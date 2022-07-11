Hot tub deals: snap up a SaluSpa hot tub for under $450

Searching for hot tub deals to make the most of your backyard? Then you're in luck because there are plenty of hot tub sales to be found right now, with big discounts on leading brand names such as SaluSpa and Intex.

Integrating an outdoor jacuzzi into your backyard is a surefire way to gain more relaxation time, and the best hot tubs can also be therapeutic for various aches and pains, so, scoring a discount on a top-rated jacuzzi could not only benefit your wallet and leisure time but also your health.

Whether you're looking for an affordable 2-person hot tub or a family-friendly 5-7 person hot tub, there are savings to be found on a whole host of sizes, with options from the leading brand name in inflatable hot tubs now discounted to under $500! Jump into the best hot tub prices now, and unlock a world of relaxation in your own backyard.

Where to find hot tub deals?

Our go-to retailers for scoring a hot tub bargain:

Hot tub deals you can shop right now

We've scoured the marketplace to find the best hot tub sales happening right now, so you can make the most of the biggest savings.

Top tip: Make sure to check the capacity of the hot tub matches your requirements. Often hot tub marketing states the absolute maximum number of people you can squeeze into the jacuzzi, but reducing the stated person capacity by 1 to 2 people is likely to result in a more relaxing spa experience.

By price: Low to high

(opens in new tab) Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub | $599.99 now $444.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest hot tubs we've come across, the SaluSpa Miami may be on the small side with a capacity of 177 gallons, but it also offers 120 bubble jets and 'freeze-shield' technology to allow for use on cooler nights. If you want a compact brand-name spa for two at a great price, this option comes top of our list.

(opens in new tab) Intex 28481E Simple Spa 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | $959.99 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want an affordable hot tub that's a little more spacious, then the Intex Simple Spa has room for 4 people (although 2 at a time still makes for a more relaxing spa experience in our opinion), with a 210-gallon capacity and 100 jets to soothe away your aches. Even better, it inflates in just 20 minutes. Bliss.

(opens in new tab) Coleman SaluSpa 4-6 Person Inflatable Hot Tub | $649.99 now $530 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A 242-gallon capacity, 114 bubble jets, a stable yet comfortable beam construction, a handy control panel, and a power-saving timer are just some of the great features of this hot tub. The perfect place to relax after a long day.

(opens in new tab) Bestway SaluSpa St Moritz 5-7 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | $829.99 now $663 at Target (opens in new tab)

For price and capacity – this hot tub can hold a whopping 314 gallons of water and comfortably fit five, or at maximum, seven people at once – the Saluspa St Moritz is currently a very good deal. It also offers 180 air jets for a super relaxing jacuzzi experience.

(opens in new tab) Intex 28431E PureSpa Plus 85" x 28" 6 Person Outdoor Portable Inflatable Round Hot Tub | $949.99 now $724.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Treat yourself with this tub that has headrests built-in and is suitable to seat up to 6 people. It mimics a real hot tub experience with 170 soothing jets too, and reaches temperatures of 104 farenheit.

(opens in new tab) Intex 28439E Greywood Deluxe 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub | $1109.99 now $769.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You get over 140 bubble jets and a capacity of 230 gallons with a little more investment in this Intex inflatable model, and the multi-color LED light makes this spa experience even more luxurious.

(opens in new tab) Bestway SaluSpa 54190E Helsinki 7-Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | $1,124.99 now $951.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our opinion this is one of the best inflatable hot tubs on the market if you're after plenty of space (find a link to our Reviewed & Rated testing below). It's not the cheapest hot tub, but it has a 297 gallon capacity thanks to its extra-thin walls so can hold up to 7 people at a time, plus there are 81 air jets, a power-saving timer, and freeze prevention.

Read our in-depth review of the SaluSpa Helsinki 7-Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa here, and find out why it scored Gold in our Reviewed & Rated category.

(opens in new tab) AquaRest Elite 600 6-Person 29-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub with LED Waterfall | Capacity: 240 gallons | $4,600.04 now $3,299 at Wayfair (opens in new tab)

You can seat 6 people in this Plug & Play hot tub (or just enjoy a little more legroom for 4 people at a time), and benefit from 29 dual-control jets and a backlit LED waterfall.

The best deals on hot tub accessories

Investing in a hot tub isn't just about the initial purchase, there's also the (less exciting) hot tub maintenance to consider.

From hot tub water testing kits to chlorine and pH. adjustment packs, it's worth stocking up on the essentials for everyday running whilst they're on offer – or at least at the best price around.

We've rounded up the essentials and accessories you might need below.

(opens in new tab) Intex PureSpa Removable Spa Cup Holder and Refreshment Tray | $59.99 now $29.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

This inflatable-spa accessory is super convenient for keeping drinks and snacks to hand while you enjoy your hot tub. It's compatible with all Lay-Z-Spa designs and is currently less than $30.

When are there usually hot tub sales on?

The best hot tub sales are generally found at a few key times of year; Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and sometimes during Memorial Day or Presidents' Day sales.

However, these dates aren't the only times to score a hot tub deal, and on this page we keep you informed of all the best prices to be found each month

Of course, as with any sale, it's important to keep a level head and not get too swayed by the price reductions. Making sure to compare water capacity, specifications, and whether the hot tub offers freeze-protection to allow year-round use can also be just as important as the discount.

In stock hot tubs

If you're just looking for the cheapest hot tub available to enjoy the most affordable outdoor spa time you can find, then these are the best prices we've come across. They may not be in the sale, but they are cheap. Scroll right to find more options at a gradually increasing price point.