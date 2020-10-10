Fall front porch ideas: 15 seasonal ways to decorate the entrance of your home

Adding some fall front porch ideas to the entrance of your home is always a lovely way to celebrate the season. And, there are so many beautiful ways to do so.

After all, no matter the time of year, good front porch ideas are crucial for making a stunning first impression and boosting your home's curb appeal. So, why not give your guests a warm welcome this fall, whether that's with a colorful wreath, pumpkins aplenty, twinkling lanterns, or even on-theme doormats?

We've rounded up a whole range of looks to get you inspired. There are DIY masterpieces for the craft-lovers among us to simple displays that are as easy as an online order and some smart placement. You'll be sure to find a style that suits you.

15 fall front porch ideas for a stunning and seasonal display

Whether you want to go all out or keep it subtle with touches of autumnal hues, you're bound to find something you love in our fall front porch ideas.

1. Use pumpkins, of course!

A pumpkin or two can be all it takes to make a seasonal display (Image credit: Ekaterina Senyutina/Alamy Stock Photo)

Nothing quite says fall like a pumpkin. While part of the fun is picking one out, either fresh from the patch or from your local farmers' market, it's also a delight to arrange them on your porch.

Now, there's no need to go over the top (unless you really want to) as sometimes even simple, elegant displays can work just as well. We love this pared-back arrangement, for instance, which really pops against the on-trend black backdrop.

You don't have to stick with orange, either. Experiment with more unusual varieties such as white 'ghost' pumpkins, or blue 'Crown Prince' squash. In fact, if you've got the space, why not try growing your own? Our guide on how to grow pumpkins has all the tips you'll need.

2. Spruce it up for the season

Create a neat and orderly scheme this fall, like this set-up from Garden Trading (Image credit: Garden Trading)

You've heard of a spring clean, but how about a fall one? As Adam Pawson of Safestyle UK says, 'Before creating an autumnal entrance for your home, you'll want to do the right prep and give your door some extra TLC.

'Give your door a good clean and get it looking as smart as possible,' he says. Now might even be the perfect time to give it a fresh lick of paint. Don't forget to sweep up any dirt and fallen leaves from the front step, too.

'For uPVC window frames, marks and stains should come off with ease,' adds Adam. 'Fill up a bowl with some warm water and washing-up liquid and use a soft white cloth to wipe down. Avoid using a colored cloth as the dye can stain plastic.'

Add a seasonal wreath and perhaps some dried flower arrangements in large containers for a chic finishing touch.

You can find more cleaning tips in our guides on how to clean a patio and how to clean outdoor furniture.

3. Keep it cozy with a rug

We adore this autumnal-toned rug from Weaver Green (Image credit: Weaver Green)

If you've got a large porch, an outdoor rug is a brilliant way to cozy it up and create an indoor-outdoor vibe. We've loving the hint of autumn in this design with its tones of ochre, red, and russet. You can find some of our top picks in our best outdoor rugs buying guide.

And, if you have a chair by your front door (a great way to watch the world go by), soft throws and cushions are a must to create a more inviting feel.

We're liking the addition of olive trees in this scene too. As they're evergreen, they'll hold their form even as the seasons turn, and they look fantastic framing a front door in galvanized pots.

4. Create an enchanting display

This charming vignette is full of seasonal details (Image credit: Iryna Melnyk/Alamy Stock Photo)

For many, one of the best bits about fall is Halloween. And there are plenty of opportunities to really get creative when it comes to Halloween porch decor.

But, you don't have to turn your home's entrance into a full-on scare-fest if that isn't your style. A couple of carved pumpkins are a happy medium (there are plenty of pumpkin carving ideas in our feature), whilst this display has a subtly magical vibe without going overboard.

All it takes is a few twinkling lanterns (go for outdoor LED candles for safety reasons), a vintage basket of pumpkins, a handful of potted plants and an old broom and you've got yourself an enchanting and on-theme vignette.

5. Hang an autumnal wreath

Adorn your door with vibrant foliage (Image credit: Cavan Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

'Autumn is all about leafy foliage, warm tones, and cozy vibes, and there are plenty of ways to achieve this when creating an inviting entrance for your home,' says Jess Martin, decoration expert at Ginger Ray. 'The classic autumn color palette of deep greens, oranges and burgundies will never be out of fashion and is a great place to start when thinking of giving your porch a seasonal spruce up.

'As we've seen more recently, door wreaths are certainly not just for Christmas, so why not have a go at making your own and incorporating as many different seasonal elements as you'd like?' Jess continues.

'Start with a plain wreath which you're able to add to and build out. Since the nights are drawing in, incorporating some foliage lighting will create magical warm hues in your porch. Then, incorporate some of the classic burnt red colors with an autumn foliage garland, which you can wrap and intertwine around the wreath,' she says.

Add pine cones, conkers, or flowers as a finishing touch. We've got more tips on how to make a Halloween wreath in our guide.

6. Add a twinkling glow

This scene from Lights4fun is bound to give visitors a warm welcome (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Lights are an easy way to bring a welcoming atmosphere to your fall front porch ideas.

'Add some extra warmth by going all out with ambient lighting and place some glass bottle lights around your entrance area,' says Jess Martin of Ginger Ray. 'These look magical at dusk and can be amped up even more with the addition of battery-powered candles dotted around them in some rustic tealight holders.'

Outdoor string lights can also be woven around potted trees, window boxes, or even hanging baskets for extra sparkle.

