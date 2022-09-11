Why the prickly pyracantha should be in everyone’s garden this fall

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're thinking of adding some new plants to your plot this fall, experts agree that there's one option you should definitely consider adding to your wishlist.

The colorful pyracantha is one of the best plants with winter berries you can choose for your garden, and will provide plentiful food for birds such as blackbirds, thrushes and robins as colder weather arrives in fall and winter.

'It’s a great climber for wildlife as its spring flowers and the berries which appear in fall give seasonal food for garden visitors,' says Katie Middleton, spokesperson for Garden Buildings Direct (opens in new tab).

Why pyracantha is the perfect fall plant

Pyracantha is also known as firethorn – a reference to its bright colors. Varieties are available in red, orange and yellow. Masses of white flowers in springtime attract pollinators too.

Related to the rose family and grown in the UK since the 1500s, it’s known as an inexpensive and easy-to-find perennial that will thrive well in any kind of soil.

Because it’s an evergreen with lots of glossy leaves, pyracantha provides shelter for birds all year-round. However, those leaves hide the famous thorns that make it such a good burglar deterrent, so the advice is always to take care when pruning and wear gloves.

'If you would prefer a less prickly customer, consider opting for a cotoneaster instead, which shares many similar features with pyracantha whilst being totally thornless,' says Olivia Drake, horticultural expert from Thompson & Morgan (opens in new tab).

Evergreen favorite

Monty Don (opens in new tab) says he likes to use pyracantha in a border because 'it’s a really good evergreen option'. It’s certainly an easy-to-grow evergreen that is as happy in a pot as it is scrambling along a wall.

'I view pyracantha as the perfect garden guest,' says garden blogger Sarah Shoesmith at The Gardening Shoe (opens in new tab). 'It behaves exactly as I wish because it is trainable. It does not mind being clipped so it makes a useful hedging plant, but when shaped into an espalier it is a stylish, eye-catching and structurally-valuable addition to the garden.'

(Image credit: Phil Degginger/Alamy Stock Photo)

Security feature

It’s a great option for a wildlife garden, but pyracantha doesn’t like intruders. Train the plant along the perimeter of a property and its thorns will form an impenetrable security barrier to help protect your home.

'Rather than installing a wall or fence which can be very costly, time-consuming and vulnerable to damage, planting intruder-repelling spiky plants provides you with an environmentally friendly, long-lasting barrier for a fraction of the cost,' says a spokesperson for hedging plant specialists Hedges Direct.

Will you be adding this versatile plant with autumn berries to your plot this fall?