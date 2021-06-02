Best garden mirrors 2021: 8 outdoor designs to suit all spaces

The best garden mirrors are a brilliant way to make your outside space feel more like another room in your home. Whether your garden is a contemporary balcony or a country cottage-style garden, you can find a style to suit your space.

Just like inside your home, mirrors can make your space seem instantly bigger and brighter. This is especially useful in a smaller garden, or in a dark corner that rarely gets any sunlight. The reflection increases the feeling of space and reflects any natural light, making them a great space-enhancing solution.

Scroll down for our pick of the best designs, then discover the best garden furniture to complete your outdoor living setup.

The best garden mirrors 2021

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Beautify Sunburst garden mirror Best decorative design: create your own sunshine with a sunburst mirror Specifications Best for : Decorative detail Colours available: Gold Size: Dia.80 x D3.5cm Reasons to buy + Unique sunburst design + Suitable for any size space TODAY'S BEST DEALS £44.99 View at Amazon

This decorative garden mirror is one that will hang happily in any modern garden. Be it a large party-ready patio or a small-but-perfectly-formed balcony, the size of this design means it can add a ray of sunshine to any outdoor wall.

The Beautify Round Mirror features intricate metalwork in a warm gold finish that makes it an instant talking point. Let it take centre stage on its own, or combine three in a larger space for a creative gallery wall effect. Tapping into the interiors trend for curved shapes and rounded edges, it’s the perfect addition to a Moroccan or contemporary-style space.

Not sure how to use a garden mirror in your space? There's lots of inspiration in our garden mirror ideas feature.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

2. Garden Trading FULBROOK RECTANGULAR MIRROR Best Crittall-style mirror: go industrial with this on-trend style Specifications Best for : Contemporary look Colours available: Black powder-coated steel Size: H100 x W70 x D3cm Reasons to buy + Can be used outside and in + Contemporary design TODAY'S BEST DEALS £150 View at Garden Trading Check Amazon

If you’re thinking a garden mirror is too country cottage style for your contemporary outdoor space, let us introduce you to the Fulbrook Mirror from Garden Trading. The distinctive black window pane style is smart and striking, and the industrial vibes will add a contemporary touch to any space.

Choose from two sizes depending on your space, or display a set to create the feel of a continuous vista.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

3. Cox & Cox Outdoor shutter mirror Best rustic look: add instant charm with this hinged shutter design Specifications Best for : Rustic look Colours available: Distressed iron Size: H70 x W58 x D3cm Reasons to buy + Moveable doors + Creates the illusion of a window Reasons to avoid - Appearance of iron will change over time TODAY'S BEST DEALS £150 View at Cox and Cox Check Amazon

If picture-perfect French-style windows are the stuff of dreams, save yourself a fortune and get the look with this Outdoor Shutter Mirror from Cox & Cox instead. Position this garden mirror so that it reflects greenery, and you’ll create the illusion of a window in your wall, looking through to more garden space. You can even open and close the slatted doors as you please, mixing up the look to suit your mood.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. SunTime roman numeral garden mirror Best clock-style design: create a focal point with this metal mirror Specifications Best for : Focal point Colours available: White Size: Dia.92 x D2cm Reasons to buy + Unique clock design Reasons to avoid - Detailing makes it more difficult to clean TODAY'S BEST DEALS £89.40 View at Amazon

This is a garden mirror idea with a difference. Roman numeral clocks are as timeless as Ercol chairs and Shaker-style kitchens, making this a classic choice to invest in.

Transcontinental's Round Garden Mirror with its oversized design works to create a focal point, in exactly the same way as an oversized interior clock would become the backdrop to your space. A fun addition to your space that will certainly make your garden feel more like a room in its own right.

(Image credit: Not On The High Street)

5. Garden Leisure Tall Rectangular Mirror Best tall design: a great choice to fit narrow spaces Specifications Best for : Elegant detail Colours available: Cream Size: W43 x H105cm Reasons to buy + Weatherproof paint finish + Tall design TODAY'S BEST DEALS £69.99 View at Not On The High Street Check Amazon

If a circular garden mirror will take up too much space on your garden wall or fence, this Tall Rectangular Mirror from Garden Leisure is a great, narrow alternative.

Made from steel with a cream weatherproof paint finish, the neutral colour works well against a wall, while the ornate detailing makes this more like a piece of artwork.

You can’t go far wrong with a classic design, so this intricate statement mirror will be loved for years to come.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

6. Dakota Fields Sumlin Accent Mirror Best style for dark colour: pack a punch with this 100% eucalyptus wood mirror Specifications Best for : Striking statememt Colours available: Dark blue Size: H74cm Reasons to buy + Movable doors + Unique colour Reasons to avoid - Could be too bold for some garden schemes TODAY'S BEST DEALS £88.99 View at Wayfair UK Check Amazon

If you’re looking to create real impact, dark colours such as black or deep blue contrast beautifully with the green of plants and make their vibrant colours pop even more. If a dark wall or fence feels a step too far for your space, test out the theory with the dark blue Sumlin Accent Mirror from Dakota Fields instead.

The traditional shutter style combined with the bold, modern colour makes for a great combination that will suit both classic and contemporary spaces alike.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox )

7. Cox & Cox Elegant Outdoor Mirror Most elegant garden mirror: create a romantic look with this gold gothic mirror Specifications Best for : Grandeur Colours available: Aged gold Size: H122 x W74.5 x D3cm Reasons to buy + Elegant shape + Rustic finish Reasons to avoid - More expensive option TODAY'S BEST DEALS £250 View at Cox and Cox Check Amazon

For those of you with a large garden with foliage aplenty, you're in the lucky position of being able to take a bigger garden mirror.

The aptly named Elegant Outdoor Mirror from Cox & Cox has pretty detailing and is finished in aged gold, giving it the look of an antique piece. Complete the look by positioning this against a stone wall or amongst your favourite bushes. Made from steel, it'll stand up to the elements no problem.

(Image credit: Waitrose )

8. Crocus Garden Wall Mirror With Shutters Best for value: bargain buy with moveable shutters Specifications Best for : Moveable doors Colours available: White Size: H49cm Reasons to buy + Elegant shape + Rustic finish Reasons to avoid - Small design so not as much impact TODAY'S BEST DEALS £40.79 View at Crocus Check Amazon

Think you can’t afford a statement garden mirror? Think again! At under £45 this beautiful Garden Wall Mirror with Shutters from Crocus is a steal, making it a great way to add interest without blowing the budget.

The white shutters have been painted and weathered for a rustic finish, plus you can open or close them as you please to mix up the look.

How to choose from the best garden mirrors

Materials

Think carefully about the type of materials your garden mirror is made from. If you're planning to leave it outside all year, hardy metal materials or a design with a suitable outdoor painted finish are good choices. If your mirror will have some added protection from the elements, such as underneath a covered pergola, you'll be able to choose from a wider range of materials. Alternatively, you could bring your mirror inside during the colder winter months and display it inside your home instead.

Safety point

Ensure your mirror isn’t placed in direct sunlight as it could become a fire hazard, and make you choose a spot where birds aren't likely to fly into it.

Where to place your mirror

When it comes to positioning your garden mirror, the reflection is key. You want to make sure it reflects back something beautiful, like your favourite flowers or some greenery, rather than your kids' climbing frame, for example.

Make sure you use the correct fixings to attach your mirror to the wall or fence panel. Some designs can be very heavy and need appropriate fixings that will take the full weight of the mirror.

Want more garden inspiration? Check out our outdoor living space ideas for the latest trends.