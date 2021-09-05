Lighting landscape ideas: 11 enchanting ways to illuminate your space

To give your garden maximum impact when day turns to night, you'll need some good lighting landscape ideas. And if you're wondering what kind of looks can be achieved, you've come to the right place.

Outdoor lighting ideas are a must for any plot – not only for aesthetics but for practicality too. From string lights wrapped around pergolas to candle-lit lanterns and stylish pendants above a dining zone, there are plenty of options out there.

But when it comes to lighting up your landscaping, it's a little different. There's less focus on the light fixtures themselves – in fact, they're often disguised amongst foliage, or recessed into walls or floors to stay out of the way. They're generally used to highlight key features of your garden – think a statement tree, a living wall, or perhaps a pond. And, when planned well, a landscaping lighting scheme will add a ton of atmosphere to a space and create a dramatic vista that can be enjoyed from both in and out of the home. Our round-up of designs will certainly help get you inspired.

Lighting landscape ideas: 11 show-stopping schemes

Introducing lighting landscape ideas to your plot can have transformative effects. We've brought together some of our favorite looks for you to peruse and perhaps recreate in your own backyard.

1. Combine recessed lighting with stone features

A stylish outdoor space featuring Artisans of Devizes' Wychwood Limestone Tumbled & Etched Finish paving (Image credit: Artisans of Devizes)

Give your home the wow factor by showcasing its exterior at night. This scheme features plenty of small-yet-powerful lights which illuminate the rustic brickwork and veranda for an inviting effect. And, their recessed design means they won't get in the way or cause a trip hazard.

The scheme continues across the garden's levels, drawing the eye to a large raised bed and a curve of stone steps (which, in turn, will also help avoid any stumbling mishaps). Note the stone bench's cleverly integrated lighting too – it's tucked just beneath the edge of the seat, transforming it into a welcoming evening space.

It's a chic and streamlined approach if you're on the lookout for patio lighting ideas.

2. Line a pond for an impressive focal point

A dazzling scene from John Cullen Lighting (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Avoid installing lights aimlessly around your outside space – it's unlikely to create the show-stopping impact you're after. Instead, 'before choosing your garden lighting, decide which areas in your garden you want to emphasize after it turns dark,' advises the experts at Homebase.

Combining lighting with your garden pond ideas is a brilliant option. When lit up, ponds can appear even more beautiful and dramatic than they do by day. Plus, of course, lighting will deter anyone from accidentally falling in.

You can get underwater pond lights which will create an enchanting glow, but a more subtle approach is to light up the plants on the perimeter, as seen here. We love the sense of grandeur these illuminated box balls give to the space, whilst the shimmering reflections can be enjoyed from all different angles.

3. Illuminate a living wall

This chic set-up was designed by Maïtanne Hunt and constructed by The Garden Builders (Image credit: Jacek Wac/Alamy Stock Photo)

Have you jumped on board the living wall trend yet? They're a great way to add an extra dose of greenery to a patio and make a stylish alternative to a plain fence or wall. They're also particularly good if you're looking for small garden ideas as a way of packing in more plants without taking up floorspace.

Add in lights and you can enjoy the verdant, jungle-like scene even when the sun goes down. We think you'll agree from looking at this stylish urban courtyard that the result is nothing short of stunning.

4. Give a warm glow to your seating space

This striking show garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show designed by Hay-Joung Hwang features a beautiful lighting scheme by John Cullen Lighting (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

This sunken seating area is simply gorgeous and, thanks to all the lighting landscape ideas at play, would be perfect for evening entertaining.

Spotlights highlight the architectural forms of the surrounding trees, framing the outdoor television with a flourish. Meanwhile, tucked-away lighting along the bottom edge of the wraparound bench gives the seating space a warm glow. The outdoor kitchen beyond has plenty of clever lighting features too – layering spotlights and downlights to provide practicality and ambience that can be enjoyed from all areas of the garden.

Looking to upgrade your own entertaining space? You'll find lots of outdoor seating ideas in our guide.

5. Position subtle uplights beneath trees

This beautifully illuminated patio features the Kimmeridge Limestone Tumbled & Etched Finish paving by Artisans of Devizes (Image credit: Artisans of Devizes)

Even small trees can be brought to life at dusk with discreet uplights, as shown in this eye-catching set-up. This creates a lovely view wherever the trees are positioned, but if they're alongside a wall you'll get the added bonus of intricate shadow displays. You could even try it with potted trees – our guide to the best trees to grow in pots will come in handy if you want to give it a go.

Look closely and you'll also spot the simple downlight positioned above the doorway – a practical addition that looks great, too.

6. Turn heads with a fire feature

Let your fire pit take center stage (Image credit: Kevin McCarthy/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fire pits are one of the new must-have garden features. And really, it's to no surprise – they keep everyone cozy when temperatures drop and add a statement focal point to any scene.

