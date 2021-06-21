Cool things for your deck on Amazon Prime Day, as chosen by our editor

Looking to give your deck a quick refresh this summer? Adding a few key buys can completely transform your outdoor space, giving it a fresh new look you'll love. Inexpensive string lights will give your decking that all important glow after dark, outdoor rugs can add instant comfort underfoot and an outdoor projector can even turn your deck into a cinema for alfresco movie nights.

The good news is that Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to find brilliant outdoor buys for less as there are tons of deals to be found in this two-day shopping extravaganza.

Whether you're looking for sleek, contemporary updates for a modern deck or more traditional looks for a cottage garden-inspired space, you'll find exactly what you need with our Amazon Prime Day garden deals.

To save you lots of time (and money) and make your shopping search super easy, I've rounded up my favorite cool things for your deck for you to choose from below. Happy shopping!

Adding an outdoor rug to your decking ideas is one of the fastest ways to change the overall look and feel of your space. Made from hard-wearing weatherproof materials, they can withstand the odd rain shower so there's no need to pack your outdoor rug away at the end of each day.

An outdoor rug is also the perfect way to introduce some added color, texture and personality to your space, so don't be afraid to be bold with your choices.

HOME Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Country Danica Area Rug | $74.99 now $41.58 at Amazon (save $33.41)

Available in five different sizes (this price is for the 5'2 x 7'2 size), this striking monochrome design is the perfect buy for a contemporary deck. Made from hardwearing and easy-to-clean polypropylene, it's low maintenance and won't scratch your deck surface.

Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Country Azalea Indoor/Outdoor Rug | $159.99 $87.49 at Amazon (save $72.50)

Give your deck a coastal vibe with this pretty blue and light gray design. It's available in two sizes – this price is for the 7'9 x 10'2 design, but there is also a smaller 5'2 x 7'2 design. And if you're not a fan of the blue, it also comes in a gray/black version.

Unique Loom Trellis Collection Casual Moroccan Lattice Outdoor Rug | $99 $43.83 at Amazon (save $55.17)

Get a Moroccan vibe for under $50 with the geometric design of this outdoor rug. Measuring 5 x 8 feet, it's available in a wide range of colors, but I love the warm tones of this rust red/beige combination. Made from polypropylene, it's stain resistant and easy to keep clean.

2. Stylish string lights for after dark

(Image credit: Future)

What could be better than adding a welcoming glow to your outdoor deck in the evening? Not only do outdoor lighting ideas encourage you to use your deck for longer, but they also add a touch of romance to your space too. Add one or two strings of lights over your deck and you'll soon be sitting outdoors long after the sun has set.

Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT | $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $25)

Designed to withstand sun, wind, rain, snow and damp, these stylish lights will give your deck an on-trend update that's perfect for backyard BBQs and parties. You can also buy multiple sets and connect them together to create a longer length of lights. A must buy for any space this Amazon Prime Day.

Afirst Outdoor String Lights 20FT with 22 Edison Bulbs | $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Ideal for adding a vintage-style vibe to your deck, these string lights come with 22 classic Edison-style bulbs. Each set measures 20ft in length, but you can connect up to four separate strings end to end to light up a larger deck.

3. A smart fire pit for cooler evenings

As much as we might want to spend every evening sitting outdoors on the deck, sometimes the weather just isn't on our side. So if evening temperatures start to fall, having one of the best fire pits on your deck will ensure you don't feel the cold. Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas design or the look and smell of a wood-burning fire pit instead, there are plenty of options to choose from this Amazon Prime Day.

Outland Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit | $159.99 $130.99 at Amazon (save $29)

If you're after a smoke-free, hassle-free option for your fit pit, this is the buy for you. This all-weather fire bowl has a total output of 58,000 BTU, plus it's lightweight and easy to move to where you need it on your deck. You can also take it on camping trips or to the beach. It comes with a handy cover and carry kit.

View Deal

WINWEND Outdoor Wood Burning Firepit with Spark Screen | $139.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $10)

Prefer a more authentic fire pit design for your deck? This wood-burning fire pit is made from steel mesh with a solid frame, plus it comes with a practical mesh lid to prevent sparks or debris flying. In the hotter summer months, you could even fill it with ice instead and use it as a cooler for your drinks. Clever!

4. Comfy seating for lazy afternoons on the deck

Everyone has their favorite spot to sit on the deck, so make sure your spot is extra comfy by treating yourself to a statement chair. Whether you opt for a hanging chair, a classic Adirondack or a stunning egg chair, having the best outdoor furniture is always a good investment.

SONGMICS Hanging Hammock Chair | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon (save $16)

Just looking at this hanging chair has me dreaming of lazy afternoons outdoors with my favorite book. It comes with large, padded cushions for extra comfort and snuggle-factor. It's made from a robust metal frame and can hold up to 264 lb in weight. Prefer a different color? It also comes as an option with gray or blue cushions.

SERWALL Adirondack Chair with Flat Back | $259.99 now $207.99 at Amazon (save $52)

With a classic and versatile appearance, this chair will add some traditional charm to your deck. Factor in the 35-inch armrest width and 380 lbs load capacity, and this is a great buy for your space. It comes in a wide range of colors, including orange, red, white, black, green and gray.

Barton Deluxe Hanging Chair | $299.95 now $259.95 at Amazon (save $40)

Curl up in the comfort of a hanging egg chair on your deck, and I guarantee you won't want to get up again! Made from polyethylene rattan resin wicker wrapped around a steel frame, this is a durable and weather-resistant design. Suitable for one person, it comes with padded cushions for maximum comfort factor. It would look just as good on a front porch or even indoors during the cooler months too.

5. An outdoor projector for backyard movie nights

(Image credit: Cuprinol)

Why watch a movie indoors when you can take in the latest blockbuster in your own backyard? Invest in one of the best outdoor projectors and you can stream the latest movies outdoors and enjoy fun evenings on your deck. It's a brilliant way to keep the kids entertained all summer long too.

QKK Mini Projector 6500Lumens Portable LCD Projector | $149.99 now $96.79 at Amazon (save $53.20)

This high resolution LED projector is ideal for outdoor movies and video games. It even comes with a 100" portable projector screen, so just connect it all up and you're good to go. A great all-in-one package for your summer deck, and all for less than $100 on Amazon Prime Day. Get shopping before this offer ends!

ONOAYO 5G WiFi Projector 9500L Full HD Native 1920×1080P Bluetooth Projector | $ 559.99 now $295.99 at Amazon (save $264)

This brilliant portable projector has 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 AV port and can easily be connected to a TV box, Amazon Stick, Chromecast, PC, Laptop, tablet, Xbox, DVD player, card reader, USB stick, media players, speakers, iPad, iPhone, android smartphone. It can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

