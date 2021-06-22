Lawn mower deals: the best bargains to get your grass ready for summer

If your lawn is looking a bit unruly after the colder and wetter months, it is time to get your hands on a great lawn mower deal. These cut price mowers are a great choice for upgrading your grass cutting game.

We have found a few of our favorites from our list of the best lawn mower are on sale, so you know they are worth the spend.

These aren't just for people who don't have a working mower at home either – some of you might have been thinking of a trade up to a different type. Maybe the idea of an easy-to-use cordless appeals? Or perhaps you have decided you are tired of mowing and want a robot mower to do it for you? Either way, if there is a deal on, that is when you should be looking to level up your grass maintenance game.

From budget-friendly buys that will easily manage small lawns to feature-packed cordless designs that can handle large lawns and long grass, we've put together our top selection of deals available right now. So keep scrolling for the best lawn mower deals.

The best lawn mower deals

We're seeing lots of incredible lawn mower deals at the moment. We're not surprised either. For one, our favorite brands know how much time we have spent in our own gardens this year and they're making sure we have all we need to make them perfect for 2021.

There are some excellent savings to be had, so keep checking back here for the best mower deals from the sales event. We'll be taking the hard work out of things, listing the very best deals here.

As said, there have been massive steps in tech in the lawn mower world in the last couple of years making cordless models and even robotic lawn mowers more widely available and more affordable. Many people are looking to upgrade from old cumbersome mowers – especially petrol models that are more polluting than electric options.

We will keep you posted when even more lawn mower deals go live, but you can see some low prices on our top pick lawn mowers below.

Lawn mower deals: UK

Today's best deal Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C Electric Wheeled Lawn Mower | £115 now £97 at Amazon (save 15%)

Save 15% on this Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C Electric Wheeled lawn mower. That's about £18 off, and will get you an easy-to-operate mower with five length settings for perfectly cut grass, a removeable grass box and 12m cable.View Deal

Bosch Cordless Lawnmower CityMower 18 | was £270, now £230 (save 15%)

Save £40 on this Bosch Cordless Lawnmower with 18V battery for more freedom while maintaining your garden. The ErgoFlex handles make doing the job less work for your body, and you can adjust the height of the blades at intervals between 30-60mm to customise the cutting length. You'll get 15% off if you buy today.View Deal

Mountfield Electress 30L Cordless Lawnmower | was £139, now £119 (save 14%)

The price of the Electress 30 Litre Cordless Lawnmower from Mountfield has been shaved down to just £119 on Amazon, meaning you can pick up this battery-powered mower for 14% less.View Deal

More lawn mower deals

Our best-rated lawn mowers at their best prices:

Our best-rated cordless lawn mowers at their best prices:

See our best cordless lawn mowers guide

Our best-rated robot lawn mowers at their cheapest prices: