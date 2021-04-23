Garden fence ideas: 27 ways to update your boundaries with panels, paint, and more

Every plot can benefit from good garden fence ideas in one way or another. They're a classic choice for marking the boundaries of your outdoor space – whether that's defining your front garden, screening off your neighbor's patio, or distinguishing different 'rooms' in your plot.

However, fences aren't just for practicalities or privacy. They can be a stunning feature in themselves. There's plenty of choice when it comes to materials, size, and color, meaning you can opt for a style that will truly complement your garden. From rustic charm to contemporary designs, you can be sure that there's a fence out there that's perfect for your space.

To help you choose, we've rounded up plenty of garden fence ideas. So, if your existing fence is looking dated, dull or dilapidated, or if you just fancy an update this season, get ready to get inspired.

27 gorgeous garden fence ideas for zoning your space and upping the privacy levels

There are all sorts of backyard fence ideas to choose from. This mix will help you decide on the best one for your outdoor space.

1. Keep it sweet with soft pastel stripes

(Image credit: Sadolin)

You can give lots of different fence types a modern makeover by opting for pretty pastel stripes. The icy blue and baby pink tones in this scheme are sure to delight any onlooker and make the perfect backdrop for summer socializing outdoors. It's a wonderful way to soften the impact of a tall, solid, privacy fence.

A look like this brings instant character to the space and is particularly lovely when paired with soft textiles nearby in complementary hues. Meanwhile, the neatly clipped hedge and lawn in front add a visually pleasing splash of contrasting green to the zone.

Recreate the design, and your patio or courtyard will instantly stand out from the crowd.

2. Create a contemporary backdrop with a slatted style

(Image credit: Sadolin)

Many traditional garden fences are a series of uprights, but if you want a contemporary look to suit a more modern garden, swap to a design that majors in horizontal lines.

Not only will it give your plot an instant update, but it can also create the illusion of a wider or longer space as the eye is drawn along the horizontals. For this reason, it's a great approach if you’re looking for small garden ideas.

This example provides a stunning backdrop to a modern seating space. We love how it complements the cool gray walls and pared-back planting nearby, while festoons strung up high will offer a welcoming vibe when night falls.

3. Choose a more sculptural approach

(Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

This fence, spotted at a Chelsea flower show, is anything but average. It's built from sustainable oak that has been hand carved to depict a beautiful waved pattern. And, we think you'll agree that it makes a real feature point for the space while encapsulating an essence of natural beauty.

It's a great way to screen off a section of a plot to provide a boost of shelter and garden privacy. Plus, it provides an attractively textural canvas for the vibrant planting, featuring the likes of Hydrangea paniculata, Miscanthus sinensis, and Verbena hastata.

4. Create a smart black backdrop

This fence from Jacksons Fencing makes a stunning contrast against sleek paving and espaliered trees (Image credit: Jacksons Fencing)

This sturdy black fence is a perfect choice for chic urban living. Painted in black, it feels effortlessly cool.

A neat row of espaliered trees adds an extra level of privacy up top, and brings a fresh pop of green against the dark hue. Further planting below continues to lift the zone, adding to the welcoming vibe.

Pale tones tie together the rest of the space, offering a striking contrast to the surrounding screen. Meanwhile, a scattering of cushions provides an accent of pink – a playful finishing flourish. A perfect approach if you're looking for modern garden ideas.

5. Layer up your fence with a decorative screen

(Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

Do you have a dull fence that’s crying out for a bit of pizzazz? If you don’t fancy whipping out the paints to give it a makeover, this is a great (and less time-consuming) alternative approach.

This Corten steel panel is right on-trend, offering a warm, rusted patina to the scene that works well alongside the black planter and architectural flowers and foliage. Just one or two panels are all that's needed to create a chic focal point for a patio and will instantly give even the plainest of fences an elevated update.

Looking for more garden fence decoration ideas? Our feature has plenty of styles to get you inspired.

6. Up the level of greenery in your garden by attaching a trellis

(Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

Trellis ideas for gardens are another way to give an existing fence a bit more of a boost. Plus, they're super affordable – in fact, if you're handy with a bit of DIY, you can even build your own.

They are a simple way to create a living wall effect and can be adorned with all sorts of pretty climbing plants. Opt for a rose for a cottage garden scheme, or perhaps some tumbling ivy, scented jasmine, or a show-stopping clematis is more your style. Whatever you choose, think about how it will complement the fence itself – this deep green looks gorgeous against the timber behind.

If you're looking for vertical garden ideas, this is a great way to maximize the planting potential of your plot without going to much effort.

7. Match your garden buildings

(Image credit: Chris Snook/Future)

We're head-over-heels for this chic urban plot. It's a brilliant example of how a small space can be transformed into a stylish retreat for relaxing with friends and family. And that garden office is the ideal addition for working from home in style – it's no surprise they’ve had a huge surge in popularity recently.

The charcoal-hued privacy fence brings the whole plot together, matching the raised beds and the office structure, and allowing nearby colors of textiles and plants to stand out. Again, a string of festoon lights brings extra warmth to the scene.

8. Open up the view by switching to glass

(Image credit: Alistair Nicholls/Future)

Not every fence needs to add privacy. Sometimes, you may just want a barrier to define the boundary of a zone, without blocking the view.

Glass designs are a brilliant solution for opening up the space and making it feel bigger and will allow you to admire the view beyond – whether that's of other sections of your garden or beyond.

They work particularly well if you're after pool fence ideas, as seen here. And if you did want the space to feel a little more exclusive, but still allow plenty of light into the space, you could always opt for frosted versions.

9. Complement rattan furniture with woven styles

A woven fence looks great behind the Hamilton modular sofa from DARO (Image credit: DARO)

For a more naturalistic look, woven panels made from willow or hazel are a fabulous choice for fences and garden screening ideas.

They're great for small gardens – just opt for one panel or two to provide all the shelter and privacy you need for your patio. Style alongside rattan furniture for a pleasing mix of tactile textures.

Colorful sofa cushions will bring a vibrant touch to the scene – these blue tones above are perfect for a summery set-up. Pale grey and cream would make an elegant alternative. Don't forget a string of festoon lights overhead for a cozy ambience when dusk falls.

10. Integrate a fence with your outdoor kitchen

Garden fence ideas can come in handy when cooking outdoors (Image credit: Simon Whitmore/Future)

More of us are using our gardens as an extension of our living space these days, so it's no surprise that outdoor kitchen ideas are having a moment. After all, who doesn't love a good BBQ out in the fresh air?

Backyard fence ideas can be surprisingly handy for alfresco cooking – see this example above to demonstrate. Its generous height allows ample room for sleek horizontal rails – ideal for hanging utensils and even a spice rack.

In a contemporary grey hue, it mirrors the built-in grill and silver-toned plant pots, creating a fuss-free but totally stylish scene. A trellised section up top will balance out the look, allowing light and air to flow through. Try adding a climbing foliage plant nearby, too.

11. Set the scene for your container garden

Garden fence ideas can provide a gorgeous backdrop to containers full of plants (Image credit: Thorndown Paints)

Love to grow your plants in pots? Then garden fence ideas can create a beautiful background to your display.

This soft blue hue is wonderfully soothing and looks gorgeous against the mix of pastel-colored flowers and trails of foliage in front. The use of shelves elevates the look further, making the most of the vertical space for a real focal point.

We've got lots more inspiration in our container gardening ideas feature.

12. Match it to your pergola

These garden structures are painted in 'Ebony' Wood Stain and Protect from Protek (Image credit: Protek/Justin Coakley/@design_at_nineteen)

This modern set-up revolves around the striking pergola, which not only provides shelter, but is also a sturdy support for the hanging egg chair.

To add an extra boost of privacy and make the scene feel cozy and intimate, a smart black fence lines the zone. Painted to match the pergola, the furniture, and even the patterned paving, it recedes into the background rather than trying to take the spotlight. What's more, it provides a support for plenty of climbing plants.

13. Get playful with paint

Get creative with your garden fence ideas (Image credit: Alun Callender/Future)

Backyard fence ideas can add a fun accent to a plot if you're willing to get creative. Here, a traditional picket-style design has been given a playful twist by painting each pale in a different hue. It's super simple to recreate the look, just remember to opt for complementary tones for a considered vibe.

Use around the perimeter of your plot, or to section your patio from your lawn – we think it would make a good addition to family garden ideas.

14. Combine with raised beds for a softer look

Soften your garden fence ideas with striking raised beds (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Garden fence ideas are commonplace for front gardens, defining edges of plots from the world beyond. And, to boost the privacy levels and for added security, ramping up the height can be a good idea. But as this example shows, a tall fence, even when in a dark tone, needn't look severe.

Adding plenty of greenery in front is key, with the help of some raised garden beds. These rustic wooden structures shown above look truly beautiful adorned with cascading foliage, structural alliums, and clipped evergreen shrubs.

A line of silvery Himalayan birches finishes the set-up well, whilst providing extra screening between the house and the road. They also make a striking contrast against the inky-hued pales behind.

15. Try a dark green look

Fences can come in handy for storage, as seen in this outdoor kitchen which is painted using Cuprinol's Garden Shades collection (Image credit: Cuprinol)

Using dark green tones on modern garden fence ideas can create a subtle urban-jungle-like vibe. It's an understated choice that feels grown-up and on-trend, and will allow any accessories in front to stand out.

In this mini outdoor kitchen, wooden chopping boards and other natural textures add to the naturalistic vibe, whilst pops of bright orange draw the eye. Oversized festoon lights overhead add to the ambience.

