It’s usually about this time of year when having the best hedge trimmer in your gardening arsenal is key. The combination of plenty of sunshine and rain (or sunshine and decent watering) will have encouraged your shrubbery to flourish and you’ll have the beginnings of a mini jungle on your hands.

That’s not to say that having the best hedge trimmer isn’t a year round requirement. Much like vacuuming, doing it little and often will keep your hedges or topiary looking their best and is far less of a hassle than tackling a massive job just once or twice a year.

So when it comes to finding the best hedge trimmer for your needs, having one that is both ergonomic and efficient is a must. It needs to be light and comfortable, do the job well and without too much fuss and then prove easy to store when you’re all done.

As well as deciding on whether you’d prefer a corded or cordless model, you'll need to consider the blade length, as well as the weight of the overall machine.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you, researching nine of the best hedge trimmers available from a variety of quality brands to help you choose the best one for your needs.

The best hedge trimmer for 2021

1. Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer AHS 50-20 LI The best hedge trimmer for tether-free cutting Specifications Type: Cordless Weight: 2.5kg Blade length: 100mm Battery: Included Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Speedy and efficient + Anti-blocking system Reasons to avoid - Not great for larger jobs TODAY'S BEST DEALS £117 View at Amazon £129 View at Homebase

If you’re after something light and mobile for quick tidying jobs, look no further. The front handle on this Bosch cordless trimmer has multiple positions for ease of use and is light to minimise strain on the arms and back.

It features special teeth on the front of the blade which are capable of slicing through branches up to 25mm thick and there’s an ingenious anti-blocking system for continuous use, too.

The super long blade (almost double the length of most other trimmers) will tackle more hedge as you go, making the job a speedier one while there’s even a blade tip protector so you don’t take chunks out of your walls by mistake.

Part of the Bosch Power for All range, the battery pack and charger are interchangeable with the entire range of Bosch’s cordless home and garden tools - a great option if you already own one or plan to buy another soon. A full charge of a battery takes just 60 minutes and will cover up to 200 square metres of cutting (or up to 80 minutes).

Shop the Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer AHS 50-20 LI

2. Netta 500W Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer The best hedge trimmer for ease of use Specifications Type: Electric, corded Weight: 2.35kg Blade length: 510mm Battery: n/a Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Comfortable to use + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Not great for larger hedges TODAY'S BEST DEALS £39.99 View at Amazon

Extremely comfortable to use and easy to manoeuvre, this lightweight hedge trimmer is an excellent choice for those with smaller gardens.

Offering a clean and precise cut for small to medium-sized hedges, clever safety features like the two-way safety switch and a hand protective guard ensure you’re protected at all times when using (and storing) it.

While you may not be keen on choosing a corded hedge trimmer, finding the experience of being tethered to a power cord a little restrictive, Netta has solved this issue by providing this model with a lengthy six-metre power cable. This inevitably provides you with a lot more flexibility when using it, reducing the need for over-stretching while you work.

Overall, if you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful solution to your out-of-control shrubbery, you can’t go wrong with this affordable model.

Shop the NETTA 500W Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer

3. Makita DUH523Z Cordless LXT Lithium Ion Hedge Trimmer The best hedge trimmer for super precise cutting Specifications Type: Cordless Weight: 3.3kg Blade length: 520mm Battery: Not included Reasons to buy + Features anti-vibration technology + Great for small to medium size hedges Reasons to avoid - Battery needs to be purchased separately TODAY'S BEST DEALS £88.90 View at Amazon £197 View at Amazon

Another fuss-free cordless model, this Makita hedge trimmer features a 520mm blade with 15mm tooth openings which combined, offer clean and precise trimming of medium-sized hedges.

Delivering up to 1,350 strokes per minute, it has built-in anti-vibration technology making it heaps more comfortable to handle and use for a prolonged amount of time.

Safety-wise, it’s operated by a two handed switch - both the switch and the top handle need to be engaged for the motor to run and it comes with a heavy duty blade cover for easy storage.

It doesn’t come with a battery though - which is fine if you already have a spare 18V lithium ion battery from another Makita tool. A bit annoying if you don’t. However, you can buy these separately for around £70.

Shop the Makita DUH523Z Cordless LXT Lithium Ion Hedge Trimmer

4. Cobra LRH5024V 24V Cordless Longreach Hedge Trimmer The best hedge trimmer for tackling both short and tall shrubbery Specifications Type: Cordless Weight: 3.7kg Blade length: 500mm Battery: Included Reasons to buy + Well built + Tackles taller jobs + Value for money Reasons to avoid - Switches off if not used for 30 seconds Today's best Cobra LRH5024V 24v Cordless Long Reach Hedgetrimmer deals Home Reviews Cobra LRH5024V... Amazon £95 View

Best suited to small and medium-sized gardens with high hedges and small trees, this telescopic pole on this hedge trimmer extends its reach to 2.5m and the articulating head flips between 0 and 90 degrees allowing you to tackle the tops of any tall hedges with ease.

The 24v battery makes this hedge trimmer noticeably more powerful and cut much better than standard 18v hedge trimmers, plus the cordless design naturally makes it far more manoeuvrable, too.

The battery lasts around an hour when used continuously and if required, you can combine it with the Cobra P20X cordless pole pruner attachment to turn it into a pruning saw, with it particularly handy if you need to lop off a few tree branches, too.

