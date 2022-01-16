There are plenty of reasons why gravel driveway ideas are well worth considering for your plot. And we're not just talking about their easy-going aesthetic that seems to complement almost every garden style – they tick tons of practicality boxes, too.

For starters, gravel is budget-friendly – much more so than most paving options. It's also relatively easy to install yourself, and it's durable, too. Another benefit of using gravel for your driveway ideas is for security purposes: the distinguished crunch underfoot will alert you to any approaching visitors. And, if you live somewhere that gets its fair share of rain, then gravel will help to drain it away, avoiding the risk of flash floods on your property.

Still not convinced? We've rounded up lots of stylish gravel driveway ideas that will soon have you tempted for one of your own.

Welcome guests in style with these 10 gravel driveway ideas

From country-cottage looks to modern spaces, these gravel driveway ideas will get you inspired in no time.

1. Edge a large driveway with pretty planting

Curved lines soften this front yard space (Image credit: Future)

Opting for a large sweep of gravel at the front of your home? It can be super practical, especially if you need plenty of space for parking.

But, it's a good idea to balance out all that hard landscaping material by adding plenty of greenery to the view. The result will be a softer and more welcoming scheme – not to mention more colorful. And if you go for taller plants, it can add a sense of privacy, too.

You don't have to stick to straight lines with your design. Try adding flowerbeds and perhaps a small lawn in curved shapes instead, bordered by a smart edge for extra definition. It's a beautiful approach for your front garden ideas.

2. Add a curved lawn

Green turf pops against the stone surroundings (Image credit: Future)

More curves are showcased in this scheme, resulting in pleasingly symmetrical yet playful front yard landscaping with ample space for vehicles.

Verdant lawn ideas are always beautiful when properly maintained. And, they can offset gravel well with their contrast in texture and hue. We love the central paved pathway in this space too, which draws the eye to the front door and complements the light-toned stones.

And, check out the duo of oversized planters. They're a super stylish way to add drama to an entrance.

3. Break up the space with a flowerbed

Make a striking first impression with flowers (Image credit: Future)

Another way to integrate some greenery into your gravel driveway ideas is with a neat row of flowerbeds.

Here, a row of three separate a space for parking from the sleek pathway leading to the house.

Using a matching planting scheme results in a contemporary and orderly aesthetic (and, that lavender will provide a gorgeous summer scent). However, if you're looking for something a little less restrictive, then consider filling them with billowing florals, or perhaps with evergreen ornamental grasses that will offer texture and movement all year long.

4. Define the boundary with stylish gates

Timber driveway gates will never go out of style (Image credit: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)

Driveway gate ideas are a brilliant way to up your plot's security levels.

Automatic, timber, metal – there are tons of styles to choose from. And they're a must-have if you have pets or small children, as will keep everyone safely inside.

We adore this wooden, double design for a timeless approach. The warm tone complements the gravel below perfectly, and its laid-back finish works well alongside the traditional stone wall, too.

5. Add a gravel driveway to a cottage garden scheme

Go for a relaxed look (Image credit: Photos by R A Kearton/Moment/Getty Images)

Gravel can look contemporary, but it also works well alongside relaxed cottage garden ideas. Take this pretty scene, for instance, which makes a lovely first impression.

If you want to stick to a low-maintenance approach, line your driveway with a rockery. There are lots of drought tolerant plants to choose from that will offer color and texture. And the rocks themselves will give the space a more organic look, particularly if you allow them to become weathered and encourage the growth of moss.

6. Keep it contemporary

A mix of textures and a pared-back color palette is all this scheme needs to make a statement (Image credit: Arcaid Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

And now for an entirely different vibe: a super modern scheme that's nothing short of stunning.

Here, a mix of materials has been used to break up the space into interesting, geometric shapes. Grids have been used to keep the larger stones neatly in place, to maintain the clean aesthetic. A pared-back color palette keeps it feeling calm, while a duo of palms adds a welcome splash of green for a focal point.

