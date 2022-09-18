Fall wreath ideas: 12 styles to celebrate the season

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Seasonal fall wreath ideas featuring rich oranges, russet reds, ochre yellows and chocolate browns are a key way to adorn your home and celebrate the arrival of autumnn. The colors of fall lend themselves perfectly to seasonal décor both inside and outside the home, and what better way to bring them all together than in a beautiful wreath?

Adding instant impact to doors, walls, mantlepieces and tables, festive wreaths have long been a great holiday décor staple – but why restrict them only to the holidays?

In recent years, Easter, Halloween and spring wreaths have seen a surge in popularity, with fall wreaths in gorgeous autumnal shades being the best of the bunch.

But with so many different ready-to-hang designs available to buy, and a huge number of handmade autumn wreaths to try, where do you begin? From using foraged foliage to creations adorned with mini pumpkins, we’ve rounded up the best ways to use wreaths to boost your outdoor fall decor this season.

Autumnal Pumpkin Wreath, Lights4fun (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Add fabulous seasonal interest with these fall wreath ideas

'With summer's end, fall wreaths will add touches of color and texture to any autumn outdoor living idea,’ says interior designer Jackie Hoyte, from Decorbuddi (opens in new tab).

‘Hanging one on your front door will create a lovely welcome, but they can also look fabulous inside your house too, bringing that much needed hit of warming color during the dull colder months.’

1. Fall for an autumn leaf wreath

Lighted artificial wreath, Wayfair (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Wayfair)

You can’t get more autumnal than picking up fallen leaves as part of your fall gardening checklist. Every shade of red, orange and yellow, will look beautiful in a wreath, whether real or faux.

‘While real fallen leaves look beautiful, if you just collect them from the forest or garden floor, unfortunately they’ll go crispy very quickly, and your wreath will only last a few days,’ advises florist Jennifer Hindmoor, from Into the Wild Florist (opens in new tab) .

‘So, if you want real leaves, look for ones that have been "stabilized" – you’ll find them in florists or at flower markets – it’s possible to get everything from Beech to Oak leaves, in beautiful colors, which will last much longer.’

The alternative is to choose an artificial wreath as the centerpiece of your fall front porch ideas, with realistic-looking fall hues that will have longer staying power.

2. Perk up your fall wreath with mini pumpkins

Art Beauty Autumn Wreath, Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Amazon)

Have some fun with your halloween porch decor, without going over-the-top, by adding pumpkins – real, dried or artificial – to a handmade or existing shop-bought wreath. ‘Mini pumpkins and interestingly shaped tiny gourds can be attached with strong wire,’ says Jennifer.

‘You could also add a bit of interest with other colorful dried foodstuffs, such as dried citrus slices or chillies.’ For a luxe look, velvet pumpkins are becoming hugely popular, and are very easy to sew or tie onto wreaths – try browsing craft pumpkins from Amazon (opens in new tab) to add to your fall wreath ideas.

3. Add lights for a cozy glow

Berry autumn wreath micro light bundle, Lights4fun (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lights4fun)

As the nights draw in, adding fairy lights to your wreath can make it look extra special, says Lucy Kirk, Creative and Photography manager at Lights4fun (opens in new tab).

‘We recommend wrapping warm white micro lights from Lights4fun (opens in new tab) around your wreath to bring a touch of warmth to your display,’ she explains. ‘Choose silver or copper wire micro lights for wreaths with lighter foliage, and green wire lights for those with darker foliage.

'The delicate wire will seamlessly blend in with the wreath, and the lights will bring a subtle glow. Tease the sprigs of foliage until you’ve reached the desired look, then slip the battery box into a linen fabric pouch, tying it to the back of the wreath for the ultimate finishing touch to your fall backyard party décor,’ adds Lucy.

4. Forage fall foliage for a natural look

Idea for a foraged foliage wreath from Hobbycraft (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Hobbycraft)

You don’t have to spend a fortune buying a wreath or sourcing expensive flowers from florists. For a wonderfully rustic, natural-looking design, take a walk in local woodland, fields or alongside hedgerows and forage everything else you need to adorn your fall wreath.

This can be a good way to put autumn leaves to good use, but there are plenty of other plants to look out for too. As well as leafy foliage, evergreen sprigs and grasses, Jennifer Hindmoor says there’s a whole range of fabulous natural ingredients at your fingertips, if you know what to look for.

‘Bracken, teasels, rushes, pampas grass, lavender, wheat, rosehips, pinecones, snowberries and even small twigs covered in lichen will all look fabulous in a homemade wreath,’ she explains.

‘Just follow the unofficial rules of foraging, which is to never take more than you need, and if you’re collecting berries, make sure you leave some for birds and wildlife to eat.’

