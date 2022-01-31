Budget driveway ideas: 10 affordable landscaping looks

Want to spruce up your front yard without splashing the cash? There are tons of budget driveway ideas that will instantly create a warmer welcome to your plot. And if you need a little inspiration, we're here to help.

Driveways are a must-have landscaping feature for most, providing a safe and secure place for vehicles right outside the home, as opposed to on the street. But as well as being practical, their aesthetic value should be taken into account too – after all, the best driveway ideas will boost your curb appeal and make a fabulous first impression on your guests.

But if yours is in need of a makeover, you don't necessarily have to splurge all your savings. With a bit of know-how, there are plenty of affordable ways to upgrade your space.

10 budget driveway ideas for transforming the front of your plot for cheap

We've found lots of options when it comes to budget driveway ideas – get ready to feel inspired for your own space.

1. Lay budget-friendly gravel

Red valerian brings color and a wilder feel to this country driveway (Image credit: Yola Watrucka/Alamy Stock Photo)

Laying gravel for your driveway is one of the most affordable, easy, and practical approaches. Plus, it looks great, complementing all sorts of gardens. And, as demonstrated here, you can plant straight into it to bring more color to your driveway – there are many drought-tolerant picks that will thrive (and won't need much maintenance, either).

'Gravel driveways are a great option if you are looking to remove the contractor part of the installation process,' says the team at We Buy Any House. By opting to use this method, you can dramatically lower the cost of your driveway in comparison to alternative choices, they explain.

'If you wanted to do this DIY style, then be aware that the gravel driveway would have to be dug lower by inches, and you would have to add a weed-protective barrier to prevent any weeds growing through. Following that, layered stones will be placed down – which will ultimately help the driveway have better drainage.'

The team also suggests raking the gravel from time to time, which will level out the surface.

2. Up the visual interest with a DIY rockery and permeable pavers

Grass block pavers will give your driveway a unique look (Image credit: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Gravel is great if you're looking for budget driveway ideas that provide drainage, but another option is to opt for grass block pavers.

Made of durable concrete, these have open cells ready for planting with grass seed. The result is a permeable surface which will help reduce the risk of flooding. And, it offers an attractive aesthetic, too – much more interesting than just a plain span of concrete. Sure, it is a little more expensive than the latter, and needs a bit more maintenance (you'll probably need to deal with some weeds from time to time), but it's still an affordable approach.

We also love how this example has been paired with a rockery – another good option for easy drainage that looks fantastic. They make a great budget-friendly project – our guide on how to build a rock garden explains all.

3. Sow a stretch of lawn from seed alongside your driveway

Accompany your driveway with a lush lawn (Image credit: Imagenet/Alamy Stock Photo)

Speaking of grass, one of the easiest ways to give your driveway a boost is by contrasting the hard landscaping with some lawn ideas on one or both sides. If you are opting for something simple, such as concrete, the boost of greenery alongside will instantly elevate the view.

Buying and laying turf will give you fast results, but sowing from seed is much more affordable and won't take too long if you do it at the right time of year. Our guide on how to plant grass seed has all the info you need to get started.

It's a great way to cover a large stretch of space quickly and cheaply. And for extra appeal, consider digging in a flowerbed or two to fill with vibrant blooms (grow these from seed too, to really save on costs).

4. Save on electricity with solar lights

Guide the way home when night falls (Image credit: Tami Freed/Alamy Stock Photo)

Lights are crucial additions to front yards, not just for practicality when night falls but also for upping your plot's security levels.

If you're trying to keep costs down, opting for some of the best solar lights can be a great option for reducing your electricity bills. Motion-activated wall lights are ideal for positioning above garage doors, while stake lights can be pushed into the ground alongside your driveway and nearby paths to illuminate the boundaries of the zone.

5. Paint your garage doors to complement your home

We love the smart impact of this color coordinated home (Image credit: Jonathan Park/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the easiest ways to upgrade outdoor spaces and features is with exterior paint. And the door of your garage is no exception. It's a natural focal point for a driveway, so giving it a spruce can have a big impact and add plenty of character to an otherwise simple concrete or asphalt setting.

Paint it a hue that complements the exterior of your home and rest of your garden color scheme, whether that's a glossy black, a soft cream, or perhaps a chic blue-gray such as the gorgeous shade in this setup. Wall lights on either side bring extra style and practicality points.

6. Opt for a low-cost ribbon driveway

A design like this has multiple benefits (Image credit: Imagenet/Alamy Stock Photo)

Ribbon driveways are perfect if you're on the lookout for cheap garden ideas. As there is less hard landscaping involved, they are more affordable to install than a fully paved or concreted space. And, it's easy to make them fit the shape of your plot – whether you need them curved or straight.

There is the added benefit that they are more permeable than solid surfaces, meaning they are good for rainwater drainage. And, we think they look fantastic too. You don't have to stick to grass for the center, either. Some people prefer to opt for alternative low-growing hardy plants such as succulents, bugleweed, or pretty Vinca minor with its purple blooms – all of which are great for encouraging wildlife to your plot.

7. Pep up a plain driveway with edging plants

Evergreen shrubs will offer elegant form and definition all year round (Image credit: Imagenet/Alamy Stock Photo)

The best edging plants can transform a drab driveway, offering color and form to the scene. Plus, they'll help to neatly define the space.

Clipped evergreens are one option. While they're a bit of an investment at first, with the right maintenance they'll last for years, so will be well worth it. If you like the idea of being greeted by a relaxing summer scent when you return home, lavender is another lovely option.

Alternatively, create a wildflower bed alongside your driveway. All you'll need to do is scatter seeds each year for an explosion of color that bees and butterflies will adore – a super affordable approach that's perfect for a more naturalistic style.

8. Break up the space with a statement flowerbed

Soften a concrete driveway with a curved flowerbed (Image credit: Jason Finn/Alamy Stock Photo)

As well as lining your driveway with edging plants, you could also position a flowerbed closer to the house, to break up a span of concrete, gravel, or asphalt and soften the overall look.

Plant it up with a large, fast-growing, easy-care shrub, such as a hydrangea, or try ornamental grasses for a more modern look. Spring bulbs make a lovely and cheap addition, too.

We like how this one defines the edge of a curved pathway while offering an element of screening for the front porch, in turn creating a bit more privacy.

9. Keep on top of maintenance for a welcoming first impression – it's free!

Keep your driveway clean and tidy (Image credit: Jason Finn/Alamy Stock Photo)

No matter what budget driveway ideas you go for, keeping them well-maintained is crucial to ensure they always look their best. Plus, it will help them last longer, saving you money in the long term.

Weeding, clearing away fallen leaves, and giving them a good wash with one of the best pressure washers or an outdoor broom is all it takes. Following up with a sealant can help protect it, too.

We've got more tips on how to clean a driveway in our dedicated guide.

10. Get creative with curves

Consider different shapes and lines for your driveway's landscaping (Image credit: Jason Finn/Alamy Stock Photo)

Introducing curves into your space can be a simple way to add visual appeal and create a more considered, unique look for your cheap landscaping ideas.

If you have a larger front yard, a gently curved driveway may be more appropriate, and interesting, than a straight one – even if it's made of a very simple material. Line it with flowers or taller shrubs and it'll lend a sense of intrigue to your plot as you approach your home.

Alternatively, opt for a circular driveway with a flowerbed in the center – great for creating a sense of country-classic charm.

More top tips for budget driveway ideas