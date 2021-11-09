Ooni Black Friday: the best Ooni pizza oven deals

If you missed the summer rush then now is actually the best time to look at Ooni pizza oven deals. There will be an Ooni Black Friday sale on very soon, with not just the brand themselves, but other retailers offering discounts on this much-loved outdoor entertaining must have.

So why an Ooni? They are widely considered the makers of the best pizza oven in the UK and their popularity over the last year or so has made them a household name. They offer not just classic wood fired pizza ovens, but multifuel types for those who want to be able to switch to gas for a low-maintenance pizza party. And with Black Friday garden deals beginning to land, we know there will be some great offers on Ooni pizza ovens.

We have rounded up some deals below, so you can compare different Ooni models and prices, depending on your needs and budget.

Will there be an Ooni Black Friday sale?

We aren't detectives, but Ooni has left us a couple of clues that they plan to have a Black Friday sale. The most obvious one is that they have an Ooni Black Friday page live on the site waiting for the deals to drop.

And, it isn't only Ooni who sell their much loved pizza ovens. The likes of John Lewis, Amazon and Lakeland sell them too, so if you are shopping the Black Friday sales on these sites, you might get lucky with an Ooni deal there, too.

An Ooni pizza oven makes the perfect present for the garden chef, so if you are stuck for gifting ideas and can't find what you need in our gifts for gardeners, this page is for you.

Shop for an Ooni pizza oven:

Best Ooni pizza oven deals

Not sure which Ooni pizza oven you want? They do gas and wood-fired, or handy dual fuel for when you want the best of both. Maybe you just want one within a certain price bracket? If you still aren't sure, see the deals below to compare prices, then scroll on to read more about each Ooni pizza oven and see the top deals by model.

Best Ooni pizza ovens and deals

Have a particular Ooni model in mind, or want to learn more about each type. Compare the different Ooni pizza ovens below and see the latest deals.

(Image credit: Ooni)

We gave this five stars in our Ooni Fyra pizza oven review, stating it was easy to use, created delicious pizza and is great for families. It is portable as the legs fold down, but you do need to buy the carry case to get the most from this. If you do though, you can easily take it away or to a friend's house for a pizza party.

It is a great gift for someone who loves pizza and alfresco dining.

(Image credit: Ooni)

Our Ooni Karu review saw this 12-inch oven score full marks with five stars. It is multi-fuel so if you can't quite get the hang of wood-fired pizza ovens, the gas option takes that stress away. Or, if like us you think wood fired pizza is worth the little bit of extra work, you can use wood, too.

Note that it doesn't come with a peel as standard, so you might want to seek out kits including fuel and accessories.

(Image credit: Ooni)

If you see yourself making lots of pizza for larger groups, then we highly recommend the Ooni Pro. Being able to make pizzas up to 16 inches means you can cater for more people more easily, so if you see pizza parties being a regular activity with family and friends, this is the oven for you.

It is portable, but it is also quite heavy, so we think it is nice to have the option to take it away with you, but you might more likely consider creating a bit of an outdoor kitchen to accommodate it instead.

Ooni pizza oven accessory deals

Much as we love Ooni pizza ovens, they don't come with many accessories as standard. You will have to buy peels, heat guns and carry cases separately (unless you buy a kit) but fortunately these are often on sale too. See a selection of deals on Ooni accessories below.

For more outdoor entertaining offers, see our latest BBQ deals.