The best BBQ deals: our top grill deals for spring 2021

Our edit of the top BBQ deals available right now will ensure you're all set up for the start of BBQ season. We're all looking forward to spending sunny afternoons and evenings outdoors with friends and family once more, and having the best BBQ on your patio will make it even better.

It's no surprise that's there's already huge demand for BBQs this year. We've all started planning those catch-ups that we've missed so much over recent months, and investing in ways to create a fun and welcoming outdoor space where you can get together with family and friends is top of everyone's agenda at the moment.

Although demand is so high, the great news is that there are still some BBQ deals to be found – which is where we come in. Whether you're keen to take your BBQ dishes to the next level by investing in a feature-packed gas grill that's super easy to use, or you love the idea of cooking over hot coals on a charcoal design, we've rounded up the best BBQ deals available now for every budget.

Keep scrolling for our best UK and US BBQ deals from leading brands such as Weber and Char-Broil. Plus check out our garden furniture deals page too for more top buys for your outside space.

Best BBQ deals: UK

Char-Broil Advantage Series 445S 4 Burner Gas Barbecue Grill | £539.99 now £492.99 at Amazon (save £47)

This four-burner gas BBQ comes with Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared cooking system, which promises to cook food evenly, with less flare-ups and using up to 30% less gas. It also has a lid-mounted temperature gauge, a warming shelf and two side shelves that can be removed for easy storage.

Kamado BBQ - 21" Ceramic Grill | £929 now £599 at Wowcher (save £330)

Whether you want to cook ribs, pizzas, burgers, steaks or veggie dishes, this ceramic BBQ can handle it all. There are vents on the top and bottom of the outer shell that allow you to control the internal temperature, plus a built-in thermometer makes it even easier to cook food evenly. It also comes on casters to make it easy to move around the garden. View Deal

68cm Decimus Portable Charcoal Barbecue | £194.99 now £152.99 at Wayfair (save £42)

This classic kettle charcoal BBQ would be a great addition to any garden. Easy to assemble, you can simply add the charcoal and you'll be ready to get grilling before you know it. It's on wheels so it's easy to move it around the garden, plus there's a handy shelf underneath for your BBQ tools and accessories. View Deal

Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal BBQ in Smoke Grey | £84.99 now £79.99 at Amazon (save £5)

An ideal choice for small patios, this classic Weber BBQ is also perfect for grilling on camping trips and picnics. It has a stainless-steel plated cooking grate, and the lid locks in place to make it easy to carry. Available in a wide range of colours, but we particularly love this on trend dark grey version.

Large Kettle BBQ | £59.99 now £29.99 at Wowcher (save £30)

Love cooking with charcoal? Then you'll love this classic kettle-style BBQ. At under £30, this is currently an absolute bargain. Made from strong stainless steel, there's an adjustable vent for letting air in and out. It has a large 40cm cooking area and a warming rack too. Plus, there's a shelf underneath for storing food, BBQ tools and accessories. View Deal

Char-Broil Patio Bistro 240B gas BBQ | £219.99 at Amazon

This single burner gas BBQ from a leading brand is a great option for smaller patios. You can cook up to 12 burgers at the same time, plus it also has a warming shelf and temperature gauge in the lid to make it easy to monitor and control heat levels. View Deal

Tower Electric BBQ Grill | £69.99 now £51 at Amazon (save £18.99)

Simply plug in this electric indoor/outdoor BBQ and you're ready for some grilling action. It's lightweight, simple to use and smoke free, and the non stick grill plates are easy to clean. It has an adjustable thermostat so you can se the ideal grilling temperature for each use.View Deal

Symple Stuff 59cm Kamado Charcoal BBQ | £199.99 now £179.99 at Wayfair (save £20)

This charcoal BBQ also comes with an offset smoker so you can grill adn smoke your food in one handy design. There's a thermometer on the lid, two handy shelves on the front and side of the BBQ and more storage space underneath. View Deal

Best grill deals: US

Napoleon Rogue 365 2 Burner Gas Grill | $668.99 now $499 at Target (save $169.99)

Cook for the whole family with ease with this great-value gas grill. Two stainless-steel burners generate 32,000 BTUs of cooking power, plus with 365 square inches of cooking area there's plenty of room to grill all your favorite dishes. It also comes with folding side shelves with tool hooks, propane tank storage and locking casters for ease of use. View Deal

Char-Broil 463673519 Performance Series 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill | $259.99 at Amazon

This two-burner gas grill serves up 24,000-BTU of cooking power. and 300 square inches of cooking space. There's a lid-mounted temperature gauge and a handy storage cabinet for your propane tank and accessories. The metal side shelves can be folded down when not in use to make it easier for storage. View Deal

BergHOFF 13" Ceramic BBQ Grill in Bluestone Gray | $670 now $399.99 at Target (save $270.01)

Combining an oven and BBQ grill in one handy design, this ceramic BBQ can produce the really high temperatures that you'll need for searing, roasting and grilling. But it's also suitable for low-temperature smoking so you can widen out your range of BBQ recipes. Suitable for use with charcoal or aromatic woods. View Deal

Dyna-Glo Premier 4-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner | $489 now $445.75 at Wayfair (save $43.25)

Four main burners deliver 48,000 primary BTUs of cooking power, plus there's an additional 12,000 BTU side burner. There's plenty of grilling space too – enough in fact to cook 23 burgers at the same time! It also has locking wheels for easy movement. View Deal

Costway Outdoor BBQ Grill Charcoal Barbecue | $209.99 now $174.99 at Walmart (save $35)

This charcoal grill is made from steel and it has a convenient shelf for holding your food and your tools. It's heavy-duty, anti-rust and features an attached firebox, while it's also on wheels for easy transporting.View Deal

BBQs are high in demand right now as everyone gears up for the 2021 BBQ season. The good news is that there are still some great deals to be found at some of our favorite retailers.

Think about all the last year has thrown at us – how much we used our own outdoor spaces for entertaining (when we could) or just enjoying a meal that wasn't inside our four walls – and it is easy to see why our favorite stores will be planning for more of the same in 2021. Scroll on to see plenty more affordable barbecues and grills.

