Memorial day patio furniture sales and outdoor deals – live

Waiting for Memorial Day patio furniture sales? It's true what they say: you can get your hands on some true bargains over Memorial weekend, both online and in-store, that is. So, whilst you're chilling poolside or firing up your pizza oven for a family meal this 30 May, why not take a browse of the best discounts for your outdoor space?

Whether you are working with a spacious backyard or it's a small yet stylish terrace that you have, we're here to help you find a deal with ease for your outside space. With everything from the best patio furniture to grills, lawn mowers, and even hot tubs on sale already, here's where to shop this Memorial Day – and what to buy early.

Where to shop for Memorial Day patio furniture sales and outdoor deals

The majority of Memorial Day patio furniture, grill and mower sales aren't live yet. However, there's plenty of savings to be had ahead of Memorial Day, from our favorite outdoor retailers. See below and click through to browse sales.

Memorial Day patio furniture sale

The best time of year to source a patio furniture deal, here's what we've found ahead of Memorial Day 2022. From chat sets to hanging egg chairs and everything in between.

Walker Edison Dominica Contemporary 3 Piece Slatted Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Table | $549.99 $494.99 (save $55) at Amazon

Now with 10% off ahead of Memorial Day, this Acacia wood outdoor dining set is a steal. It comes with two benches and a matching table, all of which are weather-resistant and perfect for alfresco dining. The best part? This set can be delivered fast - and before Memorial Day.

Alfonso 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group | $595.99 $515.74 (save $80.24) at Wayfair

Made from all-weather rattan, this four-piece sofa set is a great way to make the most of small space. With a two-seater sofa, two matching armchairs and a glass-topped table, it's got everything you need. We like the modern look of these white cushions, but it's also available with orange or beige cushions if that works better with your color scheme.

Sunnydaze Outdoor Hanging Egg Chair | $605.99 $595.34 (save $100.99) at Target

A hanging egg chair is the perfect place to curl up on a warm summer's day, and this decorative all-weather rattan basket chair will make a picturesque addition to any space. Headrest and seat cushions are included, but this swing chair is sold without a stand - ideal for hanging from the bough of a strong tree or pergola though.

Safavieh Outdoor Montez 4-piece Chat Set w/ Accent Pillows | $909.99 $595.34 (save $314.65) at Overstock

This contemporary wooden outdoor lounge set with a saving of $300+ has to be our top patio furniture sales buy. Ideal for a beachside apartment or modern backyard it's perfect for summer entertaining. There's also a stylish back or grey version available. Stock is already low, so grab it while you can!

Memorial Day grill sale

Searching for the best grill to buy this Memorial Day? Take a browse below to see grills that are already discounted at the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill | $49.99 $39.99 (save $10) at Amazon

Whether you prefer cooking indoors or you are on a budget, this electric indoor grill from Chefman is incredible. It works to cook your food to perfection, whilst being smokeless. It's ideal for apartment owners who are lusting after more outdoor space come summertime.

Outsunny 42.5 inch. Steel Portable Backyard Charcoal BBQ Grill | $242.99 $134.99 (save $108) at Walmart

One of the best early grill savings comes from Walmart, with $100 off the Outsunny 42.5 inch BBQ grill. This smart design allows you to smoke, BBQ, and charcoal grill in one device. It also has two large front wheels for easy transportation.

Royal Gourmet CC1830SC Charcoal Grill | $159.99 $149.99 (save $10) at Amazon

If it's a budget-friendly charcoal grill you're looking for, turn to the Royal Gourmet CC1830SC. It's got three hooks for holding utensils, an on-board thermometer, and an offset smoker that's perfect for circulating smoke for a char-grilled flavor.



Char-Broil 140924 Gas2Coal | $389.99 $282 (save $107.99) at Amazon

A bargain price to pay for a hybrid grill, this one from Char-Broil has been tried, tested and it's loved by us. With a thermometer dial, a warming rack, and a side burner, it's super easy to use. Transition from charcoal to gas with ease, and choose from a range of sizes. There's 28% off right now at Amazon.

Dyna-Glo Signature Series DGSS1382VCS-D | $379.99 $298.69 (save $81.30) at Amazon

This brilliant grill is rated our best smoker and for good reason, too. Use it with your favorite charcoal and you can smoke anything from an entire turkey to a whole chicken. Now less than $300 ahead of Memorial Day, get in quick.

Z GRILLS ZPG-600D| $499.99 $399.99 (save $100) at Amazon

The Z GRILLS ZPG-600D is a five-star offering from Z Grills. It takes wood pellets and the temperature goes as high as 750℉. Buy now in this stylish bronze finish and you'll soon be grilling outdoors all summer long.

Kamado Joe 46.5" Kamado Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves | $877.91 $799.99 (save £77.92) at Wayfair

Save on the iconic Kamado Joe with this deal from Wayfair. It knocks almost 10% off the fiery red kamado, with side shelves included. It also comes with a removable ash catcher and the bottom chamber makes adjusting temperatures easy.

