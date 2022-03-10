Deck furniture ideas: 11 looks for outdoor living in style

Want to give your backyard seating zone a makeover? It might be time for some fresh deck furniture ideas.

Whether you love to entertain guests alfresco or simply create a space to sit back, relax, and enjoy the fresh air, comfy seating is a must-have. And not forgetting an outdoor table – either a full-sized dining setup for lazy lunches in the garden with loved ones, or a small-and-chic coffee table, perhaps with an integrated fire pit for cozy evenings under the stars. Of course, features like these won't just elevate your experience of your plot. With all the on-trend designs available, they can up the style credentials of your decked space, too.

We've brought together some of our favorite schemes for upgrading your decking and patio furniture ideas. From contemporary-cool to timeless looks that all the family will love, you're bound to feel inspired for an update after perusing this mix.

11 stylish deck furniture ideas to get you inspired

There are tons of options when it comes to the best garden furniture for kitting out your plot, but this edit is a good place to start if you're looking for inspiration.

1. Gather around a circular sofa set

The Monaco Living daybed from Next can be re-arranged for spaced-out seating (Image credit: Next)

This contemporary sofa set, when arranged like this, is perfect for laid-back socializing in the sunshine. And that cool gray hue and rattan finish will suit all sorts of plots, and can easily be given an extra boost of personality with colorful cushions.

But what we love the most about this design is how versatile it is. A cushion can be added to cover the wipe-clean top on the height-adjustable table, so that you can push all the elements together to create a daybed when the mood suits.

A setup like this is great for a pool deck, too – the perfect place to lounge after taking a refreshing dip.

2. Complement your deck with wooden dining furniture

A smart set from Dobbies looks perfect on this deck (Image credit: Dobbies)

Need a dining space for a small deck? If you want something straightforward and practical that will never go out of style, then a set like this will definitely tick the box.

Opting for wooden garden furniture in a natural hue that matches the timber underfoot is an easy way to pull your decked zone together. And it means you can really get creative with the accessories, switching them up when you fancy a quick update. Think soft cushions and throws draped over chairs, textural tea light holders, and statement vases filled with freshly picked blooms – simple finishing touches that will always look chic.

Opting for foldable designs is a good move, too, as it means you can move it out of the way if you need extra floor space. It will also make winter storage easier.

3. Keep it casual with a chic bar table

The Camber Dining Bar Set from Furniture Village is effortlessly stylish (Image credit: Furniture Village)

Looking for top decking ideas to suit your next garden party? A circular bar table complete with stools is a brilliant feature that will instantly become the focal point of summertime soirées on your decking.

Look for outdoor seating ideas with removable cushion pads – that way, everyone can stay comfy while chatting the evening away. And, you can always bring them indoors if the weather turns or when it's time to give them a wash.

Tempered glass table-tops are perfect for easy maintenance, making spills a breeze to clean up. Look for designs that have a hole for adding a parasol, too – then you can shelter from the sun's rays or a spot of light rain, extending the use of your space.

4. Pair rattan textiles with bold backdrops

The Dorset Compact Corner lounge set from Furniture Village features a height-adjustable table (Image credit: Furniture Village)

This gray rattan corner sofa, complete with stools, is ideal for easy outdoor living on your deck. And it's low-key (yet still seriously stylish) aesthetic makes the perfect accompaniment to the statement wall behind and surrounding accessories, all of which take inspiration from the Amalfi coast.

'A painted backdrop in azure blue will build the foundation for the trend,' says Lauren Davenport of Furniture Village, 'with pops of lemon yellow and greenery to make the look authentic.'

And don't forget about the all-important accessories. 'Think bowls of fresh citrus, ceramics, and Mediterranean-inspired prints across outdoor rugs and cushions,' Lauren says.

For the ultimate ambiance, you'll need some deck lighting ideas, too. 'Style in a hanging pendant over rattan furniture, along with string lighting and lanterns to take this look from day to night,' suggests Lauren.

5. Opt for built-in benches

Transform your plot into a contemporary space that's totally on trend, like this scene from B&M (Image credit: B&M)

A super sleek way to add outdoor seating to a small, decked space is by opting for built-in benches. That way, you'll have a permanent outdoor spot for relaxing all year round. And, it can always be used as a shelf to display your container gardening ideas, if you fancy a freshen up down the line.

