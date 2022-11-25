It’s not too late to plant tulips, so grab a Black Friday deal on bulbs while you can

As autumn comes to a close, tulip deals begin to crop up in garden centres and online. So, if you're looking to prep your plot for a colourful post-winter show – without splashing the cash – now's the perfect time to shop.

One of the reasons why they're so cheap towards the end of the season is that the window for planting bulbs is nearly over. But, if you act fast, there's still time to get them in the ground, or into containers, as long as winter frosts haven't set in. In fact, planting as late as possible is a good way to prevent the common disease tulip fire.

We've scoured the web for top savings on beautiful tulips that will give any garden a boost once warmer weather arrives.

Try adding tulips to a bulb lasagne for a longer-lasting display (Image credit: Photos by R A Kearton/Moment/Getty Images)

We love these tulip varieties for stunning spring colour, and right now, they're all on sale.

'Foxtrot'

Early-flowering 'Foxtrot' is a pretty double variety with relatively short stems and a pink hue that deepens over time. It's a winner of the RHS Award of Garden Merit, and looks especially elegant alongside other soft pastels.

'Parrot Mixed'

This mix of ruffled parrot tulips in myriad colours will brighten any garden. With their tall, sturdy stems (they reach heights of 50cm), they also make lovely cut flowers, with a good vase life.

'Candy Prince'

These single early tulip bulbs with their classic shape, soft lilac hue and silvery-green foliage will give any display a romantic touch. With their slightly shorter stems of 35cm, they are a great pick for spring containers (opens in new tab) or at the front of a border.

'Yellow Flight'

Celebrate spring with this cheery yellow tulip. With its cup-shaped blooms, it's one to be admired, and looks just as fantastic indoors in a vase as it does outside in a colourful border or pot.

'Carnaval de Rio'

These two-tone red and cream blooms are bound to turn heads. Mix with plain red and white varieties for a bold theme. Another great flower for cutting.

'Brownie'

Double tulips look similar to peonies and these short-stemmed varieties have a beautiful bronze colour. Pair with bright white tulips for a striking contrast, or mix with rich, jewel-like purples and reds for a decadent feel.