Shop the Cobra LRH5024V 24V Cordless Longreach Hedge Trimmer

5. Ryobi ONE+ 18V OPT1845 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer The best hedge trimmer for taller tasks Specifications Type: Cordless Weight: 3.6kg Blade length: 450mm Battery: Included Reasons to buy + Great for tall hedges Reasons to avoid - Heavier than other similar models TODAY'S BEST DEALS £84 View at Amazon £112.88 View at Building Supplies Online

Part of the Ryobi ONE+ range (meaning there you just need one interchangeable battery for their entire range of tools), this cordless pole hedge trimmer is ideal for cutting hedges, bushes and large branches, extending out to a full length of 2.9m.

It can be used comfortably for taller plants and trees and you can move the articulating cutting head into four different positions up to 115 degrees to lop the tops off tall hedges.

The extension shaft is removable making it easy to store, while it also comes with a durable blade sheath for safety, too. Weighing in at 3.6kg, it’s heavier than most other hedge trimmers but it comes with a shoulder strap to help take some of that effort off your arms and shoulders.

Shop the Ryobi ONE+ 18V OPT1845 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer

If you’re new to hedge trimming, whether you’ve moved into a new home with a well-established garden or you’ve just managed on using handheld shears up to now, this trimmer’s for you.

Designed for optimal balance, making it comfortable to use and easy to control, this hedge trimmer is super lightweight to minimise both arm and back strain.

As with the other Bosch model listed here, this also features an anti-blocking system for continuous use, while the 15mm tooth openings make it particularly suited to small and medium-sized hedges.

Shop the Bosch EasyHedgeCut 18-45 Cordless Hedge Cutter

7. Greenworks G40HT Cordless Hedge Trimmer The best hedge trimmer for quick tidy ups Specifications Type: Cordless Weight: 2.8kg Blade length: 610mm Battery: Not included Reasons to buy + Longer blade compared to others + Quiet operation + Low vibration Reasons to avoid - Battery not included Today's best Greenworks G40HT Cordless Hedge Trimmer deals Greenworks Tools G40HT61K2... Amazon Prime £182.99 View

With its 90 degree swivelling handle, this lightweight, cordless hedge trimmer is super easy to use and makes quick work of hedges and overgrown plants.

What makes this model stand out from the crows is the length of its blade - at 610mm, it’s considerably longer than most other hedge trimmers, meaning you’ll cut more with each sweep.

Dual-action blades keep vibration to a minimum, and your neighbours will thank you as it’s much quieter than most other trimmers, too.

Greenworks has a similar ‘one for all’ battery system with its products - the 40v batteries suit a variety of the brand’s tools so this is a cost-effective buy if you already own other Greenworks tools.

Shop the Greenworks G40HT Cordless Hedge Trimmer

8. Flymo Easicut 460 Hedge Trimmer Best hedge trimmer for small gardens Specifications Type: Electric, corded Weight: 2.6kg Blade length: 450mm Battery: n/a Reasons to buy + Longer cord than other corded models + Great for small gardens + Excellent value for money Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for larger gardens TODAY'S BEST DEALS £49 View at Amazon £49.94 View at Amazon Low Stock £60 View at Wickes

Specifically designed for smaller gardens, this corded Flymo hedge trimmer makes light work of trimming any hedge.

The centralised handle design ensures it’s comfortable to use and despite being a corded model, the 10m power cord provides you with plenty of length for ease of movement.

Measuring 45cm, the blade is pretty average in length, hence the target audience being those with smaller gardens, though anything bigger in a company space might feel a bit clumsy and unwieldy.

On the whole, this is a great and affordable choice if you don’t have a great deal of shrubbery to maintain.

Shop the Flymo Easicut 460 Hedge Trimmer

Calling all topiary owners! If you're after a hedge trimmer for delicate shaping and precision trimming, the 120mm blade of the Bosch Isio is just the thing to help you carve your hedge into the shape you want.

Giving you complete control for pinpoint work, the Isio takes a number of attachments, extending its uses from just a trimmer, to a multifunctional garden tool suitable for grass, hedges and shrubs.

To look at it, it’s clear that it’s both compact and lightweight, but despite its size, it still features an anti-blocking system to ensure smooth and reliable operation.

Shop the Bosch ISIO Cordless Shrub and Grass Shears Set

How to choose the best hedge trimmers 2021

Can't decide on the best hedge trimmer for your needs? Your choice depends on the size of your garden and the type of shrub you want to cut back. Here’s what you need to consider...

Cordless vs corded

If you have a large garden, then a cordless model will mean you don't need to worry about extension leads when you need to tackle your hedges at the back of the garden. But equally, a cordless model won't have unlimited run time, so you'll need to check how long the battery will last and whether that's sufficient for the amount you need to cut back. You may even need to factor in the pierce of a second, spare battery so you always have a back-up if you’re covering a lot of square footage.

Battery power

If you opt for a cordless model, check whether the battery and charger are included as sometimes trimmers are sold without and you’ll need to buy one separately. If you already have cordless tools, consider buying a hedge trimmer from the same brand as certain companies have interchangeable batteries on all of their power tools. Try Bosch, Ryobi, Stihl, Makita and Greenworks to name a few.

Blade size

It’s essential that you check that the blades on your chosen hedge trimmer are strong enough to tackle the plants you want to cut back. Most will list a maximum branch thickness - any thicker and you’re likely to damage the blades.

What are the best hedge trimmers 2021?

Need a quick recap? If you're after a cordless hedge trimmer, we'd recommend the Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer AHS 50-20 LI . Need something that’ll reach taller hedges? We’d try the Cobra LRH5024V 24V cordless longreach hedge trimmer. And if you’re looking for something affordable, opt for the Netta 500W Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer .

