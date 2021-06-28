Our favourite Ooni pizza oven is back in stock, just in time for summer

Back in stock: the pizza oven we cannot get enough of. The Ooni Fyra is not only one of the most affordable pizza ovens you can buy, but it's also portable enough to take with you everywhere you go this summer. Hello, pizza parties.

When you pick up the Ooni Fyra today from John Lewis you can have it delivered as early as tomorrow. We put the Fyra to the test ourselves all through last summer and loved it for authentic wood-fired pizzas and easy assembly. That's why it's our top pick for the best pizza oven you can buy, and it's also why it sells out so fast every time new stock drops!

The Ooni Fyra is surprisingly compact. It weighs less than 11kg and makes 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds.

If you want to learn more about this pizza oven, you can head over to our Ooni Fyra pizza oven review. It runs on wood pellets which are easy to feed in thanks to the pellet hopper that sits at the back of the oven.

The front has a letterbox-style design that keeps the oven warm while it's cooking, and you simply pull it away and insert your pizza peel to turn the pizza as it cooks and take it out after it's done. We found that it cooked pizza in just 60 seconds, which means that (with some seriously organised assembly lines) everyone can enjoy their pizza at the same time when you throw your next pizza party.

Some of the delicious pizza we made when testing the Ooni Fyra (Image credit: Beth Murton/Future)

Using the Ooni Fyra

Once your Ooni Fyra has arrived, assembly is easy. The main chamber is fully insulated and comes in one part. You simply remove the hopper and chimney (which twists securely into place) and pull out the legs to assemble. The whole process took us less than 10 minutes.

The pizza stone takes about 15 minutes to heat up to the ideal temperature for speedy cooking. It takes a little bit of practice to achieve an even cook, because you'll need to turn halfway through to make sure the entire pizza is done (without being burnt). Like getting the first pancake out of the way though, things get a lot better once you've had a test-run and got to grips with how to use a pizza oven.

