scrolling for our top picks – from hanging egg chairs to cheap bistro sets – and get your purse out in preparation. Garden furniture is (unsurprisingly) selling very fast right now, so don't miss out on the bargains.

Check out our best garden furniture guide for more inspiration.

Where to find garden furniture deals?

Want to browse garden furniture sales for yourself? Make use of the quick links to the sites below, both UK and US, or scroll on to see our top garden furniture picks.

Garden furniture deals in the UK:

Garden furniture deals in the US:

UK Garden furniture deals

The best UK garden furniture deal right now Hanging Egg Chair | £599.99 £269 (save £330.99) at Wowcher

Hanging egg chairs are so in right now, and anyone who can find one in stock is buying one. So, it was a shocker for us to come across this one on Wowcher which is even on sale right now. It comes in a grey or a natural colour, it's stylish and a bargain price. View Deal

By price: Low to high

Up to Four Traditional Adjustable Wooden Beach Garden Deck Chairs | From £47.99 £37 at Groupon

There are lots of deck chairs up for grabs on Groupon, whether you just need one for soaking up the sun on your balcony or you'd like four to dot around your fire pit. They come in a range of colours and patterns, and they have a lightweight wooden frame. You can adjust them to sit at three different levels.

See our guide to the best wooden garden furniture

Three-Piece Sussex Round Two-Seater Outdoor Bistro Garden Furniture Set | £93.99 £89.99 (save £4) at Groupon

Though there's not much of a saving to make on this set, it is undeniably cheap. You can pay less than £90 for a two-seater bistro set that's foldable and made of metal, and choose from two colours. It's plain and basic, but that's great if you want it to blend in with other garden furniture or decor.View Deal

See our best bistro sets guide for more

3-Piece Rattan Garden Furniture Set| £219.99 £139 (save £80.99) at Wowcher

Yes, this three-piece rattan set is less than £140 right now. Hurry to score this bargain! It comes in three colours and the cushions are included, plus it's weatherproof for indoor or outdoor use. Perfect for small or large outdoor spaces, or even a balcony.View Deal

Swara Garden Coffee Table | £149 £139 (save £10) at Made

This lovely rattan coffee table is perfect for holding your coffee, your red wine or even a few snacks. It'll make the perfect centrepiece for your garden sofas or chairs to sit around, while it's curved and it arrives ready to use. View Deal

Peoria 2 Seater Rattan Conversation Set | £359.99 £177.99 (save £182) at Wayfair

A very cheap price to pay for a bistro set, especially one that's rattan, this one is even foldable for smaller spaces. There's 51 per cent off right now, and it's rust-resistant so it should last in your garden for years to come.



View Deal

Eos Outdoor Armchair | £210 £178 (save 15%) at Heal's

There's a garden furniture sale happening at Heal's right now, and we spotted this modern outdoor armchair which has 15 per cent off. It comes in your choice of black or white, while they are stackable, lightweight and completely weather-proof.View Deal

Extreme Lounging B Bed Outdoor Bean Bag | £249.95 £234 (save £15.95) at Cuckooland

This super comfortable bean bag is suitable for outdoor use, and it even has a weatherproof and UV resistant cover which means you can leave it outside year-round, rain or shine. Choose from three colours, and buy fast for £15 off...View Deal

Salbay Rattan Garden Furniture Set | £299.99 £269.99 (save £30) at Amazon

This rattan furniture set includes a two-seater sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table. It comes in a black or brown colour, while the cushions are included in the cheap price. It's also quick and easy to assemble, and it would make a great addition to a smaller patio, terrace or even a balcony.View Deal

Calabrese 2 Seater Bistro Set | £379.49 £269.99 (save £40) at Wayfair

Add a splash of colour to your patio with this vibrant set. It comes with two comfy armchairs and a matching table with a glass top. Made from modern rattan-effect materials, these are perfect for giving your space an instant holiday vibe. View Deal

US Garden furniture deals

The best US garden furniture deal right now Walker Edison 6 Person Outdoor Dining Set | $889 $385.34 (save $503.66) at Amazon

Made from solid acacia wood, this stylish dining set includes a table and two matching benches. It can comfortably seat six people. Simply treat it with teak oil every few months to keep it looking its best. It has 57 per cent off right now.View Deal

By price: Low to high

Highwild Hanging Rope Hammock Chair Swing | $59.99 $39.99 (save $20) at Amazon

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this stylish hammock chair is an affordable way to give your outdoor space an instant holiday vibe. Made from soft polyester cotton ropes and canvas fabric, it's the perfect option for relaxing in style. It comes with two comfy seat cushions and a carabiner. View Deal

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Furniture Set | $129.99 $94.99 (save $35) at Walmart

Available in grey or beige, this three-piece set comprises two chairs and a table. The chairs fold when not in use and its table has a tempered glass top. Perfect for small yards, balconies or a deck.View Deal

Meranti Wood Patio Planter Bench | $161.99 $139 (save $22.99) at Target

We got quite excited when we found this product, although at first glance it might not be the most interesting looking, when you imagine it filled with oversized palms creating a tranquil seating area you might change your perception. It's a bench and planter which will give your garden a unique lift when you position this along a blank stretch of wall. Some people pay hundreds of dollars to achieve this kind of bespoke look!View Deal

Costway 4 PCS Patio Furniture Set Sofa Coffee Table Steel Frame Garden Deck, Black | $369.99 $239.99 (save $130) at Walmart

Kick back with friends and family around this furniture set complete with armchairs, sofa and a coffee table which is the perfect size for balancing an array of refreshments. The steel frame is hardy and durable so perfect for outdoor use year-round. Black can be complemented with any colour, so get accessorising with some fun outdoor cushions too!View Deal

Goplus 3 PCS Outdoor Rattan Furniture Sofa Set | $559.99 $329.99 (save £230) at Walmart

Perfect for a patio, deck or next to the pool, this smart rattan set includes a sofa, a chaise seat and a glass-topped coffee table. The seat cushions have removable covers too so they are easy to keep clean. A compact buy at a great value price. View Deal

Alfonso 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group | $711.99 $485.99 (save $226) at Wayfair

Made from all-weather rattan, this four-piece sofa set is a great way to make the most of small space. With a two-seater sofa, two matching armchairs and a glass-topped table, it's got everything you need. We like the modern look of these white cushions, but it's also available with orange or beige cushions instead if that works better with your garden colour scheme. View Deal

Cheap garden furniture

Whether you are after two garden chairs, an outdoor coffee table, a large dining table or a garden bench, use the price widget below to shop the cheapest garden furniture offerings out there today.

Cheap patio furniture

Cheap patio furniture:

If you are in the US, then you can shop the same as the above – chairs, tables, sets and more – below.

Our favourite garden furniture for 2021

As featured in our best garden furniture guide, these sets are Gardeningetc's favourites for 2021. For the style-conscious, who may not necessarily be on a budget...