They can also play a part in your lighting landscape ideas, as seen above. We love how this textural, spherical design oozes with contemporary style and has been given the spotlight, quite literally, by two angled spike lights. A third light picks out the structure of a nearby tree with a bold pinkish glow, enhancing an air of intrigue and drama.

7. Light up your steps

All garden steps will benefit from lights (Image credit: Elliott Kaufman/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images)

There are all kinds of garden steps ideas to consider when planning levels in your backyard. But one thing's for certain: they will all benefit from some nighttime lighting. Not only does it look good, but it has safety implications too – you don't want yourself or your guests to trip.

This smart series of rectangular recessed lights are perfect for the job, and reflect across the nearby pool, too. Additional wall lights tie into the scheme, whilst the large, lit-up outdoor room takes center stage.

8. Add lights to your decking

Illuminate your walkways for a chic look (Image credit: imageBROKER/Alamy Stock Photo)

Recessed lighting isn't just for paving, walls, or ceilings – it can be used in decking too. Take this stylish pool space, for instance, where the series of lights guides guests safely around the walkway.

'Deck lighting is the perfect way to reinforce the modern aspect of a garden,' says Lights4fun. 'You can find lighting options that are small and neat, making them the perfect addition to any small space and adhere to the clean and crisp city look. With various solar or plug-in options, it is a seamless process to insert your lights into decking and power them.' You can find plenty more deck lighting ideas in our dedicated guide.

We love the eye-catching light-up planters in this scene too – a brilliant way to add a sense of fun.

9. Bring a waterfall to life after dark

Turn a waterfall into an elegant focal point at night (Image credit: Kevin McCarthy/Alamy Stock Photo)

We mentioned underwater pond lights above, and here's a beautiful example of them in use. A waterfall is always a lovely feature, so it seems a shame to let it sink into the shadows when night comes around. After all, what could make a more elegant backdrop when enjoying alfresco evening drinks?

Pond lights will give it the attention it deserves and capture the soothing movement of the flowing water for a striking scene. Don't be afraid to bring in a touch of color for extra impact – like the soft pink tone used to the side of this set-up.

10. Add drama by illuminating trees

Colorful lights give added impact to these trees at Glow at RHS Garden Wisley (Image credit: RHS/Joanna Kossak)

This beautiful lighting scheme is at the winter Glow event at RHS Garden Wisley. It uses a spectrum of colors to create a show-stopping, other-worldly scene. And if you've got a larger garden and well-established trees with relatively open canopies, there's nothing stopping you from trying it at home.

Of course, you don't have to go for a range of colors if you don't want to – a warm, white hue will create just as much impact. Bear in mind that the bigger the tree, the more power you'll need to light it up successfully, which will increase the electricity costs.

You can find more info on how much does garden lighting cost in our guide.

11. Uplight your boundaries

Show off a smart fence (Image credit: Ian Lamond/Alamy Stock Photo)

Whether you've given your garden fence a new lick of paint or opted for a stylish trellised design, a series of spike lights is an easy way to show it off when night falls and create a welcoming vibe.

If you have flowerbeds alongside your garden boundaries, play around with the positioning of the lights to create interesting silhouettes and shadows. You could consider highlighting a favorite plant, too – such as this colorful acer.

Don't be afraid to layer up your scheme for different effects. Here, for example, we like how additional globe-shaped lights have been added to bring extra definition and character to a seating spot.

What is the best color for landscape lighting?

Adding lighting landscape ideas to your backyard can have wonderful results, but pick the wrong color and it might miss the mark.

Lighting color is measured on a Kelvin (K) scale, which refers to how cold or warm the tone is. The lower the number, the more amber the tone: 3000K and below is considered warm. Higher numbers have a cooler, more bluish-white tone.

It's best to stay away from cooler tones when planning your landscaping lighting. As the experts at Lightology explain on their website, bluish tones can make environments appear 'sickly or unnatural, imparting a sense of uneasiness, and being on edge.' Instead, they suggest opting for warm color temperatures – '2700K LED is ideal, and 3000K is okay, too.' The former mimics the comforting glow of a campfire, so it's ideal for a laid-back outdoor living space. Slightly cooler tones can often be better matched for contemporary themes.

At the end of the day, however, it's all down to the look you want to create. Plus, you may wish to use some bolder colors in your scheme, such as red, yellow or green for additional drama.

Slightly cooler lights work well for contemporary spaces – like in this design by John Cullen Lighting (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Where should you place your landscaping lights?

Hopefully, you'll now have some ideas on where to place your landscaping lights in your yard. But there are a few extra things which are useful to remember when figuring out how to plan garden lighting.