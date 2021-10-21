The Homebase sale: with up to 75% off, now is the time to shop the best garden deals

The Homebase sale is now on, making it the perfect time to shop huge discounts on garden essentials, including up to 75% off in the Homebase garden furniture clearance, massive discounts in the Homebase BBQ sale, and some fantastic deals on garden tools and lawn care.

Buying out of season is always a sure-fire way to save money, and as retailers slash prices on summer lines to clear space for Christmas stock, now is the time to plan ahead for next year - whether that's snapping up some of the best garden furniture for a fraction of the recommended retail price, making a huge saving on one of this year's sell-out products, like the humble BBQ, or extending your enjoyment of the garden into the winter months by finding a great deal on one of the best hot tubs.

To help you sort the wheat from the chaff, we've rounded up the Gardeningetc team's best buys in the Homebase sale. So what are we waiting for, let's get shopping...

Shop the Homebase sale

The Homebase garden furniture clearance

In March and April this year we saw garden furniture sales skyrocket, with outdoor dining sets, garden sofas and hanging egg chairs selling out in record time. However, if you didn't yet score yourself a new outdoor table and chairs then you're in luck, because off-season is the perfect time to pick up garden furniture at a fraction of the peak trading prices.

The Homebase garden furniture clearance has some amazing deals right now, with up to 75% off this summer's lines. It's the ideal time to shop ahead for next year and beat the spring-time rush, or, if you add one of the best patio heaters to the mix, to extend your enjoyment of the garden into winter.

Click to shop the Homebase garden furniture sale now or keep scrolling for our best buys.

(Image credit: Homebase)

Spirit Garden Corner Sofa Set Spirit Garden Corner Sofa Set | £1100 £500 (save £600) at Homebase One of our top picks for best garden furniture of the year is now in the sale, and with a whopping £600 saving this contemporary corner garden sofa becomes an even better buy. The lightweight aluminium frame is rust-resistant, whilst the moisture-resistant FSC-certified teak table top and side shelves add style and further durability. View Deal

Andorra 4 Seater Garden Dining Set with Parasol Andorra 4 Seater Garden Dining Set with Parasol | £190 £90 (save £100) at Homebase If you're looking for a budget dining option then this bargain table chair and parasol set could be it. It includes four fabric and steel chairs, a small yet perfectly serviceable glass-topped dining table, and a garden parasol, and the super affordable option just became even better value with over 50% off. View Deal

Bali 6 Seater Outdoor Bar Set Bali 6 Seater Outdoor Bar Set with Fire Pit | £1400 £700 (save £700) at Homebase A circular bar table paired with six rattan bar chairs makes a sociable space for drinks, whilst padded backrests and seat cushions ensure comfort. The weather-proof resin weave hides an aluminium frame, making the set lightweight, strong, rust-free, and low maintenance. Plus, the ceramic glass tabletop has an integrated fire pit, enabling you to enjoy alfresco evenings into the autumn. View Deal

The Homebase BBQ sale

Much like sourcing where to buy in-stock garden furniture, this summer getting your hands on an in-stock BBQ was almost mission impossible. If you want to ensure you're ahead of the pack for next year's grill action - or fancy some alfresco Bonfire night burgers in the meantime - now is the time to shop, with up to 75% off in the Homebase BBQ sale, including gas and charcoal grills and all the BBQ essentials.

Click to shop the Homebase BBQ sale now or keep scrolling for our best buys.

(Image credit: Homebase)

Texas Stardom 6 Burner Gas BBQ Texas Stardom 6 Burner Gas BBQ | £350 £190 (save £160) at Homebase A stainless steel hood and control panel, built-in temperature gauge and flame tamers, cast iron cooking grills and porcelain steel wire warming rack, plus the ability to cook up to 30 burgers at a time on its six burners make this grill a yes for us. View Deal

Texas 43cm Kettle Charcoal BBQ Texas 43cm Kettle Charcoal BBQ | £30 £15 (SAVE £15) at Homebase If you're looking for affordability then this no-frills charcoal BBQ is a great budget solution - especially now it has 50% off in the Homebase sale. The traditional kettle-style BBQ features a steel cooking grill, adjustable air vent and ash catcher, plus the compact design is perfect for petite patios. View Deal

Outback Excel 2 Burner Gas BBQ Outback Excel 2 Burner Gas BBQ | £180 £100 (save £80) The bestselling Outback Excel 300 2-burner features a folding side shelf, auto ignition, gas cylinder holder, roasting hood and body, warming rack and temperature gauge for precision cooking. It also comes with a propane regulator and flame tamer/vapour bar included. View Deal

The Homebase garden tool sale

Autumn means there are plenty of jobs to do in the garden, and using this opportunity to invest in one of the best lawn mowers, leaf blowers or hedge trimmers whilst they're on offer can make regular maintenance jobs far less hard work.

Click to shop the Homebase garden tool sale now or keep scrolling for our best buys.

(Image credit: Homebase)

Bosch Rotak 34-13 Rotary Lawnmower Bosch Rotak 34-13 Rotary Lawnmower | £119 £89 (save £30) at Homebase Perfect for smaller lawns, this corded electric Bosch lawnmower is lightweight and the folding handles make for easy and convenient storage. Its 1300 watt motor enables you to easily cut long grass and innovative grass combs ensure for neat and tidy results. View Deal

Powerbase 40v Cordless Hedge Trimmer Powerbase 40v Cordless Hedge Trimmer | £119 £50 (save £69) at Homebase This cordless hedge trimmer has a 52cm cutting length and can handle branches up to 20mm thick. It also has a rotating rear handle for comfort when trimming the side of the hedge, and comes supplied with the 2 x 20v 2.5Ah batteries necessary for running and a 2-hour dual-port charger. View Deal

Flymo Power Vac 300 Flymo Power Vac 300 | £79 £59 (save £20) at Homebase If you're not a fan of the good old fashioned rake, then a blow speed of 310 km/hr, collection bag capacity of 45 litres and a shredding ratio of 16:1 means you'll spend less time sucking and emptying, and more time tidying with this Flymo Power Vac deal. View Deal

How to get the best deal in the sale

While it can be easy to get swayed by flashy sales and fantastic savings, the true bargains are always to be found on the items you really need, rather than items you buy because the price has been reduced so much it's hard to resist (but you then never use).

To find the best deals it's important to think practically when it comes to sale shopping, after all, an item needs to work well, look good - or preferably both - rather than just being cheap, to make it really good value.

For the low-down on how to choose big-ticket garden items, along with our tried and tested best buys, you'll find all the insider intel in the Gardeningetc team's buying guides:

Homebase Black Friday sale

Whilst we're talking sales, it's worth mentioning that the price-slashing extravaganza otherwise known as Black Friday is now just around the corner. This year the event falls on Friday 26th November, and based on last year, it's likely Homebase will take part in the discounting event.

However, it's hard to imagine prices going much lower than the current up to 75% off discounts on offer - especially in terms of garden furniture - and with more and more retailers vying to offer the best deals on Black Friday, we think it's likely the brand will aim to beat the competition by offering some of its best deals in the current autumn sale instead.

Plus, lines are selling fast, so if you see a great deal we think it could be well worth shopping now rather than waiting.

That said, we'll be updating both the Gardeningetc Black Friday deals hub with all the best garden-related offers as the event draws closer, and if you're looking for a specific discount you can also shop our best buys in the following categories: