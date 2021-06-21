Alert: Amazon Prime Day lightning deals are here — and you won't want to miss these perfect picks
Amazon Prime Day lightning deals are here — and you won't want to miss out on these must-haves!
The Amazon Prime Day lightning deals are officially in, and the verdict: they're good. Whether you're in the market for the best pressure washer or simply looking to take the time to invest in a handful of lawn accessories such as the best leaf blower, there are so many deals to steal; it's difficult to know where to begin — which is why we're here.
With Amazon Prime Day only running for two days only, we've gone ahead and rounded up five can't miss Amazon Prime Day lightning deals to shop ASAP — but hurry, time is running out, and you don't want to miss these!
5 Amazon Prime Day lightning deals you can't miss
1. A three-way sprinkler that'll cater to all of your lawn's specific needs (and more!)
Aqua Joe SJI-TLS18 3-Way Turbo Oscillation Lawn Sprinkler l Was
$29, Now $15.25, at Amazon
Equipped with 18 clog-resistant nozzles and a powerful turbo drive motor, the SJI-TLS18 will make your green turf the envy of your neighbors. Perfect for medium to large yards and gardens, the SJI-TLS18 covers up to 4,500 sq ft! And with its adjustable range and width control and the ability to completely customize spray patterns, you can say goodbye to under-watered lawns.
2. Maintain terrariums and indoor plants temperatures with the help of this controllable thermostat
BN-LINK Digital Heat Mat Thermostat Controller for Seed Germination l
Was $18.99, Now $15.19, at Amazon
This digital thermostat controller is your perfect solution to providing constant optimum temperature for a variety of uses. Our thermostat controller has an easy plug-in operation with LED Illuminated Indicator Lights & Three-Prong Ground Plug.View Deal
3. A folding chair that's both fun and functional, and available in a fabulous hue
Folding Adirondack Chair l
Was $279.99, Now $223.99, at Amazon
With a classic and versatile appearance, this chair can be perfect placed indoors or in the garden to add some traditional charm bound to stand the test of time. Factor in the 22-inch armrest width and 380lb capacity, we are confident this choice will be one of the best garden furniture — even more so after you find out it's foldable! View Deal
4. A multi-purpose electric power washer that won't break the bank (and on sale!)
3800PSI Electric Pressure Washer l
Was $209.99, Now $179.99, at Amazon
With3800 PSI of water pressure and 3.0 GPM water flow for maximum cleaning power, this electric pressure washer is the ideal choice to clean everything from fences to driveways. Add in the built-in five nozzles to adjust water flow, a 35ft long cable, and a TSS-automatic system to shut off the system (to name a few fabulous features), it is a no-brainer to add this deal into your cart ASAP. View Deal
5. A cordless leaf blower to keep those manicured lawns in tip-top shape
Cordless Leaf Blower l
Was $159.99, Now $118.99, at Amazon
This cordless leaf blower offers power up to 400CFM and comes equipped with a 3.6" wide Mouth to make blowing out the yard easier and faster than ever.
-
-
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Check out the deals — happening now!
Outdoor Living Ready, set, shop — check out these Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals before they sell out!
By Brittany Romano •
-
The top 5 design tips to take from the newly opened RHS Garden Bridgewater
Gardens The stunning RHS Garden Bridgewater is now open to the public – and these are the garden design tips we can't wait to incorporate into our own gardens
By Anna Cottrell •
-
Gardening expert reveals tip for growing herbs and it costs nothing
Will you be giving this gardening trick a go for spring?
By Millie Hurst •
-
Here's why you need a rain garden this winter
Gardens Rain gardens look great and are exactly what you need this wet winter. Here's why...
By Anna Cottrell •
-
How to make a garden feel modern: 11 on-trend tips to refresh your plot's planting, layout and style
How To If you're wondering how to make a garden feel modern, we've got all the tips you need to know – from outdoor fireplaces and minimalistic features to creative canopies
By Holly Crossley •
-
These are the biggest pruning mistakes you're making, according to a gardening expert
How To Are you pruning your plants correctly? Improve your technique by avoiding these errors, says a gardening expert
By Anna Cottrell •
-
How much does decking cost? What to budget for when elevating your seating area
Landscaping How much does decking cost? If you're ready to take your garden up a notch, you'll definitely want to know. Read on to find out
By Holly Crossley •
-
The most poisonous plants for dogs: the flowers and shrubs to watch out for in your garden
Plants Are you wondering what the most poisonous plants for dogs are? We've got the info you need to help keep your four-legged friend safe
By Holly Crossley •
-
5 stunning plants for spring scent: add them to your planting list
Plants Treat your garden (and yourself) to some heavenly scented blooms this spring. Here are our top picks
By Sophie Warren-Smith •
-
5 easy jobs to do in your greenhouse this month
Garden Buildings Although this is a quieter time of year in the garden, there’s still some prep work that can be done to get you ready for spring
By Sophie Warren-Smith •