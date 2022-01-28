Lawn edging ideas: 15 ways to border your grass, from sleek paving to stone walls and more

Love your lawn? Then treat it to one of our lawn edging ideas. It's a straightforward update that will take even the lushest of turfs to a whole new level.

And if you think lawn edging is just for good looks, then think again. By keeping grass neatly away from other garden materials (think gravel, bark chippings, or soil), your lawn will stay tidy and distinct from its surrounding zones with little effort needed. Plus, it'll also make your sessions with the best lawn mower even easier and more enjoyable.

To help you introduce a bit of lawn edging magic to your garden, we've pulled together our favorite looks for inspiration.

15 lawn edging ideas to smarten up your plot

From miniature drystone walls and reclaimed bricks to sleek pavers and narrow water features, this mix will help you find the right lawn edging idea for you.

1. Keep it simple yet chic with steel edging

A smart flowerbed edge spotted at Chelsea Flower Show (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

If you're looking for something fuss-free that still makes a sophisticated statement, then metal garden edging ideas may be the best approach. A short, sleek, steel edge like this one shown above will instantly add definition to flowerbeds and lawns and give a plot a modern lift.

And, with the wide variety of powder-coated designs available, you can pick a color that complements your existing scheme if you wish.

2. Create an organic look with a woven style

Woven hazel hurdles offer a natural aesthetic (Image credit: Alec Scaresbrook/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you prefer a more naturalistic tone for your lawn ideas, then metal materials might feel a little harsh. Instead, how about opting for a woven edge?



Hazel hurdles will give instant character to a space and look gorgeous dividing a stretch of grass from veg beds, borders, or even paths. There are plenty of pre-made ones available on the market. And, they're easy to install – simply push the sturdy posts into the ground.

Alternatively, if you fancy a new DIY project, you could try making your own.

3. Add a rustic touch to your flowerbeds with terracotta

Classic Victorian-style edging elevates this scene (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

Traditional terracotta rope edging harks back to the Victorian era. Used in modern gardens, it offers plenty of personality and charm and is ideal if you're looking for lawn decoration ideas.

Keep an eye out for secondhand materials for that weathered, antique look that will instantly transport your plot to bygone times. As demonstrated here, it's particularly lovely dividing a lawn from delicate, tumbling erigeron blooms, or softly scented rosemary. If you prefer a smarter finish, look for replica styles, often made with durable concrete.

You can push this type of edging directly into the ground – however, if the soil doesn't feel firm, it's a good idea to lay a bed of mortar first.

4. Keep it modern with a curved metal edge

A simple yet effective style (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

If a straight metal edge feels a bit too minimalist for your garden, then how about something like this for an extra touch of pizzazz?

The gentle curves balance out the industrial vibe of the metal. The result: an aesthetically appealing look that will complement all sorts of modern garden ideas. It's the perfect divider between a smartly paved path and a verdant stretch of turf.

5. Zone off your lawn with a refreshing water feature

This garden was designed by Tom Howard (Image credit: Tom Howard Garden Design)

Lawn edging doesn't have to stick to the 'ordinary'. Sometimes, it can turn into a feature all in itself. Take this gorgeous garden design by Tom Howard, for example.

A smooth line of paving adds a clean edge to the lawn while complementing the stepping-stone pathway across it. To its other side lies a narrow strip of cool water that divides the turf from the patio.

It's a playful element that looks utterly gorgeous. And, the clever design means the lawn is kept neatly away from the water's edge to avoid it from getting damp and muddy.

If you'd like to add an aquatic element to your garden, our water feature ideas will provide plenty of inspiration.

6. Go contemporary with clean lines and pared-back paving

Frame your turf with contemporary paving, as seen in this design by Living Gardens (Image credit: Living Gardens)

If you're the proud owner of a slightly smaller space and love a contemporary vibe, then take inspiration from Living Gardens, who created the design shown above. We love how the square of perfect lawn is bordered with pale paving stones in keeping with the plot's pared-back style.

As garden designer Jonathan Martin from Living Gardens says, 'Stone edging looks beautiful when plants from the border spill over onto it, softening the hard materials and boundaries.' And see how the lighter material pops against the darker green foliage. It's a fresh look that feels clean and considered.

7. Soften the look with curved walls

This wall is painted in 'Cool Arbour' Intelligent Masonry Paint, available from Little Greene (Image credit: Little Greene)

Cocoon your lawn with a simple curved wall, and paint in a cool shade to brighten the space. Such a soft, calming boundary is a perfect way to provide shelter, especially if you've added one of the best bistro sets to your grass.

Top with raised beds full of ornamental grasses and giant mops of hydrangeas to add height, texture, and gentle movement in the breeze. And, voilà – a lovely place to enjoy a breakfast or afternoon coffee alfresco.

8. Warm up the color scheme with a Corten steel edge

A tactile texture elevates this edge (Image credit: Jacky Hobbs)

Corten steel is having a real moment in garden design, and it's easy to see why. It's super durable and its rusted patina offers a gorgeous, warm tone that feels contemporary yet artisan.

With this material, even a simple design will look fantastic, and it's perfect for elevating the appearance of small retaining wall ideas alongside your lawn. But, this woven style has definitely caught our attention for a unique, textural twist.

9. Embrace a cottage-garden style with reclaimed bricks

A perfect look for a traditional scheme (Image credit: Annaick Guitteny/Future)

If you love our cottage garden ideas, then you'll know the prominence of reclaimed materials for the look. So, to give your lawn a dose of whimsical charm, why not use reclaimed bricks for edging?

It will add a beautifully rustic vibe while keeping your borders safely out of the way when you're cutting the grass – whether you've opted for a traditional mower or one of the best robot lawn mowers.