7. Line the steps with colorful blooms

Create a vibrant container display amongst pumpkins (Image credit: Susan sheldon/Alamy Stock Photo)

Round out your pumpkin display with fall florals in autumnal hues like red, orange, and gold. Some of our favorite fall flowers include mums, pansies, rudbeckia, and sedums, all of which will thrive in planters in the cooler weather.

Don't have a green thumb? We won't tell anyone if you decide to go with some fake flowers instead. We're all about low maintenance garden ideas when needed.

8. Go faux

Choose an easy-care option with ceramic pumpkins – these ones are from Old Time Pottery (Image credit: Old Time Pottery)

Speaking of low maintenance ideas – sure, real-life pumpkins are wonderful, but eventually they'll rot on your front porch. Avoid the messy situation by investing in some faux versions, like these ceramic pumpkins.

As a bonus, you can also use faux pumpkins indoors. And, of course, you can reuse them for years to come.

9. Paint your pumpkins for a monochrome theme

An elegant scene from The Enchanted Home (Image credit: Tina/The Enchanted Home)

We get it – orange is a bold color. But if you're not a fan of the natural color of pumpkins, or if it simply doesn't match your other fall front porch ideas, there are other options.

Pumpkins are a perfect blank canvas for painting, so you can easily change up their color with some acrylic paint. Blogger Tina of The Enchanted Home painted hers white and green to match her beautiful florals.

Using metallic paint is another option for some show-stopping pumpkin painting ideas, or how about embracing a gothic theme by painting yours black?

We love this cute pumpkin pillow from Grandin Road (Image credit: Grandin Road)

Taking a page out of the 'less is more' book, this idea is super subtle. Just take a pumpkin-printed cushion and set it on your front porch's outdoor seating.

We love the watercolor motif which provides just a touch of autumnal vibes. If you live in a warmer climate that doesn't quite have the full fall experience of sweater weather and changing leaves, this is a great option for you.

11. Add a seasonal doormat

A cozy and welcoming scene from Old Time Pottery (Image credit: Old Time Pottery)

One of the easiest ways to change out your front porch decor with the seasons is to swap doormats every quarter.

You can go with a graphic mat with a fall motif, or you can opt for one that speaks to you – literally, with a fun little phrase like this one shown here. And you don’t have to keep your mat in front of the door, either. We actually really like it as the focal point of this seating area.

12. String up fall garlands

Dress to impress with a fall garland – this one is from Balsam Hill (Image credit: Balsam Hill)

Did you think garlands were only for Christmas? Think again. Celebrate the autumn harvest with a robust fall garland like this one.

You can hang it around your door or wrap around your columns, banisters, or the hand railings on your decking. Or, you can even use it indoors in your Thanksgiving tablescape. Garlands are surprisingly versatile, making them a great decorative item that you can use time and time again in entirely new ways.

13. Use hay bales to create a seasonal scheme

Add rustic charm with hay, like in this set-up from Old Time Pottery (Image credit: Old Time Pottery)

Fall is all about the harvest, so a front porch wouldn't be complete without a big old bale of hay. They're actually not just decorative – you can use a bale of hay as outdoor shelving.

It will provide you plenty of space to decorate with other autumnal objects, from pumpkins to decorative gourds. You even can throw a scarecrow in for good measure, too. Our guide on how to make a scarecrow has step-by-step tips.

14. Plaid it up

This stylish black-and-white plaid rug from Amazon looks great alongside pumpkins (Image credit: Amazon)

As far as autumnal patterns go, plaid is the real deal. Sure, it might conjure up the notion of a cozy flannel shirt, but it also makes for a great statement rug – especially as the centerpiece of your front porch.

This rug works both indoors and outdoors, so you can actually use it all year round, if you so choose. We think it’d be perfect for a farmhouse-chic interior, too.

15. Decorate columns with corn

Keep your porch decor natural (Image credit: Brian Jannsen/Alamy Stock Photo)

Running through corn mazes in the fall is practically a right of passage in the United States – we do have a lot of cornfields, after all. So, it's only fitting that you string up some corn stalks around columns on your front porch as autumnal decor.

No columns? No problem! Simply lean them up against your wall, though it might be wise to add some sort of anchor to the bottom – perhaps a pumpkin or two.

What colors should you use for your fall front porch ideas?

'A great tip for achieving an autumnal theme in your porch is to use seasonal colors, such as beige, browns, and dark oranges in your furniture and decorations,' says Emily Caloe, Senior Buyer for VonHaus Home and Garden. 'Use dark orange, dark red, and beige colored candles, wall hangings, and picture frames throughout to create comfy, cozy vibes.

'Of course, with the autumn season comes darker nights,' Emily continues. 'So, consider adding autumnal hues to your lighting to give off a snug, warm feeling as soon as you set your eyes on the front of the house.

'Finally, small hanging plants and orange, pink and red flowers (real or fake) can help create a cozy space while adding a freshness that resembles the crisp autumn air,' she adds.

We also love a touch of metallic for a luxe feel – a lantern or gold-painted pumpkin, for instance.

You can find more advice on garden color schemes in our dedicated guide.

Pumpkins and plaid are must-haves for fall (Image credit: Stephanie Frey Photo/Alamy Stock Photo)

What can you hang on your front door instead of a wreath?

Are wreaths not your style? There are other things you can hang on your front door to get it feeling seasonal.

Cute wooden signs, a basket of dried blooms, or even an old wagon wheel can add rustic charm, or how about a chalk board so you can customize your welcome message day to day? You could also try hanging an antique-effect picture frame or a collection of pine cones attached to ribbons – with a touch of creativity, the possibilities are endless!