Painting the bench in an inky-black tone to match the fence behind is a great way to channel a sense of industrial-cool into the zone, and allows the plants to really pop. Keeping the decking in a neutral shade offers a sense of balance.

That rug has caught our eye, too. 'Last spring, the nation went wild for the outdoor rug,' says Richard Totman, Director of Harbour Lifestyle. 'From convenience stores to luxury retailers, this must-have furniture item was sold out everywhere – and for good reason.

'Ideal for elevating your BBQs or accessorizing your alfresco seating area, outdoor rugs help to establish designated sections in your garden, whilst also keeping your feet toasty,' he says. Why not browse our best outdoor rugs buying guide for your own on-trend update?

6. Keep cozy with a coffee table fire pit

This setup from Dobbies makes a great hub for outdoor entertaining (Image credit: Dobbies)

'This year, we have seen the rise in popularity of outdoor dining tables and dining sets,' reveals Jonny Brierley, CEO at Moda Furnishings.

After all, there are few things more enjoyable than sitting around the table with family and friends. And, 'with the rise in demand for outdoor kitchens and fire pits, alfresco dining can now be enjoyed all year round,' Jonny adds. 'From gas fire pits to built-in drinks coolers and rising tables to ceramic tops, there's a style for everyone.'

If you're looking for something informal for your deck furniture ideas, then opting for a garden table with an integrated fire pit is a fabulous option. These products can be switched on to instantly provide warmth and an inviting glow – the ideal centerpiece for evening drinks outdoors. If you have space, add in a bar nearby, too, for the ultimate outdoor living hub.

7. Freshen up with a nautical color scheme

Keep it fresh and bright (Image credit: Simon Scarboro/Future)

A rocking chair might be the perfect addition to your deck if you're looking to create a cozy nook for a spot of peace and quiet. Paint it in a subtle hue – perhaps a dusky gray like this one – and add some soft textiles, then all you need is a cuppa and a good book for a relaxing hour or so.

Surrounding the scene with pops of bright white and fresh blue will give a nod to a nautical theme – it's a failsafe garden color scheme that will breathe new life into a decked space.

Want to go a step further? You could learn how to paint decking to match the palette, although a light timber finish also works well for this look.

8. Take it easy with contemporary chairs

The Cadiz Outdoor Chair Set from Furniture Village (Image credit: Furniture Village)

Swivel chairs aren't just for your home office! A duo like this works well for modern gardens, especially with the addition of a matching coffee table. Perfect for more compact spaces as an alternative to an outdoor sofa, these comfy designs can be used for both socializing and sunbathing.

Surround with monochrome accessories for an on-trend look. Wooden decking underneath will add an organic tone to the scene that can be enhanced by a nearby potted plant or two.

9. Add a pop of vibrancy to moody surroundings

Make a statement with bold accents, like in this Ikea scene (Image credit: Ikea)

Tempted by deck furniture ideas in a monochrome palette for that minimal aesthetic? Consider using one bright shade for splashes of vibrancy – an easy way to give your space a unique twist.

Take this emerald green, for instance, which contrasts beautifully against the black and white scheme, adding a real sense of character. It's not just for good looks, though. The statement pieces are functional too: everyone needs some good garden storage ideas like this cabinet, and footstools are a must for the ultimate in comfort and laid-back appeal.

We also like the festoon lights, which pep up the fence. If you're adding a deck cover, you can always suspend them overhead, instead.

A pretty courtyard scene (Image credit: Colin Poole/Future)

The costs of splashing out on new deck furniture ideas can add up. But, if you're on a budget, you can still give your space a gorgeous new makeover by upcycling what you already have. All you need is a bit of creativity and a pot of exterior paint.

Colorful garden furniture in a pretty pastel scheme, like the setup above, is a lovely choice for summer. And, it will give even a small garden courtyard a romantic, whimsical feel, especially if you add some seasonal planters and a string of bunting to the mix.

It's always worth checking out local thrift stores and online marketplaces, too, for other goodies to add to your plot.

11. Keep it simple and stylish with benches

Opt for simple and modern looks, like the Albany dining set from Cox & Cox (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

A simple and sturdy table and bench set is perfect for creating seating for all the family. Designs that mix light-toned wood with metal have an effortlessly industrial-chic appearance that will sit right at home in all kinds of modern plots.

We like how the lines of this design match the decking boards too, for a real sense of harmony. And those festoons strung up ahead will help take the space from day to night with ease.