Allow moss to grow and weathering to take its course – it'll only add to the vintage feel. Do be careful if using as a pathway though, as it may become slippery over time without proper maintenance.

10. Smarten up your front lawn and line with low hedges

Add a touch of formality to your front garden (Image credit: OlegAlbinsky/E+/Getty Images)

Elevate your front garden ideas by using low-lying hedges as edging to your lawn. Dense lines of box or similar evergreens around the borders will provide an instant lift and give a nod to a classic, formal-garden look.

It works beautifully as a solution to zone a lawn from a pathway or road and will look luscious all year round. And, if you have a lawn on either side, embrace symmetry for a pleasing, and incredibly welcoming, result.

Fancy something a bit more colorful, or even fragrant? Our round-up of the best edging plants will help you choose.

11. Try recycled rubber edging – a fresh look for modern plots

This scheme uses the Ez Border Garder Border in Stones Earth from Homebase (Image credit: Homebase)

For a softer feel (literally), consider opting for rubber edging. This example pictured above is made from recycled tires, so it's eco-friendly, as well as being a great option for family gardens.

Durable and flexible, it can be bent into whatever shape you need to divide your lawn from your borders. The subtle pattern adds an element of textural interest and fun, too.

If you're looking for more family-friendly materials, our guide on how to design a child friendly garden will come in handy.

12. Keep it traditional with a mini drystone wall

Opt for a natural style (Image credit: elenaleonova/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Border your lawn with a miniature drystone wall. It's a rewarding project to do on a sunny weekend and will add a natural vibe to any plot.

Keeping flowerbeds at bay and stopping loose soil and other debris from falling onto your lawn, this type of edging is a great option if you like a more rustic style.

And, if your garden is in a shaded spot, then tuck hostas behind your new stony addition. The sumptuous leaves and blue-gray blooms of these shade loving plants will bring delight to any gardener.

13. Embrace wavy lines in cool gray

Add playful shapes with curved, stone walls (Image credit: Westbury/E+/Getty Images)

Make a statement with structural garden wall ideas that will guide you across your lawn to various destination areas of your plot. The wavy lines seen here feel modern and playful, and are mirrored by the edge of the nearby patio, too.

The addition of a decking area, enticingly tucked away, blends seamlessly into the higher level of the garden.

14. Or, go for chic angles and multiple levels

Go for crisp edges and minimal paving across multiple levels (Image credit: Colin Poole/Future)

Another way to make levels feel effortless in your plot is to use sleek paving throughout. Here, two small patches of lawn look crisp and clean against the surrounding gray stone, which carries the eye across different heights.

It's a chic look, and one for lovers of a more minimal approach. Just be sure to keep it looking orderly by learning how to get rid of lawn weeds.

15. Brighten your lawn with a gravel border

Edge your grass with light-colored stones for a summery feel (Image credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Add a bright edge to your lawn with a border of gray stones followed by light-colored gravel. Then, plant alpine plants or ornamental grasses alongside the display for a Mediterranean rock garden feel.

As shown above, it will lift your lawn beautifully, and is practical, too. The flat gray stones will prevent gravel from reaching your grass (and will allow you to mow right up to the edge). Meanwhile, the gravel will help keep beds at bay and provide a pathway around your plot when the grass is wet or frozen.

What is the purpose of lawn edging?

It's true that lawn edging ideas aren't strictly necessary, but they do serve a functional and visual purpose in a plot.

As Jonathan Martin from Living Gardens says, 'Lawn edging is invaluable for defining the shape of a lawn and separating it from the plant borders.' That means, no rogue soil or gravel escaping onto turf (and into your best cordless lawn mower), which is definitely a plus.

'Practically, it's great as a mowing strip, allowing you to mow up to and over the boundary of your lawn,' Jonathan adds. And, if you need a helping hand in the mowing department, we've got all the tips and tricks you need in our guide about how to mow a lawn.

But of course, we can't overlook the stylistic element of good lawn edging. Sure, it keeps lines clean and well-defined, giving your plot a polished feel. But the right sort of edging can also enhance your garden, or be a subtle feature all in itself. Plus, as Jonathan adds, 'Visually, it can be brilliant for tying different elements of your garden together.'

A stone wall is a lovely way to separate a lawn from a flowerbed (Image credit: Douglas Gibb/Future)

What is the best lawn edging to use?

The best lawn edging ideas for your garden depends on multiple factors – mainly, the look you're after, and your budget. But garden designer Tom Howard shares two of his favorite kinds with us.

Firstly, he suggests the use of a stone 'frame' – whereby paving stones are cut to around 7.9–11.8in (200–300mm) wide strips and laid around the edges of a lawn, flush to the grass level. This creates a frame to the lawn and acts as a mowing strip – you can run the lawn mower slightly over the edge of the stone to keep a crisp line. And, as you can see from some of the examples above, the results are incredibly chic. To go one step further, you could also add recessed lighting.

Tom also recommends the durable, flexible, fuss-free designs from Everedge. Available in a range of finishes, from slate to Corten steel, as well as multiple heights, Tom says it's 'a fantastic product we often use, as it helps keep a sharp line on a lawn.'

It prevents grass from growing into the flowerbeds and will also retain soil and gravel. What's more, you can run a mower slightly over the edge to keep it looking neat.

However, all our lawn edging ideas are lovely in their own way – it's just a case of picking the style that works with your garden best.

One way to do this is by sticking to materials that are used elsewhere on your plot. Jonathan Martin from Living Gardens explains how they always try to match lawn edging with the same patio paving material used elsewhere in the garden. For instance, 'a contemporary limestone or porcelain patio would have a corresponding lawn edge. Likewise, a traditional garden with reclaimed Yorkstone can be complemented by using the same material to edge the lawn.'