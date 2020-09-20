Best plants for winter pots: 10 bright ideas for cold weather containers
Summer may be a distant memory, but by using the best plants for winter pots you can still inject plenty of seasonal color and interest
Now is the ideal time to choose the best plants for winter pots. Once fall arrives, our summer pots and containers that provided so many beautiful blooms over the warmer months have faded and are in need a refresh.
Despite what you might think, there are plenty of stunning container gardening ideas for winter that will give you wonderful scent and color over the winter months, as well as bring a smile to your face on colder days. Plus, with flowerbeds and borders also looking a little bare over the winter, using pots is a great way to ensure there is still plenty of interest in your outside space during the months ahead.
To give you lots of inspiration, we've rounded up our favorite plants you can use in your winter pots for guaranteed color and interest as the weather turns cooler.
Best plants for winter pots: stunning looks for winter containers
Want to ensure your winter garden planter ideas are packed with color, scent and interest throughout the colder weather? Our edit of the best plants for winter pots is the best place to start.
1. Pansies
Create a container of pansies and you are guaranteed a cheering display all through autumn, winter and into early spring. These bedding plants are one of the best plants for beginners if you follow a few simple rules. Choose plants which are labelled as ‘winter-flowering’ to guarantee they will thrive in colder weather.
Plant them out at the start of autumn (before the end of September), so they form buds before the frosts arrive. Plant in multi-purpose compost with a handful of grit to aid drainage. In dry spells, or if there is an Indian summer, make sure the compost is moist to touch – plants can still dry out and die in the colder months.
Pack the container with plants for a full display, and deadheading flowers regularly will ensure a continuous display. For extra impact, opt for one color, rather than a mix of shades. Try ‘Swiss Giant Orange’ for a blaze of gold, or ‘Coolwave Raspberry’ for a cushion of velvety plum.
2. Heather
Whether it is a delicate shade of white or dark pink, heather is one of the best plants for winter pots as it brings delicate beauty to your displays. Heathers only thrive in acid soil, so buy a bag of ericaceous compost. Add a 1-2in (2.5-5cm) layer of grit at the base of the container first, as they do not like to have soggy roots. Grow them in a sunny spot, or partial shade.
Good choices for winter flowering varieties are E. carnea 'Springwood White', which has trailing stems, and E. carnea 'Springwood Pink' for a bright pop of color.
3. Foliage plants
Winter containers don’t have to feature flowers: there is a fantastic choice of instant foliage plants available from garden centers or via mail order. Opt for pale, silvery colors with interestingly shaped, textured leaves, such as calocephalus.
Go for the downy leaves of dusty miller (senecio cineraria) or try the frivolous, frilly leaves of ornamental kale such as ‘Northern Lights,’ which intensifies in color as temperatures plummet.
A mix of foliage plants in similar tones looks stunning in the same pot. Soften the edges with an easy-to-grow evergreen trailing ivy such as ‘White Wonder.’ The pale patches on this ivy will complement the silver tone of the foliage.
4. Hellebores
The Christmas Rose, or hellebore, adds a touch of romanticism in the bleaker months. They come in a subtle rainbow of colors, from pure white, to dusty pink, apricot and rich purple and they can cope with cold conditions, including frost and snow.
Hellebores are mainly evergreen, flowering in January and continuing to early spring. They can be combined with other plants in the same pot, but a simple container of one color will create maximum impact.
Plant them in a multi-purpose compost in a container, deep enough to fit with the top of the existing compost level. Water well and place in a shady spot.
You can find out more on how to grow hellebores in our guide.
5. Scented plants
Although we associate scented plants with warm summer days, there are some cold weather heroes which are perfect for placing by the porch for a blast of fragrance in winter sunshine.
Sweet box, or sarcocca confusa is a brilliant option for the best plants for winter pots. It has a profusion of tiny spidery white flowers on glossy evergreen leaves in the winter, which turn into black berries over summer. It’s an easy-care plant, with no pruning needed. Just remove any dead sprigs in late spring. For best results, plant in John Innes No.3 compost, and make sure that the soil is kept moist.
For a beautiful citrus scent in a pot, try winter flowering honeysuckle (lonicera fragrantissima) which has creamy colored flowers on semi-bare branches from January. Plant in a large container for the best results. There's more tips on how to grow honeysuckle in our guide too.
6. Japanese Skimmia
Bright berries add a splash of welcome color to any winter garden ideas, and when they are paired with glossy, evergreen foliage, the display can be stunning. Japanese Skimmia has domes of neat evergreen foliage, and the female plants are topped with bright red berries through December and into January.
Buy a female plant and pair it with a male, such as Kew Green or Rubella, to ensure the presence of berries. The shrubs prefer partial shade, and they will cheer up a dark spot.
Check out our feature on the best evergreens for your garden for more inspiration.
7. Camellia
They may need a bit of extra TLC, but it's worth learning how to grow camellias for the spectacle of showy flowers lighting up the patio in late winter. Camellias come in shades of pink, red and white, with open flowers contrasting with their evergreen foliage.
They’re ideal for growing in pots to add some winter interest to your patio gardening ideas, but they do need to be planted in well-drained ericaceous (acid) soil, and if possible, they should be watered with rain water from a water butt.
Put them in a sheltered spot near the house, and protect early buds from frost with horticultural fleece. Prune after they have flowered, and keep them well-watered through spring and summer, as this is when the buds are forming. It’s definitely worth the effort, as they will reward you with a stunning display in late winter and early spring.
8. Festuca glauca
Ornamental grasses fit beautifully into a modern garden, but some of them are perennials which die back in the winter. Add a few pots of tasteful blue fescue (festuca glauca), however, and you get a lot more bang for your buck with a year-round display of texture and a soft blue-green color.
The spiky hummocks of foliage look good in galvanized zinc containers. They need moist, well-drained soil, so add a handful of grit to the compost when planting.
The grasses might benefit from being divided every three years to stop them looking shabby. With a sparkling coat of frost, they will bring pleasure to the coldest days.
9. Cyclamen
The flag-like flowers of cyclamen offer delicate beauty during the winter months, and whether you prefer a hot splash of lipstick pink, or a more ethereal palette of white, there’s a flower to suit.
The ones on sale in supermarkets tend to be tender, indoor cyclamen, so make sure you choose a hardy variety called Cyclamen coum or Cyclamen hederifolium if you're after the best plants for winter pots. Plant them at the same depth as the pots you buy them in and avoid letting the containers becoming waterlogged, as this will damage the roots.
They can be bought as bulbs, but for a quick solution, ready-grown plants are inexpensive and create an instant uplift.
10. Snowdrops
They’re among the first flowers to nose through the ground in January and February, and a pot or two of snowdrops delivers a welcome boost to wintry gardens.
They are happiest when growing in the ground in a shady garden border or raised bed, and those grown in containers will need repotting every year.
Snowdrop bulbs can be planted in the autumn, or they may be grown ‘in the green’ with their leaves still attached, in March or April for flowering the following winter.
Find out more tips on planting bulbs in our dedicated guide.
An experienced freelance journalist, editor and columnist writing for national magazines and websites, Fiona now specialises in gardens. She enjoys finding and writing about all kinds, from the tiniest town plots to impressively designed ones in grand country houses. She's a firm believer that gardening is for everyone, and it doesn’t matter if you have a single window ledge or an acre, there’s always peace and joy to be found outside. The small town garden of her Edwardian terraced house is currently a work in progress as she renovates the property, but her goal is always to fill it with flowers, climbers, colour, fragrance – and as many of her treasured vintage finds as she can possibly fit in.
