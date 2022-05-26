Ooni pizza oven deals: bundle offers and more
Shop these Ooni pizza oven deals to save 20% off the price of all pizza ovens, accessories, groceries and bundles
Just in time for summer, there's a bunch of fresh Ooni pizza oven deals which have landed and just in time for the bank holiday, too. Pardon the pun but prices have been sliced across all pizza ovens, accessories, groceries and bundles which is something which has got our attention since they are one of the world's best pizza ovens (opens in new tab), after all.
Why an Ooni? Well, why not? They're stylish and simple to use, and have become a bit of a household name since we've all been spending a lot more time in our gardens over the past couple of years. They offer not just classic wood fired pizza ovens, but multi-fuel types for those who want to be able to switch to gas for a low-maintenance pizza party.
If you're already the proud owner of an Ooni pizza oven, you don't have to miss out on the Ooni pizza oven deals either, as there are plenty of money-saving offers on stylish accessories to enhance your pizza making experience.
Keep reading to find the best deal for you, and make sure you don't delay because we see them selling out ahead of summer.
Ooni pizza oven deals
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven |
Was £699, now £559.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for maximum cooking versatility, the Ooni Karu 16 is for you. Opt to cook with wood, charcoal out the box or use a gas burner (sold separately), before tucking into a 16in pizza within 15 minutes.
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven |
Was £249, now £199.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
The wood fired Fyra is one of Ooni's most popular pizza ovens (and our editor Beth's fave too) and it cooks pizza in just 60 seconds. It also reaches temperature in 15 minutes and for under £200 this is the lowest priced Ooni we have seen.
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven |
Was £299, now £239.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
Prefer the convenience of gas? The Koda is for you. It cooks and heats in the same time as the Koda and Karu but is much easier to control than tending to wood.
Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven |
Was £299, now £239.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
For the same deal price as the Koda, you can get the more versatile Karu. It will give you wood fired pizza in 60 seconds, but you can buy a gas burner to convert to a lower maintenance gas oven.
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven |
Was £499, now £399.20 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
This extra large Ooni cooks up to 16" pizzas and can even take joints of meat and even bread. Perfect for bigger groups, parties and if you love cooking outside, it has nearly £100 off.
Ooni Fyra 12 Essentials Bundle |
Was £388.95, now £311.15 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
With this special bundle you'll get the fantastic Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven, a 10kg bag of Ooni Premium Hardwood Pellets and an Ooni 12in pizza peel. It means as soon as your delivery arrives, you'll have everything you need to get cooking.
Ooni Koda 12 Essentials Bundle |
£428.97 now £343.17 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
If you love the convenience of cooking with gas, this bundle is a good one to go for. You'll get the Ooni Koda 12 gas pizza oven, a 12in pizza peel, a carry cover and a Cooking With Fire cookbook.
Ooni Karu 16 Essentials Bundle |
£883.97 now £707.17 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
You can cater for all of your outdoor cooking needs with this brilliant bundle. You'll get the Ooni Karu 16 pizza, which offers multiple fuel options. You can cook with wood or charcoal, or use the Ooni Karu 16 Gas Burner (also included in this offer) to be able to convert it to cooking with gas. You'll also receive a 16in pizza peel, a carry cover and premium assorted oak pack so you can start cooking as soon as you receive your delivery.
Ooni Koda 16 Essentials Bundle |
£623.97 now £499.17 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
The Ooni Koda 16 has a larger cooking area so you can cook 16in pizzas with ease. Fuelled by gas for fast and efficient results. This bundle also comes with a 14in pizza peel, thermometer and a Koda cover.
Ooni Karu 12 Essentials Bundle |
£428.97 now £343.17 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
This multi-fuel pizza oven allows you to cook with wood or charcoal straight out of the box, or with gas if you buy the gas burner (not included in this bundle).
What you will get as well as the Ooni Karu 12 is a 12in pizza peel, a pack of firestarters, a pack of oak logs and a pack of charcoal.
