Ooni pizza oven deals: bundle offers, accessories and more

Now's the time to find the best Ooni pizza oven deals. It’s July 4th, and prices for this favorite outdoor appliance are at their lowest, just on the run-up to Amazon Prime Day on July 12th. Pardon the pun but prices have been sliced across all Ooni pizza ovens, accessories, groceries and bundles, which has caught our attention since they’re considered one of the world’s best pizza ovens, by our standards.

Why? Well, why not? Ooni pizza ovens are stylish and simple to use. Landing in our baskets and spending time in our backyards over the past few years, Ooni has become somewhat of a household name. Offering not just classic wood-fire pizza ovens, but also multi-fuel types for those who’d prefer to switch to gas for a low-maintenance pizza party.

With so many brilliant offers happening right now, you'll be able to get your outdoor cooking game sorted for summer. Don’t miss out on offers if you’re already the proud owner of an oven either, as there are deals to be had across tables and accessories to upgrade your pizza-making experience also.

Below you’ll find the best ways to score a deal on Ooni pizza ovens and more the brand has to offer this 4th of July, so make sure you don’t delay as most of these offers are exclusive to, today.

Too late? Don't you worry, we'll update these deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day too.

Shop Ooni pizza oven deals: US

Current Ooni pizza oven deals and bundle offers

(opens in new tab) Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven | Was $799 , now $599.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This extra-large Ooni cooks up to 16" pizzas and can even take joints of meat and even bread. Perfect for bigger groups, parties and if you love cooking outside, it has nearly $200 off.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Fyra 12 Essentials Bundle | Was $513.95 , now $489.00 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

With this special bundle, you'll get the fantastic Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven, a 10kg bag of Ooni Premium Hardwood Pellets and an Ooni 12in pizza peel. It means as soon as your delivery arrives, you'll have everything you need to get cooking.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Koda 12 Essentials Bundle | $538.97 now $509.00 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

If you love the convenience of cooking with gas, this bundle is a good one to go for. You'll get the Ooni Koda 12 gas pizza oven, a 12in pizza peel, a carry cover and a Cooking With Fire cookbook.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Karu 16 Essentials Bundle | $998.92 now £959.00 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

You can cater to all of your outdoor cooking needs with this brilliant bundle. You'll get the Ooni Karu 16 pizza, which offers multiple fuel options. You can cook with wood or charcoal, or use the Ooni Karu 16 Gas Burner (also included in this offer) to be able to convert it to cooking with gas. You'll also receive a 16in pizza peel, a carry cover and a premium assorted oak pack so you can start cooking as soon as you receive your delivery.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Koda 16 Essentials Bundle | $738.97 now $689.00 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

The Ooni Koda 16 has a larger cooking area so you can cook 16in pizzas with ease. Fuelled by gas for fast and efficient results. This bundle also comes with a 14in pizza peel, thermometer and a Koda cover.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Karu 12 Essentials Bundle | $638.96 now $609.00 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

This multi-fuel pizza oven allows you to cook with wood or charcoal straight out of the box, or with gas if you buy the gas burner (not included in this bundle).

What you will get as well as the Ooni Karu 12 is a 12in pizza peel, a pack of firestarters, a pack of oak logs and a pack of charcoal.

Ooni pizza oven accessory deals

Much as we love Ooni pizza ovens, they don't come with many accessories as standard. You will have to buy peels, heat guns and carry cases separately (unless you buy a kit) but fortunately, these are on sale too. See a selection of deals on Ooni accessories below.

(opens in new tab) 12" Serving Bundle | $49.98 now $47.48 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

Serve up your pizzas in style with this handy bundle deal. It includes a 12in bamboo pizza peel and serving board and a pizza cutter wheel.

