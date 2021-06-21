Amazon Prime Day 2021: Check out the deals — happening now!

The countdown is officially over: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and if you think June 21st (and June 22nd), it a bit early: you are correct.

The two-day sale usually falls somewhere in mid-July, and if you are feeling pressure or find you aren't ready? Do not fear: we're here with all the details.

Much like years past, this 48-hour window is perfect for scooping up the best grill deals, and it's especially great timing for those who love a good flash deal! Amazon has tons of 'Day of the Deal' items on the menu — making it an excellent time to score even more items at majorly marked down pieces.

Yes, this epic sale is exciting, but before we get flustered by options and accidentally take our eyes off the prize (or off our must-have item), we're here to help.

The GETC team has gone ahead and rounded up all the necessary information you need regarding Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Plus, we've even thrown in a few of our favorite products — continue scrolling to see.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deals live now

There are already some incredible garden deals available ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021. See the top offers we've handpicked for your outside space below.

WISDOMWELL New Garden Sprinkler | Was $17.98 , Now $16.55, at Amazon

Use this sprinkler to water your grass without any effort required. It rotates to give good coverage, while it's easy to fit, too. Don't miss 28% off.View Deal

Fiskars SmartFit Pruner Bypass P68 l Starting at $30.67, at Amazon

Perfect for clipping back untidy foliage and cutting back your plants for winter to encourage new growth for next year. The soft grip of the handle will keep your hands from getting too sore from all that snipping. The high-quality steel blades are easy to sharpen meaning you can keep them functioning good-as-new for years to come.View Deal

Spear and Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp Cutting set | Was $41.36 , Now $26.90, at Amazon

Officially approved and licensed by the experts at Kew Gardens, this practical set contains bypass and anvil secateurs to help you tackle any pruning task with ease. The high carbon steel blades are super sharp for smooth cutting and they come with a 10-year guarantee. View Deal

Outdoor Mains Powered Festoon Lights | Was $40.01 , Now $22.41, at Amazon

Give any outdoor space an on-trend update with a set of stylish festoon lights. With 25 bulbs (and five spare bulbs), this set of lights has end-to-end connections so you can buy more than one set and connect them together. Suitable for use indoors and out.View Deal

Tvird Garden Furniture Covers | Was $49.67 , Now $39.73, at Amazon

Prepare to keep your patio furniture protected from the winter weather with these hardwearing waterproof covers. Made from heavy-duty weatherproof fabric, they have a drawstring at the bottom to ensure a tight fit. It measures L242 x W162 x H100cm (other sizes are also available) and it can be hosed down for easy cleaning. View Deal

Flexi Hose Upgraded Expandable Garden Hose | Was $63.47, Now $39.87, at Amazon

This expandable hose makes watering your plants and grass, especially if you have a large garden, a very easy process. It also has 17 percent off for Prime Day. It comes with an eight-function spray, too. View Deal

Amagabeli Fire Pit | Was $137.99 , Now $131.09, at Amazon

What a bargain! This elegant-looking fire pit is simple yet striking –place it in the middle of your furniture for warmth. It's portable, heavy-duty, and on sale. What's not to love?View Deal

Bosch Rotak 34 R Electric Rotary Lawn Mower| £139.99 £104.99 (save £35) at Amazon

This powerful lawn mower will cut through even long wet grass. It's also great for storing away as the handle will fold right down and the grass box stacks neatly on top. The product also has nifty grass combs which mean you can cut up to and over the edge of the grass for a super neat finish.View Deal

Ryobi ONE+ 18V RPT184520 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer | £154.95 £130.99 (save £23.96) at Amazon

Score a cheap hedge trimmer in the Amazon Prime Day sales with help from us. This one made by Ryobi has 15 per cent off, and it has 700 plus reviews rating it 4.6-stars out of five. Better yet, it's cordless too and it can cut large branches with an 18mm blade gap. The extension shaft makes for easy cutting branches that are hard to reach.View Deal

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 33cm Lawnmower | Was $220.80 , Now $193.14, at Amazon

No matter the size of your garden, shape it or type, this Ryobi lawnmower can do the job at hand. You can mow right to the perimeter thanks to its easy edge grass comb feature, meaning there's no need to get your trimmer out afterward. Faster lawn maintenance here you come! Better yet, its handle can be adjusted based on your height so you needn't hurt yourself bending over. In the box also comes a mulching plug to help fertilize your lawn with zero effort required from you. View Deal

Dunster House SquirrelFort Climbing Frame Monkey Bars with Playhouse Slide | Was $745.62, Now $662.42, at Amazon

To give you total peace of mind this climbing frame comes with a 10-year guarantee on the timber, which is pressure-treated to resist insect and fungal decay. Suitable for a wide range of ages, it is designed for up to five children to be using it at the same time. It measures H2.52 x W4.10 x D3.25m and all the fixings are supplied, although self-assembly is required. The advice on the manufacturer's website is that it is likely to take two people a day to build it. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts on the 21st of June 2021, and it will finish on the 22nd of June 2021. Usually, this event has been in mid-July, though last year it fell on the 13th and 14th of October due to COVID-19.

As we touched on above, Amazon Prime Day isn't just one day. It's a two-day sale in which deals are added every single hour. So, it's pretty intense as you can imagine. This is why we are here to help you find the best Amazon Prime Day garden deals with ease. There's no need for you to trawl the Amazon site for outdoor offers now that we are here.

How do I shop the Amazon Prime Day sale?

What's the catch? Yep, you guessed there was one, but it isn't the end of the world and it certainly doesn't mean you can't buy any deals. Only Prime members can shop for the Amazon Prime Day sale. So, unless you are already a paying member, or you are willing to sign up for a free trial, then you can't add anything to your basket that's in the sale.

How to become an Amazon Prime member? You can do this for free if you've never had an account, simply enough just press "view" below – or head to the Prime free trial page.

Apart from access to Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime membership gives you unlimited free and fast delivery on nearly everything you buy. And, you'll be able to take advantage of Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, and more. You can cancel your membership after the 30 days are up.

What to buy during Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Here's what we expect to be in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales – garden wise. Click to head to our specific deal pages, for lots more deals from Amazon and more.

How to score the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deal?

Well, the easiest way to find an Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deal in our eyes would be to head straight to this page. We will be updating this page from now until the sale, with all of the best deals you shouldn't miss. Here are a few other ways you can score the best Amazon Prime Day deal.