16. Contrast with accessories

This fence is the perfect backdrop for bright garden accessories, painted in Silver Copse and Black from Cuprinol (Image credit: Cuprinol)

It's easy to update a tired looking fence with a smart coat of the best exterior wood paint. But, it doesn't always have to steal the limelight. Allow it to become a chic backdrop instead, to make your garden furniture and planting really pop.

Go light and bright to make your plants stand out, whilst grey or other muted shades are a strong choice for a sophisticated, urban look. Or, if you really want to turn heads, try going for two tones like in this example above.

17. Create cohesion with your garden fence ideas

Try using consistent textures, lines, and colors for a harmonious look. This scene is painted using Cuprinol's Garden Shades collection (Image credit: Cuprinol)

Match your garden fence ideas to your decking ideas, and even your seating, for a pleasantly harmonious vibe. Pair with a complementary color palette for extra wow, and add accessories to match, such as outdoor cushions or rugs. It's a contemporary look which will instantly elevate your space.

18. Go decorative for your garden fence ideas

A stunning decorative slat adds interest to garden fence ideas, such as this Neva panel from B&Q (Image credit: B&Q)

Growing plants up a fence takes time, but adding organic pattern as part of the structure can create an instant and durable feature.

This fence would work on a boundary or between different areas of the garden. The decorative panel will allow glimpses through for a new view of planting beyond the fence, without surrendering privacy.

19. Try a fence of lights

This set-up, featuring the shepherd's hook garden stakes from Lights4fun, is full of whimsical charm (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Fences don't have to be solid – particularly if they're being used as subtle garden divider ideas rather than to stop the dog getting out, or the neighbors encroaching on your turf.

Follow the lead of this design which combines shepherd’s hooks that you put into the ground with festoon lights. They're ideal alongside a path, as seen here. But, they would look just as good as a divider for an alfresco dining area, creating a magical ambience as night slowly falls.

Find more solutions for outdoor lights in our garden lighting ideas feature.

20. Swap to metal fencing

Try metal for an urban feel – these panels are from Permafence (Image credit: Permafence)

Wrought iron railings can complement an older property. But, there are less period-style metal designs available too for your garden fence ideas.

These panels are made from Plastisol coated zinc for a colored finish that will last.

And, if you want to let more light into your plot, take a lead from this garden and incorporate lattice panels into your fence design.

21. Create intimacy with a dark shade

Darker shades can be cozy with ambient lighting – this fence is finished in Fence Life Plus in 'Charcoal Grey' from Ronseal (Image credit: Ronseal)

If you're going to use an area of your garden for entertaining at night, why not use a dark hue for your garden fence ideas? It'll make the zone far more intimate and cocooning – just like a snug inside your house.

Stick to garden furniture ideas in a lighter finish though, so that they stand out against your dark backdrop.

22. Work with color

This fence is painted in complementary hues of Superdec in (from top) 'Bleached Rose', 'Gingerbread', and 'Sandbank', all from Sadolin (Image credit: Sandolin)

Your garden fence ideas don't have to be a single color. Painting one in blocks of different hues in the same way you might treat a wall indoors can add interest to your garden's vertical surfaces.

Here, tonal shades have been used to create the horizontal blocks. The look is eye-catching, but they're earthy tones and complement the outdoor situation beautifully. You could get the same smart but organic effect with shades of green, too.

23. Screen with pattern

A patterned fence is a feature in itself – this one is from Harrod Horticultural (Image credit: Harrod Horticulture)

Whether it's to divide different outdoor rooms, obscure a less-than-lovely feature, or even for a boundary of the garden that isn't overlooked by a neighbor, a screen is a top choice for garden fencing ideas.

You'll find both abstract patterns and naturally themed designs on offer, but we like the way this foliage design draws the eye upward. These leafy screens are laser cut from aluminium for lasting good looks, and would look lovely bordering wildlife garden ideas.

24. Boost privacy with tall reed screens

Garden fence ideas made from woven reeds, such as this one from Wickes, adds privacy for you and your neighbors (Image credit: Wickes)

If there's too much on show between you and next door, reed screening can provide the concealment you need in a hurry. You can use it as a cover for chain link fencing or attach it to fence uprights with ties or staples.

It can also be a great solution for patios with too much direct sun, to provide welcome shade. Our best garden parasols are also good for creating a sheltered retreat.

25. Divide a patio with trellis

Trellises are an attractive solution, separating zones yet letting light in. It makes the perfect surrounding for this lounger and corner set from Cox & Cox (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Choose trellis for your garden fence ideas and you can design the level of privacy to suit. Trellis will add an attractive divider if you leave it as it is, and lets light through from one area to another. Alternatively, you can maximize its potential as a screen by growing a climber from top to bottom – our best climbing plants have lots of great picks.

