Best garden dining sets: dine alfresco in style with our top picks
Our edit of the best garden dining sets will make eating and hosting outdoors a breeze – all you need is some fancy tableware…
By Ellen Finch
Looking for the best garden dining sets? You've come to the right place. Whether you're looking to enjoy family meals in the fresh air or you love hosting an alfresco dinner party, you need a dining set that's going to do the work and look good – and that's where we come in.
We've searched high and low for the best outdoor dining sets out there, from the most comfortable rattan designs to the compact designs perfect for small spaces.
If you want more ideas for creating a stylish outdoor living area; from alfresco dining to outdoor lounging and much more then make sure to check out our guide to the best garden furniture of the year too.
The best garden dining sets
1. Rolio 6-seater Acacia Wood Garden Table, Bench and 4 Chairs
Best sleek, architectural dining set: this one is perfect for design lovers
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Want an architectural statement for your garden? This sleek and sophisticated offering from Habitat certainly makes an impact.
Nature meets modern
Designed by brothers David and Harry Rich of Rich Landscapes – and stars of garden makeover show Garden Rescue – this set was created to encapsulate their natural meets modern aesthetic, as shown by the combination of acacia wood and metal frame.
Hardwearing materials
This set isn't just a pretty face: it's also durable – acacia wood is known and used for its long-lasting properties, and aluminium is a safe bet for low-maintenance garden furniture. Keep covered during the winter months to help it last.
Buy the Rolio 6-seater Acacia Wood Garden Table, Bench and 4 Chairs
2. Porto dining set
Best bench dining set: a sleek design that's ideal for pared-back schemes
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Looking for an outdoor dining set with a difference? This bench set from Cox & Cox adds industrial edge to a garden scheme.
On-trend style
Fans of industrial style will love the contrast of the black iron legs against the grey-washed acacia top of this bench set. The slimline shape prevents it from feeling too masculine, and the benches tuck out of the way under the table when not in use.
Durable build
Made from acacia wood – known for its long-lasting qualities – and a powder-coated iron frame, you can rest assured that this dining set will see you through plenty of summers to come thanks to its quality design.
Buy the Porto dining set
3. Kettler Palma 6-seater corner table and chairs set
Best lounge and dining combo: the perfect multifunctional buy if you need to maximise space
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You're sure to get a quality product when you buy Kettler, and John Lewis & Partner's generally great customer service is a bonus – but the real selling point of this dining set is its flexible design.
Multifunctional outdoor living
Made up of a table, corner sofa and two stools, this dining set packs a punch thanks to its multiple uses. The sofa can be used alone as casual seating when you're not eating outdoors, and the stools are the perfect size to bring out for guests to sit when they come round. The set is bulky, but it can be tucked in tight to save space when not in use.
Ultimate comfort
If comfort is top of your list of requirements, you're in luck. The majority of reviewers have commented on just how comfortable it is to settle down at this dining set thanks to the roomy proportions and super-soft, super-deep cushions.
Buy the Kettler Palma 6-seater corner table and chairs set
4. Panana Cast Aluminium Garden Table and Chairs Set
Best low maintenance patio dining set: sophisticated style with enduring appeal
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those who prefer their garden furniture traditional, this cast aluminium dining set is the perfect addition to almost any garden.
Hard-wearing design
For the hardiest outdoor dining furniture, durable aluminium is a safe bet: it's waterproof, easy to clean and requires little maintenance. There's a small risk of scratching, but it's not likely unless you're scraping the chairs against each other.
Classic look
The elegant interweaving design and curved legs make this a fancy patio dining set indeed – and, with a parasol, makes for the perfect setting for an afternoon tea (though it's equally suited to aperitivo hour, of course…).
Buy the Panana Cast Aluminium Garden Table and Chairs Set
5. Sicily 6-seater Metal Patio Set
Best bargain dining set: this modern buy comes with impressive reviews
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Tight on budget? You'll love this six-seater dining set from Argos, which includes a parasol to boot – all for a very decent price.
Quality at a great price
At the time of writing, this dining set had 4.6 stars and over a thousand reviews – so we're confident that it's great value for money. Reviewers comment on the sturdy build, the comfortable chairs – which are made from textilene, and therefore don't need cushions – and the quality look of the product.
Storage-friendly
Though it's not foldable, this dining set can easily be stowed away in a garage or shed thanks to the easy-to-dismantle design. You won't necessarily need to do so, however: the set can be left out all year round, though Argos recommends adding a cover for extra protection.
Buy the Sicily 6-seater Metal Patio Set
6. Swara garden 4-seater round dining set
Best minimalist rattan dining set: serious style credentials will wow your garden guests
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Looks are important, so add minimalist style to your patio with this chic dining set from Made.
Pared-back cool
The slender design and striking black colour of this set gives it a minimalist feel, but it's softened by the curved silhouette and double weave texture of the polyrattan seats – making it the perfect combination of simple style and boho flair.
Year-round style
This dining set is made with polyrattan, a synthetic alternative to rattan that's durable, resistant to UV rays and weatherproof. Paired with the glass-topped table, which will withstand all conditions and has a hole for a parasol, it's a great investment to enjoy in all seasons.
Buy the Swara garden 4-seater round dining set
7. Escale Aluminium Garden Bar Table with 4 Stools
Best bar-style design: this compact buy is perfect for small gardens
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Short on room in your garden? Opt for a compact dining set like this bar table and stools from Maisons du Monde to maximise on space.
Space-saving design
Tucked in when not in use, this outdoor dining set is an unassuming addition to a patio or garden – but the bar-height design and 128cm-long tabletop is still big enough to cater a family dinner or cocktails with friends.
Sustainable credentials
Maisons du Monde has made strides to make its business more sustainable, and this dining set is an example of that. Made from aluminium and composite imitation wood, it can be reused or recycled at the end of its time with you.
Buy the Escale Aluminium Garden Bar Table with 4 Stools
How to buy a garden dining set
Buying the best garden dining set has more to it than simply choosing a good-looking piece. Here's what to look out for before you buy, so you can make sure your purchase is the best choice for you.
Check your space
It might seem obvious, but checking the dimensions of your space before you buy a dining set is the first thing to do on your hunt. Dining sets on the larger side will overwhelm a small garden or patio, and you'll risk not being able to pull out or walk around chairs if you don't get it quite right. Be realistic, and if you're not sure, opt for a foldable set for easy storage.
Material matters
Which material works best for you? Think about style and practicality, then choose a dining set to suit. Wooden outdoor dining sets can work for all garden styles, both modern and practical. Hardwood designs are hardwearing but require cleaning and treatment to keep them at their best, while softwoods are a little more fragile and might not last as long in tough conditions. Whichever you choose, make sure the wood has been sourced responsibly and is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
Rather go for metal? Slimline aluminium garden sets add a contemporary edge, while cast iron sets can work for more classic spaces. Metal sets tend to be good value for money, are lightweight (especially if you're opting for aluminium) and easier to maintain than wood.
Finally, for ultimate comfort opt for wicker or rattan. The textured finish and natural material will complement its outdoor surroundings. You can also find faux-rattan in a composite material for a hardwearing but natural-looking design.
Storage considerations
Is your garden big enough to accommodate your dining set all year round (providing the material you choose is weatherproof), or do you need to look for something that can be easily folded or taken apart for storage when not in use? Does the dining set come with a cover to protect from the worst of the weather, or will you need to buy one separately? If your set comes with cushions, will they need to be taken indoors at the slightest hint of rain? Think about how you'll be storing your new furniture and buy accordingly. Need covers for your new set? Take a look at our guide to the best outdoor furniture covers.
