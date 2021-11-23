Outdoor lights deals: get switched on with these Black Friday garden lighting offers

Brighten up your backyard this winter and beyond with our top outdoor lights deals. Whether you're looking for some seasonal buys to give your space a festive glow for Christmas or you simply want to invest in some of the best outdoor lights ready for spring and summer entertaining next year, shopping in the Black Friday sales is a great time to find exactly what you need for less.

From on-trend string lights and atmospheric fairy lights to stunning ideas for lighting your garden paths and walls, we've rounded up the top Black Friday garden deals we're loving right now. Whether you're in the UK or US, keep scrolling to find the top ways to add a welcoming glow to your outdoor space.

Best outdoor lights deals

UK outdoor lights deals

Want to browse for yourself? Check the quicklinks to our favorite outdoor retailers below, or scroll on to see our top picks

Shop outdoor lights deals in the UK:

2m 100 Warm White Sparkling LED Connectable Icicle Lights | £34.99 2m 100 Warm White Sparkling LED Connectable Icicle Lights | £34.99 now £29.99 at Lights4Fun (save £5)

Give the exterior of your home a truly magical touch this Christmas with these stunning icicle lights. Each of the drops feature between 3 and 7 LEDs and there are two different bulb colours to create a more a realistic icicle effect. You can also connect to other lights in the same series to add to the overall effect.

100 Warm White Star Outdoor Battery Fairy Lights | £19.99 100 Warm White Star Outdoor Battery Fairy Lights | £19.99 now £16.79 at Lights4Fun (save £3.20)

IP44 rated, these pretty star lights can be used both outdoors and in. What's more, they are battery powered so you won't need a power source. There are 9.9m of lights and the lead is 1.5m long.

Yuusei Outdoor String Lights | £39.99 Yuusei Outdoor String Lights | £39.99 now £28.79 at Amazon (save £11.20)

It's hard the beat the on-trend vibe of festoon lights if you're looking to give your outdoor living space a modern update. These classic bulb-style lights will illuminate your patio for the festive season and beyond. There are 25 bulbs on a 15m cable, plus two spare bulbs in case you need to replace any in the future.

720 Christmas Tree String Lights | £62.99 720 Christmas Tree String Lights | £62.99 now £53.99 at Wayfair (save £9)

With a fabulous 720 sparkling fairy lights on a 9m lit length (plus a 5m power cable), this combination of warm and cool fairy lights is a fantastic way to bring some festive magic to everything from garden trees to pergolas. IP44 rated, they are suitable for outdoor use.

Camden Garden Lantern with TruGlow® Candle | £34.99 Camden Garden Lantern with TruGlow® Candle | £34.99 now £29.99 at Lights4Fun (save £5)

Perfect for adding a decorative touch to your front porch or garden patio, this black metal lantern features an LED candle with a realistic flame flicker. It's 36cm high and comes with a handy carry handle too.

Brushed Steel Metal Pagoda Sensor Outdoor Wall Light | £69 Brushed Steel Metal Pagoda Sensor Outdoor Wall Light | £69 now £58.65 at La Redoute (save £10.35)

Add a smart touch to the entrance of your home with a decorative wall light. Made of stainless steel, the modern brushed finish gives this classic design a more contemporary edge. It also comes with a built-in movement sensor, meaning it will illuminate when anyone is nearby.

Solar Mason Jar Lights | £29.98 Solar Mason Jar Lights | £29.98 now £25.48 at Amazon (save £4.50)

How pretty are these glass jars for adding a festive glow to your garden fence, wall or table? Solar powered, these comes as a set of three matching jars complete with LED fairy lights inside. There's no need for power cables, and a full charge will provide 6-10 hours of light.

US Outdoor lights deals

Shop outdoor lights deals in the US:

Quntis 2000 LEDs Christmas String Lights | $69.99 Quntis 2000 LEDs Christmas String Lights | $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (save $10)

Featuring a warm white tone, these LED string lights are ideal for backyard get-togethers for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They are 164ft in length and feature an incredible 2000 LEDs. Plus, they come with 8 different flash modes so you can change up the party atmosphere.

Viewpick 50 LED Solar Christmas Lights | $21.99 Viewpick 50 LED Solar Christmas Lights | $21.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (save $7)

These 50 pretty lights will automatically charge up in the daytime and light up after dark, so it's easy to use them anywhere outdoors. The snowflake design is perfect for a festive feel, while the cool white color will add to the winter wonderland feel. Also available in a multi-colored option.

Brightech Glow Heavy Duty LED Waterproof Outdoor 15 Bulb String Lights | $80.99 Brightech Glow Heavy Duty LED Waterproof Outdoor 15 Bulb String Lights | $80.99 now $59.99 at Target (save $21)

Give your backyard lighting a luxe touch with these stunning plug-in string lights featuring on-trend brass sockets. There are 15 LED dimmable bulbs, each spaced 3 feet apart on a black cord. They're guaranteed to be a talking point when friends and family come to visit.

Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights | $66.99 now $54.99 at Target (save $12) Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights | $66.99 now $54.99 at Target (save $12)

Keep the party going after dark with these decorative string lights. With vintage Edison-style bulbs, the 48ft strand features a total of 16 lights. Simply plug them in and enjoy the ambience of the gentle glow.

Bronze Solar Powered Pathway Light | $53.99 Bronze Solar Powered Pathway Light | $53.99 $36.99 at Wayfair (save $17)

Light the way from A to B in style with these bronze effect pathway lights. Each pack comes with 12 lights and you simply turn on the switch under each cap and then slot the stake into the ground next to your path. You could also add them to patio planters to light your planting. Just 4-6 hours of charging will provide up to 8-10 hours of illumination.

Shop more outdoor lighting deals

Whether you're looking for lighting for your outdoor Christmas decor ideas or want the best buys to complete your Christmas light ideas for outdoor trees, there are plenty of amazing deals available right now.

Want to add some on-trend festoon light ideas to your backyard? You'll find what you need with these top garden lighting deals.

It's hard to beat the versatility of fairy lights when it comes to outdoor lighting ideas. You can string them between trees, wrap them around pergolas or simply hang them overhead to illuminate your patio. Find a brilliant buy with today's best deals.