Once you’ve gathered everything together, she suggests adding it all to a ready-made rattan, twig, metal or moss wreath base, or making a simple hoop with a thick wreath wire like this aluminum wire from Amazon (opens in new tab), which you can then bind your foraged finds to.

Don’t worry about trying to create something entirely neat and symmetrical – the beauty of a foraged wreath is that it should look slightly unkempt and organic.

5. Get full marks for style with a half wreath

Stylish half-wreath idea from Hobbycraft (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Hobbycraft)

If you want to learn how to make an autumn door wreath and are searching for an on-trend look to copy, an elegant half or demi-wreath is a good option to try. In these designs, rather than the wreath base hoop being completely covered up, a portion of it is left uncovered.

‘As well as looking quite arty, half-wreaths are often cheaper to buy or make, as they use less foliage,’ explains Jennifer Hindmoor. Willow, rattan, bamboo, cane and metallic hoops can all be left as they are, or spray painted a color to suit your décor scheme.

DIY wire hoops – which can be made with wreath wire, or even metal coat hangers – can be wrapped with ribbon, or bent into shapes, from simple circles to stars or even leaves or pumpkins.

6. Create your own with a DIY fall wreath kit

Autumn wreath build you own craft kit, Mary Elizabeth Flowers (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Mary Elizabeth Flowers)

If you’d prefer to make rather than buy a wreath, it can be tricky knowing where to begin. So, for an easy way to make your fall wreath ideas stand out from the crowd, go for a kit that includes everything you need in one box.

‘If you like the idea of creating your own bespoke fall wreath but feel a little out of your comfort zone starting from scratch, then consider using one of the many kits now available,’ suggests Jackie Hoyte.

‘This means you’ll have everything to hand so you can easily create the perfect wreath, and it even gives you the chance to add a few elements yourself, such as foraged pine cones, string lights or Halloween ornaments to suit your own color scheme and style.’

7. Hang wreaths as fall party decor

Outdoor Summer Party Setting with Green Wreaths Lights Plants and Candles, all Lights4fun (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Having a party? Make fall wreaths a unique part of your garden decor ideas. ‘Fall wreaths are the perfect seasonal addition to your party décor: whether it’s an intimate gathering or large soirée, they will introduce a lovely touch of color to your get-together,’ explains Lucy Kirk.

Wreaths can be hung anywhere, from pergolas to garden walls. ‘You can also display matching wreaths across your outdoor dining space, symmetrically fixing to walls and posts with adhesive hooks, for an effortless but show-stopping look, that’ll tie your celebration together,’ suggests Lucy.

‘If using them outside the home, to best preserve your wreath, display it in a sheltered space such as under a front porch or hanging on the front door for a charming welcome to all guests.

'And if you’re adding string lights to give exposed outdoor decorations extra sparkle, remember to use ones with an IP44 rating to ensure they’ll be safe in the event of bad weather.’ Try these LED battery operated fairy lights from Amazon (opens in new tab).

8. Use dried flowers and grasses for a look that lasts

Make a wreath for autumn craft kit, Mary Elizabeth Flowers (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Mary Elizabeth Flowers)

Often called ‘forever flowers’, dried stems of flowers, wispy grasses and ‘bunny tails’ not only look lovely in neutral nudes, browns and taupes, but will never fade or wither, meaning the same fall wreath can be used annually. You can either learn how to dry flowers yourself at home, or buy them ready-dried from florists or online.

‘Dried flowers and different types of ornamental grass are a big trend for wreaths,’ says interior stylist Emma Morton-Turner, founder of Inside Stylists (opens in new tab). ‘A dried wreath will last for years if you look after it, so if yours is starting to fray, give it a fine coat of hairspray. It keeps grasses looking fresh for longer.’

Jennifer Hindmoor is also a fan of this trick, adding: ‘Pampas grasses in particular are brilliant for fall wreaths, but can drop fluffy bits everywhere, so a spritz of hairspray will prevent them from shedding.’

9. Go for gold with metallic accents

Autumn Wheat Wreath, Lights4fun (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lights4fun)

‘Sparkly decorations are traditionally associated with Christmas wreath ideas, yet flashes of gold or bronze in your fall wreath will complement all those gorgeous rusty autumnal colors, and add a splash of glamour and luxe to your scheme,’ explains Jackie Hoyte.

If you’re making your own wreath, Jennifer Hindmoor says adding your own metallic touches is easy. ‘You don’t have to buy specialist golden foliage – simply spray fresh or artificial sprigs with paint before you add it to your wreath.’

She suggests using any good all-purpose spray paint, such as Rust-Oleum Metallic Universal paint and primer from Amazon (opens in new tab), which comes in several metallic shades and can be used on all kinds of surfaces.

10. Make a fragrant statement with eucalyptus

Red eucalyptus wreath, Home Luxe Co (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Home Luxe Co)

Sometimes less is more, and a large, rustic wreath made with only one type of foliage, such as eucalyptus, can look just as classy – and cost far less – than a more intricate design.