(opens in new tab) Ooni 12″ Perforated Pizza Peel Bundle| Was $129.98 , now $124.99 at Ooni (opens in new tab)

Make it easy to slide, turn and retrieve 12 inch pizzas from your Ooni oven with this aluminum pizza peel. The long handle makes it super easy to use, while the perforated design allows steam to evaporate. A must if you're after an easy yet authentic pizza cooking experience.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Pizzaiolo Bundle | $254.95 now $242.19 at Ooni

(opens in new tab)Already own an Ooni pizza oven and want to take your pizza nights to the next level? Then this is the bundle deal for you. Included in this accessories package is the pizza dough proofing tray, a pizza dough scraper, dual-platform digital scales, a pizza topping station, a Pizzaiolo apron, a notebook and journal and a copy of The Pizza Bible by Tony Gemignani.

Shop Ooni pizza oven deals: UK

Best Ooni pizza ovens

Not sure which Ooni pizza oven you want? They do gas and wood-fired, or handy dual fuel for when you want the best of both. Maybe you just want one within a certain price bracket? If you still aren't sure, see the deals below to compare prices, then scroll on to read more about each Ooni pizza oven and see the top deals by model.

(Image credit: Ooni)

1. Ooni Fyra Portable Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Best wood-fired portable oven from Ooni Specifications Fuel type: Wood Pizza size: 12 inch Dimensions: H66 x W38 x D70cm Weight: 10kg Oven temperature: Reaches 500˚C (950˚F) in just 15 minutes In the box: Ooni Fyra pizza oven, Ooni pizza stone, fuel tray Reasons to buy + Delicious wood-fired pizza in 60 seconds + Competitive pricing + Very easy to use Reasons to avoid - No built in temperature gauge so some guesswork involved

We gave this five stars in our Ooni Fyra pizza oven review, stating it was easy to use, created delicious pizza and is great for families. It is portable as the legs fold down, but you do need to buy the carry case to get the most from this. If you do though, you can easily take it away or to a friend's house for a pizza party.

It is a great gift for someone who loves pizza and alfresco dining.

(Image credit: Ooni)

2. Ooni Karu 12 inch Multifuel Pizza Oven Best multi-fuel option from Ooni Specifications Fuel type: Gas, charcoal or wood Pizza size: 12 inch Dimensions: H80xW77xD40cm Weight: 12kg Oven temperature: Reaches 500˚C (950˚F) in just 15 minutes In the box: Ooni Karu pizza oven, Ooni pizza stone, fuel tray Reasons to buy + Versatile with convenience of gas or authentic taste of wood + Quick to heat up + Easy to transport + Fun to use Reasons to avoid - You have to pay extra for a gas attachment

Our Ooni Karu review saw this 12-inch oven score full marks with five stars. It is multi-fuel so if you can't quite get the hang of wood-fired pizza ovens, the gas option takes that stress away. Or, if like us you think wood fired pizza is worth the little bit of extra work, you can use wood, too.

Note that it doesn't come with a peel as standard, so you might want to seek out kits including fuel and accessories.

(Image credit: Ooni)

3. Ooni Koda Gas Pizza Oven Best gas Ooni pizza oven Specifications Fuel type: Gas Pizza size: 12 inch, 16 inch Dimensions: H11 x W15 x D23cm Weight: 27lb Oven temperature: Reaches 500˚C (950˚F) In the box: Ooni Koda, stone baking board Reasons to buy + Easy to set up and cool down + Very portable + No chimney, making it weatherproof Reasons to avoid - Missing the charm of a wood oven

Pick up the Ooni Koda if you want a user-friendly, compact oven. It comes in two sizes, 12-inch or 16-inch, and has no chimney because it's gas-fired. Much like the best gas grills, the Ooni Koda is very easy to ignite.

Simply attach to a gas tank and switch up to the level of gas you want, and then press the electric ignition to begin. Because you can adjust the gas level, you can cook on low heat with this oven, which is great for making thicker crusts that need a little longer to cook through.

For more outdoor entertaining offers, see our latest BBQ deals.