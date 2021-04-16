11 best sun loungers 2021: garden loungers and recliners

Our pick of the best sun loungers available in 2021 will help you to create a luxury resort in your own backyard; even if your outdoor space is more paddling pool than infinity pool.

The minute the sun comes out we want to head straight to the garden for some well-earned relaxation, and the best sun loungers on the market will allow you to kick back in comfort, whether that's on a luxury sun lounger, a decadent daybed or versatile reclining chair.

The best sun loungers

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

1. Maisons Du Monde Hurghada Aluminium Sun Lounger Best sun loungers: budget-friendly sun loungers with luxe looks Specifications Size: H49 x W51 x L174cm Materials: Epoxy-coated aluminium and plastic-coated canvas Folding: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £87 at Maisons Du Monde

For resort-style sunbathing, Maisons Du Monde's Hurghada sun loungers offer luxe looks at a fairly affordable price point.

The minimalist aluminium frame and plastic-coated canvas seating is simple yet functional and a folding design makes for space-saving storage.

Available in understated black, white and taupe monochrome or colourful terracotta and khaki green, these sun loungers offer a high-end look without the accompanying price tag.

(Image credit: OKA)

2. Pentire Adjustable Sunbed Best sun loungers: a luxury rattan sun lounger with useful hidden wheels Specifications Size: H94 x W66 x L216cm Materials: Polyrattan Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £895 at OKA

Create resort-worthy relaxation in your own backyard with this elegant rattan sun lounger.

The adjustable backrest allows you to find just the right degree of recline to relax - including fully reclined to allow you to lay on your front - whilst the hidden wheels allow for easy manoeuvring into or out of the sun.

Contemporary off-white shower-resistant cushions and the natural look 'all-weather' rattan create a dreamy way to drift off.

(Image credit: Fiam)

3. Fiam Amigo Sun Lounger Best sun loungers: a compact folding sun lounger for easy storage and transportation Specifications Size: H29 x W58 x L190cm Materials: Aluminium frame with synthetic fabric Folding: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS £142 at Nunido

You'll not just be the envy of your friends and neighbours, but also the envy of the beach, park or festival with this lightweight sun lounger that folds away for easy transportation and space-saving storage.

The synthetic fabric is breathable and quick-drying, and the aluminium frame feels lightweight but well-designed, making this sun lounger a really practical solution for garden relaxation.

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

4. Antalya Aluminium Sun Lounger on Wheels Best sun loungers: luxury sun lounger on wheels Specifications Size: H83 x W72 x L203cm Materials: Metal Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS £271 at Maisons Du Monde

If you're after a resort-worthy luxury sun lounger then the Antalya from Maisons Du Monde could have your name on it.

We love the cool and contemporary black, white and taupe colourways, but mostly we love the wheels. Yes, they're practical for manoeuvring yourself into the sun, but they also just look really good.

(Image credit: Lafuma)

5. LAFUMA R CLIP SUN LOUNGER Best sun loungers: an affordable folding reclining chair Specifications Size: H68 x W97 x D16cm Materials: Batyline Iso (polyester) & Steel Tube Folding: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS £115 at John Lewis

You may not be able to lay on your front with this option, but this reclining chair is lightweight, foldable and perfect for packing up and taking to a friend's garden, the beach or the campsite to soak up some rays.

It's comfortable, sturdy, and the ergonomic reclining position has been carefully calculated to raise your legs slightly above the heart for optimum relaxation. It's also a great option for anyone who struggles with the height of a low-to-the-ground sun lounger.

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde )

6. Teak-effect solid acacia sun lounger Best sun loungers: best wooden sun lounger with wheels Specifications Size: H30.5 x W68 x L200cm Materials: FSC certified acacia Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS £432 at Maisons Du Monde

FSC-certified acacia wood and an epoxy-treated khaki aluminium frame make up this stylish wooden sun lounger.

Wheels for easy manoeuvrability and an adjustable backrest give you all you need to relax in comfort and style.

(Image credit: Houe)

7. Houe Click Reclining Chair Best sun loungers: a stylish reclining chair for catching the rays Specifications Size: H90 x W64 x L180cm Materials: Bamboo, metal and plastic Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £389 at Made in Design

Sometimes simplicity is best, and once you've pitched backward in this reclining garden chair you'll begin to wonder why all chairs aren't made with the ability to transition this simply from sitting to laying.