Our modern garden ideas will help you extend the look – there is plenty to inspire in our feature.

7. Pick a color that complements your home's exterior

Match hues for a cohesive result (Image credit: Simon Maxwell Photography/Future)

Honey-hued gravel is the ideal match for this scene, tying in with the materials used for the building's exterior and nearby pathways.

Meanwhile, containers filled with neatly clipped evergreens offer additional form and a pop of vibrancy against the neutral palette. For extra greenery, you could add a trellis to a nearby wall for training up a climbing plant – perhaps a classic rose for summer fragrance or a winter-flowering clematis for cold-season interest.

If you've got a large side garden, it's a great way to put the space to good use.

8. Curve your driveway through flowers, foliage, and trees

Plenty of plants add life to this space (Image credit: Jason Smalley Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you've got a large front garden, consider adding a gentle curve to your graveled driveway. It will create a feeling of intrigue and discovery as you approach your home – particularly if you surround the edges with beautiful plants. Shrubs and flowering perennials are your best bets as will hold your interest year after year.

You could even add some of the best trees for small gardens into the mix. Acers, for instance, are a well-loved choice with their blazing autumn color and can be tucked into the center of a border or flowerbed. Birches, with their elegant white branches, are also a favorite of many.

9. Opt for dark tones

A dark gray gravel contrasts against pale paving (Image credit: Future)

Gravel comes in all colors and sizes, so you can get pretty creative when it comes to picking the right type for your space.

Darker hued mixes offer a unique twist on the traditional buff and brown, and will instantly create a modern impact. It looks gorgeous alongside this contemporary home, while pale stepping stones add a fun finishing flourish that pops against the gray stone.

10. Or, keep it light and bright

Simple yet effective (Image credit: Arcaid Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

Choosing a pale mix for your gravel driveway can look equally as modern as darker varieties while offering a feeling of serenity and calm. It's also a good way to refresh a space and make it feel brighter. These softer tones can look equally at home when used for gravel patios too.

It works particularly well for beach-inspired themes, so try accenting the space with large rocks, perhaps pieces of driftwood, and some of the best coastal plants. Ferns, planted straight into the gravel, also make a lovely addition.

How do you keep gravel in place on a driveway?

'Dealing with unstabilized gravel can be frustrating and can become quite a mess,' says a spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk.

'We suggest putting in borders to prevent stones from spreading onto pathways and other areas. This is best done with wood or with stones if your driveway has curves in it.' You can find all sorts of garden edging ideas in our dedicated feature.

'Permeable plastic pavers are another way of keeping gravel in place,' they continue. Each cell locks the stones into position, however, it can be a costly method.

How do you maintain a gravel driveway?

To make the best first impression, you'll want to keep your gravel driveway in tip-top condition, and there are a few useful tips for making it easier.

'Firstly, choosing a dark-colored stone will help reduce the appearance of dirt and increase the longevity – appearance-wise – of a driveway,' says GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk.

'General maintenance can include washing the driveway down with a water and vinegar solution, or even using a stiff brush with some washing up liquid,' they add. You can also use a pressure washer on a gentle setting, or create a sieve for rinsing it – our guide on how to clean a driveway explains more.

'Cleaning the driveway regularly can help prevent a build-up and can save the expense of a professional job,' they add.

A smart driveway lined with topiary trees and a fence from Jacksons Fencing (Image credit: Jacksons Fencing)

What is the best type of gravel for a driveway?

'It's always best to opt for a hard-wearing stone that is mixed with rock dust when it comes to driveways,' says GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk.

'Quartz, granite, and flint are your best options as they will provide a solid base for cars to drive on.' Ideally, look for angular shapes when choosing your gravel, as this is less likely to get stuck in vehicles' wheels and is better at compacting down into a flatter surface. A size of 0.4–0.7in (10–18mm) is generally recommended.

'Although light-colored stone can be aesthetically pleasing, it isn't always the most practical if you store cars on your driveway, so also bear this in mind when picking a material,' they add.