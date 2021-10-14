Looking for exciting new styles for your Halloween porch decor this season? You're in the right place. We're here to help you create a gloriously spooky yet stunning entrance to your home.

You'll want to welcome trick-or-treaters or party guests in style, after all. And first impressions count! So, when it comes to your outdoor Halloween decor, don't leave your porch off the list.

There are lots of ways to dress it up, from the classic Halloween stalwarts of bats and witches, to modern designs like painted pumpkins and unlikely flower displays. We've gathered plenty of eye-catching looks for you to recreate in your space, whatever seasonal theme you're going for.

12 Halloween porch decor styles to transform your home this season

Take your pick from these Halloween porch decor ideas and make this Halloween one that's worth remembering.

1. Turn heads with a vibrant balloon arch

This colorful scene, featuring decor from Oriental Trading, makes a stunning impression (Image credit: Kara Allen/Oriental Trading)

This idea might take just a smidge of crafting ability, but we have confidence that you'll be able to do it at home, too. Designed by Kara Allen of Kara's Party Ideas for Oriental Trading, this balloon arch is a playful take on spooky Halloween motifs, with pumpkins, ghosts, and spider webs throughout.

We love how it's kept upbeat and cute with the addition of pink balloons, whilst luxe gold details add extra flair. It's a gorgeous approach if you're looking for fun Halloween door decoration ideas.

2. Mix vintage baskets, pumpkins and brooms for a wonderfully witchy scene

Keep the spooky levels subtle with your seasonal set-up (Image credit: Iryna Melnyk/Alamy Stock Photo)

This autumnal entrance has oodles of style and is ideal if you're going for a chic-over-scary effect.

Vintage baskets filled with miniature pumpkins, strings of faux berries and autumnal leaves all bring seasonal color when muddled with small terracotta pots of succulents. Meanwhile, plenty of lanterns in various sizes will offer an enchanting glow as evening falls.

An old broom propped to one side adds to the magical air and hints at Halloween further without going OTT.

3. Keep it classic with jack-o'-lanterns

Nothing says Halloween like a cluster of carved pumpkins (Image credit: Karen Hatch/Moment Open/Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with this Halloween decor staple: jack-o'-lanterns. Invite round friends and family for a memorable pumpkin-carving experience, then set up your masterpieces on your front step. Our guide on how to carve a pumpkin has all the tips you need. Characterful faces like these are sure to bring delight to passers-by, but there are things you can do to elevate the effect even further.

'A big, carved pumpkin, complete with lights inside will create the desired spooky look in your porch,' says Annabel from Annabel James. You can add to the drama by piling up more pumpkins nearby, or why not have a go at painting some? 'Drape with stretch cobwebs to make an impact or keep it classy with an autumnal light wreath – or do both!' she says.

Anna Eklöv, founder of LÖV Letterbox Flowers, adds, 'Traditional pumpkins come in orange, but we think it's extra fun to mix it up and buy a mix of orange, white and yellow or any other colors you can find.'

4. Embrace the seasons and go for natural decor

This autumnal scene is rich with eye-catching color (Image credit: Brian Jannsen/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fall is the time where nature really delivers with a spectrum of fiery shades. So, why not embrace the season's treasures and bring them into your Halloween porch decor?

Pumpkins are a given, but hay bales and dried corn stalks are additional options that will provide structure and style. And don't forget about flowers, too – bring large containers near your home's entrance and fill them with bright orange blooms, just like in this scene, for a beautiful finishing touch.

If you're looking for more container gardening ideas for the rest of the year, you can find plenty of inspo in our guide.

5. Hang bats overhead for a spooky statement

This Halloween set-up by @shiplapshanty is sure to delight guests (Image credit: @shiplapshanty)

These bat silhouettes are set to be big news this year, and we love them because they allow for us to get creative.

You can style them however you like – whether you position them evenly around your door, on your door, or into a huddle as shown here by @shiplapshanty, they're a simple decoration but they're so effective.

6. Light the way with faux candles

This glowing scene features outdoor LED candles from Lights4fun (Image credit: Lights4fun)

There's nothing spookier than a flickering flame at night, so light your way home the right way this Halloween by layering up candles.

Obviously, leaving an exposed flame outside isn't a good idea, but modern technology means faux LED candles are looking more realistic than ever before. These designs shown above have a flickering flame effect that's so realistic we can barely tell the difference.

Layer some outdoor string lights into your Halloween porch decor too – fixed around your doorframe they'll only add to the welcoming vibe.

7. Go all out with an oversized garland

This gorgeous set-up by @featherfluffandflings proves that sometimes, more is more (Image credit: @featherfluffandflings)

When it comes to Halloween decor, it really is a case of 'go big or go home', and this entrance certainly goes for the former.