‘Fall colors don’t have to mean oranges,’ says Emma Morton-Turner. ‘Different shades of green, silver or red eucalyptus will see you right through fall and long into winter.'

'It will also smell great every time you walk in the door and still look attractive after it’s dried out, too,’ she says. Make your own using stems from your garden or a florist, or buy one ready-to-hang.

11. Use your fall wreath as a table centerpiece

Oak Leaf Wreath and TruGlow Candle Bundle, Lights4fun (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lights4fun)

So much more than simply door décor, wreaths can be used as striking indoor, or outdoor table decorating ideas, either on their own, or with candles in the center hole.

‘It used to be that you’d use a ring of florist’s foam, known as ‘oasis’ to make a table wreath arrangement, but people are moving away from that now as it’s not biodegradable, and isn’t planet friendly,’ explains Jennifer Hindmoor.

‘Now it’s better to create a wreath base with metal chicken wire, which you can just poke flowers and foliage into. Alternatively, you can make a ring from moss, bound together with string, and push your flowers into that.’

Whichever method you use, consider the table underneath Jennifer says: ‘Sit your wreath on a plate, so that you don’t mark the tabletop, particularly if you’re using fresh stems that need watering. To further prevent spills, take your wreath outside to give it a drink there before placing it on the table.’

And if you’re using candles in the center, consider fire safety with an LED pillar candle, instead of a real flame that could catch light on anything flammable, such as twigs, pinecones, dried flowers or artificial leaves.

12. Add your house name for a personal touch

Harvest fruits autumn decoration collection, Not On The High Street (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Not On The High Street)

A lovely way to personalize your door décor is to add a welcoming greeting, fun message or your house name or number to your fall wreath. ‘While it is possible to order bespoke designs online with messages added, you can easily do this yourself, giving any shop-bought or homemade wreath a personal touch,’ explains Jackie Hoyte.

‘You could add a handmade plaque made with air-dried clay, a round wood slice, or even an attractive card gift tag. Tie it on with ribbon or jute string, so that you can swap it when you fancy a change.’

What are the best colors for a fall wreath?

Whereas Christmas wreaths are all about jewel rich reds, greens and purples with the odd metallic, glitzy element; and pastel colors work well for spring wreath ideas; autumn wreath ideas are all about warm fall shades.

‘Take inspiration from the colors of fallen leaves to decorate your fall wreath, and you can’t go wrong,’ suggests Jackie Hoyte. ‘Different tones of red and orange, mustard yellow, browns of every shade, and dusky olive greens will all work together well for a cozy, welcoming vibe.’

Jackie suggests thinking about the effect you’re hoping to achieve with your wreath: ‘If you simply want something to celebrate the changing of the seasons, then stick to natural or natural-looking materials. However, if you want a fun, Halloween wreath, add spooky ornaments, black ribbons or cobwebs.'

When choosing your favorite fall wreath ideas, sometimes less is more. ‘It can be easy to get a little carried away with overly-decorated wreaths, using so many colors and accessories the visual impact is lost,’ says Jackie.

'So, borrow a tip from interior designers and stick to just three colors for an elegant feel – one dominant shade, and two accents – such as green with white and a wood tone for warmth,’ she suggests.

Autumn wreath, Primark (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Primark)

What's the best way to create a natural looking fall wreath?

While many florists use moss to make the base for a wreath, it has a natural beauty in its own right, says Jennifer Hindmoor. ‘You can absolutely create a natural fall wreath using just moss alone.'

'The easiest way is to buy bagged moss from florists, flower markets or craft shops, and bind it onto a metal ring using reel or florists wire. Use different colors and textures to add interest, and spritz it with water regularly to help it soak up moisture and keep it looking fresh.'

You can then add berries and foliage to add extra interest or turn it into a festive wreath come the holiday season.

Alternatively, you could learn how to make a succulent wreath, which can then be used as a natural wreath all year round.

Four Moss Wreath For Home Decoration, Not On The High Street (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Not On The High Street)

What do you put in a fall wreath?

'What you put in your autumn wreath will depend on what look you’re going for,' says Jennifer Hindmoor. ‘You can use fresh green foliage, however, apart from pine, most of this will go dry and crispy quite quickly if kept out of water.'

'So, I suggest using either ‘stabilized’ (treated) leaves from florists or flower markets; dried flowers and grasses such as bracken, teasels, rushes, pampas grass and wheat; or flowers and plants that still look good when dry, such as dried hydrangeas, autumn eucalyptus, lavender or strawflower.'

'Rose hips – found when the petals fall off roses in fall – pinecones, twigs, dried citrus slices, mini pumpkins, chillies and acorns will also add a lovely autumnal touch and can be picked up quite easily,’ Jennifer says.