12" Serving Bundle |
£44.98 now £35.98 at Ooni (opens in new tab)
Serve up your pizzas in style with this handy bundle deal. It includes a 12in bamboo pizza peel and serving board and a pizza cutter wheel.
Ooni 12″ Perforated Pizza Peel |
Was £54.99, now £43.99 at Ooni (save £11) (opens in new tab)
Make it easy to slide, turn and retrieve 12 inch pizzas from your Ooni oven with this aluminium pizza peel. The long handle makes it super easy to use, while the perforated design allows steam to evaporate. A must if you're after an easy yet authentic pizza cooking experience.
Ooni Karu 16 Pizza Oven Cover |
Was £49.99, now £39.99 at Ooni (save £10) (opens in new tab)
If you're investing in an Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven, don't miss the chance to make a saving on the cover to go with it. This hardwearing cover is specially designed to fit this size Karu, so you're guaranteed a snug fit to keep it fully protected.
Ooni Pizza Dough Scraper |
Was £14.99, now £11.99 at Ooni (save £3) (opens in new tab)
Make light work of making your own pizza dough with this handy little helper. With a stainless-steel edge and easy-to-grip handle, you can cut, turn and scrape your dough like a professional.
Ooni Premium Hardwood Pellets 10kg |
Was £19.99, now £15.99 at Ooni (save £4) (opens in new tab)
Whether you're investing in a new oven or you've already got one and need to top up your fuel, this is a rare chance to make savings on Ooni Hardwood Pellets. Choose from either oak or beech pellets.
Ooni Modular Table - Medium |
Was £179.99, now £143.99 at Ooni (save £36) (opens in new tab)
You'll always have the perfect spot for using your Ooni pizza oven if you invest in this practical buy. It's made from powder-coated steel for durability, and comes with two height-adjustable shelves and hooks for your essential pizza oven accessories.
Ooni sourdough balls |
Was £39.99, now £31.99 at Ooni (save £9) (opens in new tab)
Pizza nights just got even easier with this deal! Get 24 sourdough pizza balls delivered direct to your door so all that's left for you to do is roll it out and get cooking. They can be frozen on delivery too for future pizza nights.
Best Ooni pizza ovens and deals
Not sure which Ooni pizza oven you want? They do gas and wood-fired, or handy dual fuel for when you want the best of both. Maybe you just want one within a certain price bracket? If you still aren't sure, see the deals below to compare prices, then scroll on to read more about each Ooni pizza oven and see the top deals by model.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We gave this five stars in our Ooni Fyra pizza oven review, stating it was easy to use, created delicious pizza and is great for families. It is portable as the legs fold down, but you do need to buy the carry case to get the most from this. If you do though, you can easily take it away or to a friend's house for a pizza party.
It is a great gift for someone who loves pizza and alfresco dining.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our Ooni Karu review saw this 12-inch oven score full marks with five stars. It is multi-fuel so if you can't quite get the hang of wood-fired pizza ovens, the gas option takes that stress away. Or, if like us you think wood fired pizza is worth the little bit of extra work, you can use wood, too.
Note that it doesn't come with a peel as standard, so you might want to seek out kits including fuel and accessories.
3. Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Pick up the Ooni Koda if you want a user-friendly, compact oven. It comes in two sizes, 12-inch or 16-inch, and has no chimney because it's gas-fired. Much like the best gas grills, the Ooni Koda is very easy to ignite.
Simply attach to a gas tank and switch up to the level of gas you want, and then press the electric ignition to begin. Because you can adjust the gas level, you can cook on low heat with this oven, which is great for making thicker crusts which need a little longer to cook through.
Ooni pizza oven accessory deals
Much as we love Ooni pizza ovens, they don't come with many accessories as standard. You will have to buy peels, heat guns and carry cases separately (unless you buy a kit) but fortunately these are on sale too. See a selection of deals on Ooni accessories below.
For more outdoor entertaining offers, see our latest BBQ deals.
