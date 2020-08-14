Upcycle tired garden furniture in just four easy steps
Revamp dated garden furniture and give it a brand new look with this simple garden paint project
By Beth Murton
If your garden furniture has seen better days, you might be surprised how easy it is to give it a brand new look with nothing more than a couple of coats of paint and a bit of elbow grease.
That faded wooden storage bench you've been thinking of taking to the tip, or the old outdoor dining set that you wouldn't dare to let grace your Insta, can all be transformed into colourful, on-trend focal points.
So follow this step-by-step project for a quick and easy way to update your garden space in a weekend, then head to our buying guide for expert advice on the best exterior wood paints and find the perfect product for your garden projects. Got your heart set on investing in some new furniture instead? You'll find plenty of great buys in our guide to the best garden furniture.
- Thanks to Rust-Oleum for this stylish garden upcycling project
You will need:
- A piece of garden furniture
- Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Garden Furniture Paint (or other suitable exterior wood paint)
- Sandpaper or a hand sander
- Paintbrush
- Newspaper or a dust sheet
Step one: get your space ready
It's a good idea to place your furniture on top of a large dust sheet or some old newspapers to avoid the paint staining anything such as your patio floor tiles. Where possible, do this project in a well ventilated space, especially if you are using the spray paint version of the paint (see step four).
Step two: clean the furniture surfaces
It's important that any surfaces you're going to be painting are free from loose paint, rust, wax, oil and grease. Wipe them down with a damp cloth to clean them. For wooden surfaces that are particularly worn or weather damaged, it's also a good idea to lightly sand the surface of the wood to ensure you'll get a smooth painted finish. For small areas or items of furniture you can use sheets of sandpaper and do it by hand, but for larger pieces you'll find it easier and much quicker to use a small hand sander instead.
Step three: prep the surfaces
Depending on the material of your chosen furniture, prepping the surface with a suitable primer is a safe bet to ensure a smooth finish. For example, metal furniture generally requires a primer prior to painting as the surface is slick – try Rust-Oleum Surface Primer. If you're painting bare or previously painted wood, some products, such as Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Garden Furniture Paint, can be applied to directly to the surface without the need for a primer. It can also be applied directly to wooden fences, brick, stone and plaster so you can give the rest of your space a makeover using similar colourful shades too.
Step four: paint the furniture
With your surfaces prepped and ready, you can add your chosen colour to the furniture. Apply one coat, allow to dry fully, then add a second coat for even, durable coverage. If you're using Rust-Oleum Garden Furniture spray paint, hold the can approximately 30cm from the surface of the furniture and spray in a steady back and forth motion, slightly overlapping with each stroke.
Add a few accessories to style up your newly painted furniture, such as outdoor cushions, some garden lighting and an outdoor rug and your revamped space is good to go!
Read more:
- Painting garden furniture: follow our tips for a stylish makeover
- Revamp and revive terracotta pots in just five easy steps
- Wooden garden furniture: the best designs for your space
-
-
Gravel patio ideas: 12 chic ways to style stony outdoor living spaces
Ideas From country-classic pea gravel patio ideas to more contemporary looks, you'll find tons of gorgeous inspiration here
By Holly Crossley •
-
Patio furniture deals: the best outdoor sales of 2021
Furniture Find a bargain with these patio furniture deals; the biggest savings in this month's outdoor furniture sales from cheap outdoor sofas to discount dining sets
By Amy Lockwood •
-
Best Nerf guns: 12 foam-firing toys for endless fun at home and beyond
Kids For wars in the backyard with your kids or make-believe indoors, these are the best Nerf guns out there in 2021
By Natasha Brinsmead •
-
Gardening expert reveals tip for growing herbs and it costs nothing
Will you be giving this gardening trick a go for spring?
By Millie Hurst •
-
Here's why you need a rain garden this winter
Gardens Rain gardens look great and are exactly what you need this wet winter. Here's why...
By Anna Cottrell •
-
How to make a garden feel modern: 11 on-trend tips to refresh your plot's planting, layout and style
How To If you're wondering how to make a garden feel modern, we've got all the tips you need to know – from outdoor fireplaces and minimalistic features to creative canopies
By Holly Crossley •
-
These are the biggest pruning mistakes you're making, according to a gardening expert
How To Are you pruning your plants correctly? Improve your technique by avoiding these errors, says a gardening expert
By Anna Cottrell •
-
How much does decking cost? What to budget for when elevating your seating area
Landscaping How much does decking cost? If you're ready to take your garden up a notch, you'll definitely want to know. Read on to find out
By Holly Crossley •
-
The most poisonous plants for dogs: the flowers and shrubs to watch out for in your garden
Plants Are you wondering what the most poisonous plants for dogs are? We've got the info you need to help keep your four-legged friend safe
By Holly Crossley •
-
5 stunning plants for spring scent: add them to your planting list
Plants Treat your garden (and yourself) to some heavenly scented blooms this spring. Here are our top picks
By Sophie Warren-Smith •