The larger than life, oversized garland in this space by @featherfluffandflings is an attention grabber to say the least. With ghosts, maple leaves, berries, bells and even a bundle of pumpkins, this porch has all you need for a spooktacular welcome home.

8. Put your finest seasonal veggies on display

Give your entrance instant Halloween charm with an array of pumpkins, just like @homesweetfarmhouse has done here (Image credit: @homesweetfarmhouse)

If your crop of veggies is at its most bountiful at this time of year – we're talking pumpkins, squash and even the odd marrow too – now's your chance to put them on display.

Position a decorative cart on your front porch, like this one by @homesweetfarmhouse, and pile up your crop for everyone to see. It's an understated Halloween addition with a welcome nod to nature.

Don't have your own homegrown pumpkins? No need to worry. There are plenty of varieties available at the grocery store this time of year and you can always follow our guide on how to grow pumpkins in time for next fall.

9. Go for gold – skeletons that is

This show-stopper of a scene uses decor from Oriental Trading (Image credit: Jamie Bare/Oriental Trading)

By using gold skeletons, Jamie Bare of the Crafting Chicks went super chic with her elaborate set-up. We absolutely adore how adding metallic elements into a Halloween-themed front porch display elevates the entire scene without totally distracting from the slightly spooky vibes.

If you're going all-in with the skeletons, don't forget to add details like spiders and bats, too. By keeping the color palette minimal, you'll keep things looking sophisticated.

10. Display beautiful bouquets in a pumpkin vase

We love this beautiful pumpkin vase featuring flowers by Bloom & Wild (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

For something a little different, Anna Eklöv of LÖV Letterbox Flowers suggests carving out a large pumpkin and placing a small, hand-tied bouquet of fresh and dried flowers inside. It's a straightforward trick but looks simply lovely – no wonder it's taken social media by storm.

Place your pumpkin vase somewhere on the porch so it can be admired by anyone passing. They also make a beautiful focal point for Halloween-themed outdoor dining ideas.

11. Greet trick-or-treaters with a scarecrow

This creepy character is a fun way to pep up your Halloween porch (Image credit: Mitch Diamond/The Image Bank/Getty Images)

Surprise your guests by greeting them with a Halloween-themed scarecrow – it's super easy and affordable, but will definitely make an impact.

With a pumpkin head, a jaunty hat and an autumnal outfit, this character is bound to bring a smile (and perhaps a slight scare) to friends and family when they pop by for a visit. Prop it up on a hay bale and add smaller pumpkins all around to complete the scene.

Give this Halloween porch decor idea an additional boost by placing a light inside your scarecrow's head – not a real candle (that would be dangerous), but an LED one instead.

If you're on the lookout for more pumpkin carving ideas, our guide has plenty to inspire.

12. Add a statement wreath

This pared-down Halloween scene features a beautiful wreath and ambient lanterns from Lights4fun (Image credit: Lights4fun)

A bright and colorful wreath packed with foliage is a lovely way to celebrate the season without going too scary.

You can even make one yourself if you love a bit of crafting. Wicker or wire bases can be bought at an affordable price online – try Amazon. Then, you can spend an autumnal afternoon arranging faux flowers and foliage to create the desired result – pumpkin spiced latte in hand, of course.

Once secured to your door, just add a couple of lanterns on your garden steps nearby for a minimal yet stylish finishing touch.

What are some non-scary ways to decorate your porch for Halloween?

The spooky season can be a bit too much for some, but there are plenty of non-scary ways to bring festive cheer to your Halloween porch decor.

An autumnal wreath is one way to add color and charm to your front door, or switch out the foliage for bright ribbons or even candy for a sweeter look. Natural decorations – think pumpkins, gourds, pine cones and conkers – can also be used to create stunning seasonal scenes that won't have the slightest hint of scariness.

You can't go wrong with some twinkling lights, either. Strings of festoons or sparkling fairy lights strung around your porch will add a big dose of magic to your Halloween set-up. There are more lovely looks in our backyard party lighting ideas guide.

And if you don't want to stick bats or other spooky shapes around your space, how about creating a night-sky scene by opting for cut-out stars, instead?

Jolly orange pumpkins add a nod to the season but won't give anyone a scare (Image credit: Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images)

How can you decorate your porch for Halloween on a budget?

Not everyone wants to spend big when it comes to celebrating Halloween. And that's okay – you really don't have to. By repurposing secondhand items, you can still create an eye-catching scene, all it takes is a little creativity. You might even find things you can use around the house.

Of course, pumpkins bought from the store (or even, grown yourself) are all very affordable this time of year too. And there are plenty of creepy crafts you can do with the most basic of materials – use cotton wool or yarn for cobwebs, toilet paper to 'mummify' objects, or paint a magical mural onto cardboard to prop against your porch, for instance.

You can find more cheap garden ideas for all year round in our guide.