Of course, you can't turn over and lay on your front as you can with a sun lounger, but once you've discovered this ergonomically-friendly legs-slightly-above-heart reclined position, we're not sure you'll want to.

(Image credit: Hay)

8. Hay Palissade Sun lounger Best sun loungers: most contemporary design Specifications Size: H70 x W65.5 x L164.5cm Material: Powder-coated steel Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £675 at Made in Design

For a modern minimalist design that will become a focal point in the garden rather than something to wheel out of sight when not in use, the fluid-lined Palissade sun lounger from Hay is hard to beat.

Designed to match the rest of the Palissade outdoor collection, this timeless metal lounger is ergonomically shaped to create a form much more comfortable than its weather-resistant metal frame might suggest.

Just bear in mind that you might want to invest in the quilted cushion back and headrest cushion too - so factor some additional spend into your garden budget.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox )

9. Cox & Cox Turin Versatile Daybed Best sun loungers: a luxury daybed for two Specifications Size: H80 x W181 x L126cm (with two chairs together) Materials: Acacia wood, foam-filled cushions Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £1150 at Cox & Cox

For complete outdoor relaxation, this retreat-worthy daybed from Cox & Cox is top of our list.

Made from warm-toned acacia wood with soft-grey cushions, you can push the two Turin daybed seats together to form one decadent reclining area, or position them separately along with the matching side table.

You will have to wait a while to enjoy this daybed set as it's not due in stock until early May, but that still leaves plenty of time to sprawl in the sunshine as the weather gets warmer.

(Image credit: Homebase)

10. Folding Rattan Sun Lounger in Grey Best sun loungers: clever space-saving storage Specifications Size: H40 x W60 x D200 cm Materials: Powder-coated steel frame, synthetic wicker rattan Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

We love the curved shape of this rattan sun lounger which elevates your legs slightly for optimum relaxation. (Although it does mean you won't be lying on your front at any point).

The sectional dark grey cushioning adds extra comfort, whilst the useful two-part base means you can flip one side upside down and store it on top of the other when the lounger isn't in use - great for space-saving storage.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

11. Cox & Cox Paros Swinging Lounger Best sun loungers: the ultimate luxury sun lounger Specifications Size: H179 x W213 x D143cm Materials: Powder-coated iron, foam-filled cushions Folding: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Well, now we're talking. This isn't just a sun lounger, it's a double sun lounger, that swings! Imagine drifting off on this on a warm summer's day...

The shade is adjustable so you can tilt it as you wish depending on the sun's position, and it's big enough to share so you can cosy up with a blanket if it's cooler or enjoy a balmy evening from the comfort of what is essentially an outdoor bed. Dreamy.

Where to buy sun loungers in-stock now

This year garden furniture is selling out fast! If our top picks of sun lounger aren't in stock right now, and you don't want to wait, use our handy tool below to find sun loungers that are in-stock today and ready to buy.

Just click on the image of the one you like best and you'll be taken straight to the retailer to shop.

How to choose the best sun lounger for you

The best sun lounger for you will depend a lot on how much outside space you have to work with and how much storage space you have, but things to consider are:

Do I need a folding sun lounger?

Although nearly all sun loungers are weather-resistant, most manufacturers will advise storing them indoors during the winter, or at least under the best outdoor furniture covers you can find if you don't have a garage or shed that's big enough.

This is where folding sun loungers like our top two best buys come into their own as they offer space-saving storage.

A completely foldable sun lounger also offers the option to pack it up and take it to the beach or on the move with you.

What are the best sun loungers made out of?

The best sun loungers on our list come in a range of materials:

Lightweight aluminium frames with synthetic fabric seats are comfortable, quick to dry and easy to move, but they may not last as long as more sturdy options.

Wooden sun loungers are more robust, but heavier and will need padding to make them comfortable to lie on for long periods of time.

Metal sun loungers can get hot to the touch in the sun so padding is necessary for comfortable use.

Which sun loungers are easiest to get up from?

Sun loungers can often be low to the ground, which isn't ideal if you have a bad back.

Our reclining chair options offer the best of both worlds, offering the height to sit comfortably, and the option recline to a comfortable angle when you're ready for a snooze.

Do I need a garden parasol?