Memorial Day lawn mower sale

Whether it's the best lawn mower or a budget-friendly buy that you are searching for, Memorial Day is a great time to buy one on sale. Here's what's discounted right now.

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 16'' Cordless Lawn Mower | $299 $242.21 (save $56.79) at Amazon

This cordless mower with a powerful motor is suitable for small and medium-sized yards. It has a 16" cutting deck and a run time of up to 45 minutes. There are five different cutting heights and the 2-in-1 feature means you can choose between mulching or the rear bagging.

Worx Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower | $999.99 $916.81 (save $83.18) at Amazon

Tired of mowing your yard? Us too. Treat yourself to a robot lawn mower this Memorial Day and thank us later. This one from Worx is already discounted, and with the ability to mow up to 1/8 of an acre on its own, it ought to save you time.

Memorial Day hot tub sale

We've found plenty of hot tubs on sale just before Memorial Day 2022, from the likes of Coleman, Intex, and Bestway. See below or check out our best hot tubs buying guide for advice.

Coleman SaluSpa 4-6 Person Inflatable Hot Tub | Capacity: 242 gallons | $649.99 $513.79 (save $136.20) at Amazon

114 bubble jets, a stable yet comfortable beam construction, a handy control panel, and a power-saving timer are just some of the great features of this hot tub. The perfect place to relax after a long day.

Intex 28439E Greywood Deluxe 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub | $649.99 $953.54 (save $136.20) at Target

You get over 140 bubble jets and a capacity of 230 gallons with a little more investment in this Intex inflatable model, and the multi-color LED light makes this spa experience even more luxurious.

Intex 28431E PureSpa Plus 85" x 28" 6 Person Outdoor Portable Inflatable Round Hot Tub | $1,319.99 $999.99 (save $320) at Amazon

Treat yourself with this tub that has headrests built-in and is suitable to seat up to 6 people. It mimics a real hot tub experience with 170 soothing jets too, and reaches temperatures of 104 farenheit.

Bestway SaluSpa 54190E Helsinki 7-Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | $1,729.99 $1,349.89 (save $380.10) at Walmart

In our opinion this is the best inflatable hot tub on the market (find a link to our Reviewed & Rated testing below), so we're super happy to find it with nearly $400 off at the moment. It's not the cheapest hot tub, but it is a lot more stylish than your average inflatable hot tub and with 81 air jets, plus extra-thin yet rigid outer walls that make for plenty of room in the pool, this is the perfect backyard hot tub for larger groups.

When to find the best garden deals online?

Memorial Day

When do the Memorial Day sales start?

Memorial Day sales are only in the US, and this date always falls on the last Monday of May, so this year it's on 30 May 2022. Saying that, we usually start to see sales roll out around a week beforehand, so keep your eyes peeled.

What can you find in the Memorial Day sales?

The Memorial Day sales in the US are a brilliant time to pick up a new patio furniture set. At this time of year, you can usually find plenty of outdoor essentials discounted, from furniture to grills, lawn mowers, and plenty more. In short: it's the optimum time of year to buy products for your home and garden ahead of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Amazon Prime Day

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day usually falls around mid-July, and Amazon will usually announce the exact date around two weeks before the event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

For one day of the year, Amazon Prime members can shop a mega Amazon sale that spans everything from garden furniture to tech and toys. You need to bee a Prime member to buy these deals and some offers only last for a few minutes, others for the entire 24 hours.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2021 was on the 26th of November.

This year, for 2022, Black Friday is on the 26th of November. Mark your calendars...

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a four-day extravaganza, that finishes with Cyber Monday at the end. During this sale you will spot lots of incredible deals, everywhere from Amazon to Wayfair, Robert Dyas, Argos... you get the idea. Pretty much every single large retailer out there participates in this sale, so it's a no-brainer if you have been eyeing up something for your garden for a while, but you want to buy it while it's a tad cheaper.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was on the 29th of November 2021. Cyber Monday 2022 is on the 28th of November in 2022.

Over the course of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we saw plenty of incredible garden deals. For instance, we spotted super cheap hot tubs at everywhere from Argos to All Around Fun. La Redoute slashed the price of garden furniture by up to 50%, plus there was 25% off the Ooni website so that you could score a cheap pizza oven.

Boxing Day and January sales

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

The Boxing Day sales started on the 26th of December, every year. These are normally celebrated mostly in the UK.

What are the Boxing Day sales?

The Boxing Day sales happen every year, in an attempt to convince customers to buy items after Christmas Day – perhaps with money they have been gifted for Christmas. These sales can be found both online and in stores, with the former being the most popular way to shop – for an obvious reason. The majority of retailers take part in Boxing Day sales, with lots of offers lasting through New Year's Day and into January.