Using planters to add greenery to half height so you're not on show to the neighbors when you're sitting at a table or on a lounger is another option.

26. Introduce curves to the tops of your fence

Curves add a pleasing touch to this Forest Prague Fence Panel from Homebase (Image credit: Homebase)

Think about bringing in different lines with your fencing. A curved finish can look softer than a design that's straight across the top, and can look sympathetic to a country-style garden.

This design has a lattice finish to let in a little more light through the top, too, and is made from FSC certified wood.

27. Mix up your materials for a bespoke look

Chic glass panels add a point of interest in this set-up from Dobbies (Image credit: Dobbies)

Try materials and shapes that break from the norm to screen a seating or dining zone and add decorative interest to the garden.

This one features glass panels, which bring in texture but still permit light to come through, as well as snapshotting the views.

If you’re a keen entertainer, you could think about putting up a shelf-style structure using timber or sleepers instead. That way, it can be used as surface to set down glasses while people are socializing, or for plants in pots.

What is the best color for a garden fence?

'Painting your fence a new color can make a huge impact on the look of your garden, so it's well worth considering all the different options, looking at different trends and researching what you like or dislike,' suggests Leigh Barnes of Jacksons Fencing. 'Whether you're planning a whole new design or just making some subtle changes by painting a fence, it may be worth thinking about choosing a color or tone for your fence in line with the surrounding area to see what best fits.'

'Earthy colors such as yellows browns or greens, for example, are in keeping with many surrounding areas in the UK,' Leigh continues. 'Painting your fence can be modern and can act as an on-trend contrast to the more traditional aspects of your garden. A golden fence stain or dark timber colour, meanwhile, is a good option if you're looking for something subtle but equally as attractive.'

'Blue-grey or even contemporary green shades are ideal for making a refreshing statement with your garden fencing. These colours look particularly good set off against darker-colored plants and foliage to act as a standout feature.'

'Overall cost wise, there are no major differences with either paint or stain,' Leigh says. 'Each can have expensive or cheaper versions. Both will not heavily impact your fence, but paint may restrict the natural movements of timber. It comes down to whether you want to change the whole look and color of your fence with paint, or enhance the natural beauty of timber, with stain.'

Need more color advice? Our garden color schemes feature will help.

We love blue-grey garden fence ideas such as this one from Jacksons Fencing (Image credit: Jacksons Fencing)

Can I install a fence myself?

In short, it's best to get a professional in to install your garden fence ideas. 'Installing a fence requires skill, care, knowledge about the ground conditions, product insight and attention to detail and safety,' explains Leigh Barnes of Jacksons Fencing. 'Poorly installed fencing can result in a lack of security and stability, especially when the weather turns for the worse.'

'It could even lead to problems with your neighbors and your local council if poorly or improperly installed. We would recommend, if you are installing fencing yourself without the use of a professional, to research advice on boundary disputes.' Leigh also suggests to look into common garden boundary permissions and laws when installing fencing, gates, or garden decking. One of the benefits of hiring a professional fence installer is that they will already know the laws, best practice and how to appropriately install the system, he explains.

However, if you're feeling confident, or are looking to replace a single panel or two, then our guide on how to install fence panels is a good place to start.

Hire a professional to install your garden fence ideas (Image credit: Jacksons Fencing)

What type of fence lasts the longest?

Garden fence ideas made from quality materials and installed correctly will last for many years (Image credit: Jacksons Fencing)

'Depending on the end function the fence may serve, there are several fence materials available,' says Leigh Barnes of Jacksons Fencing. 'They all serve different purposes and so you may feel overwhelmed with options. As you compare wood fences, vinyl fences, wrought iron fences, and more, it's important to think about longevity and what your requirements from the fence really are. This will help you find the best investment for your short-term and long-term goals.'

However, Leigh states that whatever fence you choose, correctly-sourced materials and high-quality installation are key factors for ensuring that it lasts.

Take wood, for example. Wooden or timber fencing is the most common type of fencing, says Leigh, and it fits many different types of settings regardless of a home's style or neighbourhood. If properly maintained and treated, it can can last for 30 years or longer depending on the environment it is installed into.

'Pressure treated softwood timber which is destined to be used outside in the ground, such as fence posts, will in most cases outperform a comparable product that has not been pressure treated,' Leigh says.

What's more, you need to think about the impact that weather can have on your fence. 'A full assessment of the site is vital, taking into consideration factors like terrain and local weather patterns, because often poorly installed fencing will result in wind damaged fencing that needs replacing,' Leigh continues. 'For timber fencing to stand the test of time, the initial fence installation involves thorough preparation, safety precautions and detailed aftercare.'

Looking for more ways to make your garden features last? Find out how to clean outdoor furniture and keep it in top condition with our guide.