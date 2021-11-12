Experts reveal the secrets to getting a good deal on Black Friday

Whether you're on the lookout for a new lawnmower or pizza ovens, experts have revealed their top tips to help you make sure that you are actually getting a good deal this Black Friday.

While many Black Friday garden deals do offer a genuine opportunity to make a good saving, not all of them are worth you whipping out your credit card. We've asked the experts for their top tips on making the most of Black Friday – and how not to get ripped off.

(Image credit: Molly Rose/DMAR Interiors)

1. Plan ahead

Forward planning is key to getting a good deal if you're planning to take advantage of the Black Friday sales. Whether it's Black Friday hot tub deals you're after, or you are on the lookout for the best pizza oven or the best BBQ at a cheaper price, putting a buffer of a good few weeks between looking and buying is essential.

Gardeningetc Shopping Editor Annie Collyer cautions against only thinking about your purchases on Black Friday itself and suggests that 'it would be smart to consider what you want to buy a week or two before Black Friday, and make a note of before prices.'

'This way, you can check that they are actually on sale on the day because yes, some retailers bump up the RRP of items to make it look like there's a great discount.'

2. Don't get carried away by big savings

Annie told us that 'Black Friday might be the best time of the year to snap up a good deal, but it's only a good deal if you actually need the product that you are buying.'

So yes, you might be able to save £100 on a ride-on lawnmower, but if you're never going to actually use it then you're better off keeping your wallet in your pocket.

(Image credit: moodboard/Brand X Pictures/Getty Images)

3. Check the guarantee period

Sarah Dixon, Marketing Manager at Hozelock, recommends only shopping 'for garden products that have a long guarantee period to ensure that you can enjoy your new purchase for plenty of summers to come.'

Indeed, you really don't want to buy a hot tub or expensive gardening tool, only to discover that it has a short warranty that would make replacing it impossible in case it breaks in the first few months after you bought it.

Forewarned is forearmed – enjoy Black Friday, but do plenty of research first to make sure everything from those lawn mower deals to cheap trampoline deals really are as good as they first sound.